Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 22
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Beatty, Philip Michael; 57; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving under influence of alcohol...
Cruisers Help Stock Food Bank Shelves
That roar coming from downtown Salina Friday night was not the sound of thunder or anything ominous, it was the sound of motor vehicles of all kinds “cruising for a cause”. Numerous vehicles of all sizes and ages, and many makes and models came out to enjoy a beautiful fall evening and participate in the event.
Lawrence man wins Lottery promotion; 2 Salinans among finalists
TOPEKA – David Garza of Lawrence is feeling out of this world today after winning the $75,000 Grand Prize in the Cosmic Cash second-chance promotion at the Kansas Lottery headquarters in Topeka!. There were a total of 10 finalists from all across the Sunflower State. To win a spot...
Salina Veteran’s Day Parade Planned
For the first time in recent memory there will be a Veteran’s Day parade in Salina. The parade to honor veterans will be held on Saturday, November 12th. It will begin at 10am. The parade route will stretch from Elm Street to South Street. Entries are currently being sought...
Thief uses stolen ID to 'buy' $80,000 pickup from Salina dealership
A Salina dealership is out an $80,000 pickup after someone arranged online to purchase and ship the vehicle using a stolen ID. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that on Sept. 29, someone pretending to be Howard Dunbar contacted Long McArthur, 3450 S. Ninth Street, about purchasing a 2021 Ford F150 pickup valued at $80,000. The person sent to Long McArthur the required documents and was approved for the purchase, which was finalized on Oct. 6.
Hutchinson Ambulatory Surgery Center makes Newsweek list
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Clinic was one of only six Kansas ambulatory surgery centers to make Newsweek's list of America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers for 2023. Only about the top ten percent of the nation's over 5000 surgery centers made the list. Newsweek creates this list to...
Truck Stolen with Online Purchase
Authorities are tracing the details in a theft deception case after a local auto dealer’s truck was purchased online with a stolen identity. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a person claiming to be a ‘Mr. Dunbar’ from Virginia provided all the appropriate documents to buy a 2021 Ford F150 pickup from Long McArthur Ford located at 3490 S. 9th.
Photos: Fire crews work grass fire near Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — With high winds and dry conditions, fire danger is prominent across the state of Kansas over the weekend. The Hutchinson Fire Department was busy on Saturday fighting a grass fire near South Hutchinson on Kansas Highway 96. Hutchinson Fire Department says it was a one-acre ditch fire. No extensive damage was […]
Plans are announced for the Christmas Parade in Junction City
Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce will host the Christmas Parade along with 107.9 FM and 1420 KJCK AM on Friday, Nov. 25 at 5:30 p.m. Michaela Joyce, Junction City Main Street, said it will begin at the 12th Street Community Center, make it's way to 6th Street, go to Washington Street downtown and then turn north on Washington Street to 8th Street. "The theme for this year's parade is a Classic Christmas. " Visit https://www.junctioncitychamber.org/christmas-parade.html to register your float for entry.
Students arrested at two Kansas schools over gun threats
Four students have been arrested after Salina police investigated an alleged gun threat at Salina South High School.
California woman seriously injured in Kansas car crash, taken to Topeka hospital
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A California woman was severely injured on Wednesday during a car crash in Riley County. The crash occurred at 3:28 p.m. on Oct. 19 on Interstate 70 about 20 miles east of Junction City, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. An AUDI vehicle was traveling westbound on I-70 when, for an […]
Police arrest woman in connection to Ogden overnight shooting
OGDEN (KSNT) – A 76-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to a overnight shooting in Ogden. The Riley County Communications Center received a call from a woman stating she had shot her husband around 9 p.m. Friday, Riley County Police Department said. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 75-year-old man suffering from […]
USD 475 announces the school schedule for Friday
There will not be any school on Friday for early childhood, elementary and middle school students in Geary USD 475. The district made the announcement via social media.
Hutchinson Student With Gun Arrested
A 12-year-old middle school student was arrested in Hutchison after allegedly pointing a gun at another student at school. According to Hutchinson Police, on Thursday at approximately 10:15 PM, the agency was notified of an incident where a student pointed a gun at another student while at school at Hutchinson Middle School earlier in the day. Officers immediately attempted to locate the suspect but were unsuccessful.
Overnight fire damages house in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A house suffered extensive damage after it caught fire in Hutchinson on Friday night. According to a news release from the Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD), firefighters were dispatched to a house in the 1700 block of N. Adams St. in Hutchinson around 10:35 on Friday night. When units arrived they found […]
News Channel Nebraska
Former operator of cleaning business convicted of charges, will enter drug court program
BEATRICE – Amended charges have been filed against a former Beatrice Street Superintendent and former owner of a cleaning business. 56-year-old Dale Simmons, of Milford, Kansas has pleaded guilty to one felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and a single count of theft by receiving…with a value of between $1,500 and $5,000. Both are felonies.
Threats Prompt Student Arrests
An alleged threat of a school shooting prompted the arrest of four Salina high school students. Police say on Thursday after school was dismissed for the day they received information that during lunch at Salina South High School a student made a statement to three other boys regarding shooting up the school. Then all four boys were seen putting their hands together, seemly indicating they were all in agreement to participate.
Tips Sought in Stolen UTV Case
Tips are being sought in connection with a stolen Utility Terrain Vehicle. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the week. According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, sometime between October 3, 2022, and October 5, 2022, unknown suspect(s) entered onto a property in the 3700 block of E Country Club Road and stole a four door 2017 Polaris Ranger UTV model # R17RVU99AV.
Ogden woman jailed after shooting husband in head
An Ogden woman is jailed after she reportedly shot her husband in the head Friday night. Riley County Police say 76-year-old Bernice Farmer was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder. Police received a call shortly after 9 p.m. Friday with Farmer stating she had shot her husband. The 75-year-old...
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Oct. 15-21
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: EINFELDT, KYLE OWEN; 23; El Dorado. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Cruelty to animals; unknown...
