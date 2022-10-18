ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramount Plus deal offers 50% off annual plans plus free Fire TV Stick Lite

By Troy Fleming
 2 days ago

If you're hoping to get Paramount Plus cheap, the premium yet budget-friendly streaming service is now offering it's best deal ever. Taking a sizeable discount off annual plans as well as offering an incredible deal on one of Amazon's best devices, this offer is a no brainer for new as well as returning subscribers.

Get 50% off annual plans + free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with Paramount+

The already affordable Paramount Plus streaming service is offering one of the best streaming service deals to date, taking 50% off annual subscription plans as well as giving away a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite .

Recently I wrote an article detailing why Paramount Plus is the best streaming service for saving money , with an already low entry fee as well as some incredible original shows. Now that the streaming service is taking 50% off annual plans as well as handing out a free Fire TV Stick Lite, it becomes a must-have for fans in need of a streaming service switch.

If that isn't enough, Paramount Plus is now included with Walmart Plus . If you've got an account with Walmart's premium subscription service, you actually get an Essentials Plan at no extra charge. This deal, however, offers the better value overall by including a Fire TV Stick Lite.

If you go with the Essential's Plan, which goes for $24.99 during the offer, you're basically saving about $20. The $24.99 doesn't quite cover the price of the Fire TV Stick Lite, which is currently on sale for $29.99 on Amazon . Not the best deal of the two, and I would highly recommend checking out the Premium Plan on this one.

Dropping to just $49.99 (usually $99.99), you're essentially getting the Premium Plan for $24.99 and the Fire TV Stick Lite for the same price – $5 cheaper than it's current sale price. It also features a slew of benefits on top of the Essentials Plan, such as no ads on select content as well as the ability to download shows to watch at a later time.

