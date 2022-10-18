Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gun violence survivors urge voters to reject amendment on ballot Nov. 8
CEDAR RAPIDS — Leah Schneider of Cedar Rapids was enjoying the last day and last concert of a three-day music festival on the Las Vegas Strip on Oct. 1, 2017, when she heard three pops of gunfire. It would be followed by 10 minutes of gunfire that would ring...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Long seeks middle ground, local decision-making
"I don’t want the state telling the city what they have to do.”. Darcy Long would like to see Oregon legislatures help city and county government fund big, statewide needs like the need for affordable housing and services for the homeless by providing targeted state funding, but in a manner that allows city and county leaders to decide what solutions are best suited to the communities they serve.
KPVI Newschannel 6
What manufacturing workers make in Ohio
Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Ohio using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Oregon
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Signature collection begins to repeal California oil well setback law
(The Center Square) – Oil producers announced Thursday they have launched the signature gathering process to stop a new oil well bill, a measure they call a “political war on California’s energy workers and producers.”. Independent oil producers and workers are spearheading an effort to place a...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia officials tout record number of jobs
(The Center Square) — Georgia labor officials touted a rosy economic picture as the number of jobs in the state continued to increase, though the number of employed Georgians declined. The number of jobs in the state increased to a new all-time high of more than 4.8 million. The...
KPVI Newschannel 6
2024 presidential prospect Nikki Haley headed back to Iowa
Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, a 2024 presidential prospect, is headed back to Iowa next week to campaign on behalf of elected Republican women in the state. Haley, a former governor of South Carolina who served as former President Donald Trump’s ambassador to the U.N., will...
KPVI Newschannel 6
East Texas nonprofit hopes small loans, job training will ease the hardships of leaving prison
LUFKIN — Maurice Watts pulled up to a compact, red-brick building on a recent Thursday morning, dressed in black athletic clothes and a Houston Astros baseball cap. He had spent the previous 12 hours driving an 18-wheeler truck for Common Disposal, a saltwater transport company based in San Augustine, Watts’ hometown in rural East Texas. Watts held an envelope in his hand with $238. It was the first of six loan repayments to the Legacy Institute for Financial Education, a Lufkin-based nonprofit organization that had lent him $1,350.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nevada’s new abortion information page includes complaint form for reporting crisis pregnancy centers
(The Center Square) – Nevada has launched a new abortion information page, Governor Steve Sisolak announced last week. The page includes information on current Nevada law, details on different types of abortion procedures, and a link to an abortion provider directory. It also features a section warning of Crisis Pregnancy Centers that “seek to intercept women considering abortion.”
KPVI Newschannel 6
Animal rescue advocate sues St. Louis County alleging illegal destruction of records
CLAYTON — St. Louis County violated Missouri public records laws when staff destroyed hundreds of boxes of animal control records earlier this month, a lawsuit filed this week on behalf of an animal rights advocate claims. The records were relevant to two existing lawsuits and multiple open records requests...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Hogan names Lt. Gov. Rutherford as overseer of gubernatorial transition
ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan announced that he has named Lt. Gov. Boyd K. Rutherford to formally oversee the gubernatorial transition for the State of Maryland, and serve as chief liaison to the incoming administration. “We are fully committed to a smooth, orderly transition in Maryland and look forward...
KPVI Newschannel 6
This Is the Top Ranking School District in New Mexico
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Iowa House District 10 race sees four-term incumbent running against no-party independent
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — The race for Iowa House District 10 is something of a rarity. It's one of only six races, among more than 150 in the entire state, where a no-party independent is officially listed on the ballot. In the district, which includes Spirit Lake, Milford, Emmetsburg...
KPVI Newschannel 6
O'Rourke in East Texas: Greg Abbott has failed us
The importance of East Texas in the governor’s race was underscored Wednesday when Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke visited Longview for a rally, one coming on the heels of Cecilia Abbott’s event earlier in the day. Increasing voter turnout was the stated purpose of both visits, with O’Rourke...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Diet not working? Let AI rearrange your plate
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU researchers are using artificial intelligence, or AI, to effectively predict individual responses to different diets, which traditionally have been prescribed using a one-size-fits-all approach. LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center recently partnered with LSU Health New Orleans to leverage new technologies in the fight against the obesity epidemic and health disparities in Louisiana by joining the largest-ever national effort to leverage big data science for precision health.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Meet the Candidates: Tom Shipley
(Nodaway) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general election. Today, we shift our focus to the race for the Iowa Senate's 19th district, which covers Adams, Cass, Montgomery, Page, Ringgold and Taylor counties, plus all but the northeastern section of Union County. Today's report features the Republican incumbent, State Senator Tom Shipley.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Stakeholders look to connect more donors to Illinois families for school choice scholarship program
(The Center Square) – Supporters of the Illinois Invest In Kids scholarship program may be looking to make the program more accessible to families and donors alike. The program allows donors to get a 75% income tax credit toward donations to fund school choice scholarships for qualified families throughout the state.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Reynolds, Republicans hold fundraising advantage three weeks out from election
DES MOINES — Republicans hold a significant fundraising advantages in all but one race for statewide office with just weeks to go to the November election. Gov. Kim Reynolds outraised Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear almost 3-to-1 in the last three months, according to reports filed with the state’s Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Dixie Maze Farms has been creating fall memories for families for 24 years
SHREVEPORT, La. - Dixie Maze Farms has been creating fun, fall memories for families for the past 24 years. The family owned farm is home to the first corn maze in Louisiana. According to Dixie Maze Farms owner, Leilani Billings, they get up to 15 to 25 thousand visitors every fall season.
