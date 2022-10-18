Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ksal.com
Salina Marathon Volunteers Sought
Volunteers are being recruited to help with the upcoming Salina Crossroads Marathon. Organizers say volunteering is one of the best ways to give back to your community. Volunteers for the Salina Crossroads Marathon will receive a free t-shirt and get to be a part of an amazing event that will bring in an estimated $380,000 in economic impact to Salina.
ksal.com
Cruisers Help Stock Food Bank Shelves
That roar coming from downtown Salina Friday night was not the sound of thunder or anything ominous, it was the sound of motor vehicles of all kinds “cruising for a cause”. Numerous vehicles of all sizes and ages, and many makes and models came out to enjoy a beautiful fall evening and participate in the event.
ksal.com
Salina Veteran’s Day Parade Planned
For the first time in recent memory there will be a Veteran’s Day parade in Salina. The parade to honor veterans will be held on Saturday, November 12th. It will begin at 10am. The parade route will stretch from Elm Street to South Street. Entries are currently being sought...
ksal.com
Carol J. Harrison
Carol J. Harrison passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Holiday Resort in Salina, Kansas. She was born on March 27, 1927 to Charles and Fannie (Lentell) Francis. She married Don Harrison in 1947 and together, they had 72 wonderful years until his death in 2019. Carol was...
ksal.com
Hutchinson Student With Gun Arrested
A 12-year-old middle school student was arrested in Hutchison after allegedly pointing a gun at another student at school. According to Hutchinson Police, on Thursday at approximately 10:15 PM, the agency was notified of an incident where a student pointed a gun at another student while at school at Hutchinson Middle School earlier in the day. Officers immediately attempted to locate the suspect but were unsuccessful.
ksal.com
Motorcycle Rider Hurt in Crash
A motorcycle rider was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash near the Dickinson County community of Herington. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 39-year-old Matthew Pfrenger of Herington was riding a 200 Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle headed south on U.S. 77 Highway. An oncoming Buick Park Avenue passenger car crossed the center line and struck the motorcycle.
ksal.com
Truck Stolen with Online Purchase
Authorities are tracing the details in a theft deception case after a local auto dealer’s truck was purchased online with a stolen identity. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a person claiming to be a ‘Mr. Dunbar’ from Virginia provided all the appropriate documents to buy a 2021 Ford F150 pickup from Long McArthur Ford located at 3490 S. 9th.
ksal.com
Minneapolis cruises past Riley County 21-6 behind a stellar defensive performance
Minneapolis Lions locked up their first winning season since 2014 with a victory over Riley County 21-6 on Senior Night. The Lions would get on the board first with a 1 yard touchdown run by Junior quarterback Ryan Parks with 1:34 left to go in the first quarter. After a bad snap on the extra point the attempt was no good and Minneapolis led 6-0. There was no scoring by either team in the 2nd quarter and the Lions would take the 6-0 lead into halftime.
ksal.com
Tips Sought in Stolen UTV Case
Tips are being sought in connection with a stolen Utility Terrain Vehicle. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the week. According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, sometime between October 3, 2022, and October 5, 2022, unknown suspect(s) entered onto a property in the 3700 block of E Country Club Road and stole a four door 2017 Polaris Ranger UTV model # R17RVU99AV.
ksal.com
Man Impersonating Deputy Sought
Authorities in Cloud County are warning that an unidentified man behind the wheel of an unmarked SUV attempting to pull over drivers is not an officer of the law. According to the agency, there is an unmarked Dodge Durango that is attempting to pull individuals over. The driver is identifying himself as “Deputy Hawthorn”. The agency does not have anyone by that name.
ksal.com
Ell-Saline Wipes Out Lincoln 50-18 In Regular Season Finale
For the second week in a row, the Ell-Saline Cardinals cruised to a big win. This time the opponent were the Leopards in a game played at Lincoln. It took the Cards only a minute and 47 seconds to get on the board on a drive capped by a 22 yard touchdown run by senior quarterback Kade Wilson. Wilson also converted the two point PAT to make the score 8-0. Lincoln would answer that score with a drive that took over seven minutes before Leopard junior QB Logan Meier threw a short 5-yard pass to senior Trey Simms. Lincoln’s conversion attempt failed and Ell-Saline remained in the lead 8-6. With :22 to go in the opening stanza, Wilson hit senior Mason Ellerman on a scoring pass play that also covered 22 yards and Ell-Saline led 16-6 at the end of one quarter of play.
ksal.com
Salina Central Claims AVCTL-II Title with win over Ark City
Friday night the Salina Central Mustangs visited the Arkansas City Bulldogs for the last regular season game of the year. Looking for some momentum as they get ready to head Into playoffs and with a win and an Andover Central win the Mustangs would share a the AVCTL division 2 title.
ksal.com
Southeast of Saline wins NCAA League Title with 46-7 win over Ellsworth
Southeast of Saline maintained its undefeated record on Friday night, taking down the also previously undefeated Ellsworth Bearcats, winning 46-7. The victory earned the Trojans the 2A-District 5 title, as well as a NCAA League title. Southeast will now host the Haven Wildcats in the first round of the playoffs,...
ksal.com
Maize South runs away late, defeats Salina South 56-27
At Salina Stadium, Salina South got off to another quick start against the Maize South Mavericks. On the first Maize South drive, Cougars DB Carson Power came up with an interception from Maverick QB Tate McNew. On the ensuing Cougars drive, Salina South on two big pass plays from QB Landon Putman to WR Drew Emerson put Salina South in great field position that led to a 3 yard touchdown run by RB Ian Andalon. The Cougars would take a 7-0 lead, but Maize South would come back with 28 unanswered points to take a 28-7 lead.
ksal.com
Cowboys fall at Wamego, But Will Host a Playoff Game for the First Time Since 2018
WAMEGO – The Wamego Red Raider football team defeated Abilene 49-0 Friday night. With the victory, Wamego improved to 8-0 on the season, won the NCKL outright and clinched the #1 seed in the 4A West bracket. The Red Raiders led 14-0 at the end of the 1st quarter,...
Comments / 0