Wichita, KS

kfdi.com

Man convicted of Wichita shooting from 2019

A man has been convicted of a deadly shooting in Wichita from 2019. Isaac Phillips pled guilty to second degree murder and a weapons charge in connection to the case. Phillips was accused of shooting 28-year-old Ivell Ray during a fight in June of 2019. The two men were reportedly involved in a fight in the street in the 400-block of North New York.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Suspect in Custody Following an Armed Robbery in S. Wichita

Wichita Police have a suspect in custody following an armed robbery that happened at a South Wichita business on Monday. The man reportedly entered a smoke shop in the 1900 block of South Hydraulic and robbed the business at gunpoint. Police later arrested the man after he was found hiding...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson woman charged in traffic death

WICHITA, Kan. — A Hutchinson woman who was arrested in connection to what prosecutors say was a hit-and-run death of a man in west Wichita last week has been charged with first-degree murder. Thirty-six-year-old Ashley Corley was booked over the weekend for failure to stop at an accident resulting...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

WPD claims investigation leads to record fentanyl seizure

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department says it NIIBIN Enforcement Team has seized “a massive number of suspected fentanyl pills” as part of an ongoing investigation. “We’ve estimated - based on weight - the number of pills to be somewhere in the area of half a...
WICHITA, KS
ksal.com

Woman Charged in Deadly Hit and Run

A woman is charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Wichita. Thirty-six-year-old Ashley Corley was arrested on Saturday and has been charged with first-degree murder. Police say that the victim was on the hood of a moving vehicle near Ninth Street North and St. Paul when he fell off...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Man in Kansas falls into fire after altercation, allegedly gets pushed back in after trying to get up

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man fell into a fire after an altercation and allegedly got pushed back down into it after trying to get up. According to the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), they received a call at 2:31 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, from the Arkansas City Police Department (ACPD) after a nurse at the South Central Kansas Medical Center reported that a man was in the emergency department with burns on his arms after attending a party where there was underage drinking.
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Man hurt in overnight shooting in northeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in northeast Wichita. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of N. Erie, near 17th and Hillside. Police say a man in his mid 20s was shot, but investigators did not know yet what led up to it. They did say the two people involved know each other. The victim is expected to be okay.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Missing Kansas man found dead in Oklahoma, sheriff's office says

WINFIELD, Kan. (KAKE) - The Cowley County Sheriff's Office says a 41-year-old man who was reported missing has been found dead in Oklahoma. Rustin Smith was reported missing on Monday and was last seen driving his maroon 2014 Chevy Silverado. The sheriff's office was notified Tuesday that Smith's pickup was found in some brush in rural Osage County, Oklahoma.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Tierra Long

Teenager Tierra Long was reported missing on Oct. 3, 2022, in Wichita. She is believed to be a runaway. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Wichita Police Department (316) 268-4111, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or anonymously online through NCMEC by clicking here; or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017 or on the KBI website by clicking here.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Teen Paytann Warren located safe

The Wichita Police Department confirms that teenager Paytann Warren was located safe. The Wichita Police Department is asking for the community’s help with finding a missing 13-year-old girl. Paytann Warren left her home around 9 p.m. Monday. She was later seen around 10:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

'Everyone agreed': Committee for Wichita police chief search say decision was unanimous

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- Multiple members of a committee selected to help select Wichita's next police chief say the decision to recommend Joseph Sullivan was unanimous. The City of Wichita announced Tuesday that Sullivan would lead the police department, bringing more than 25 years of law enforcement and management experience to the table. An 11-member WPD Police Chief Search Review Committee helped guide the process along, made up of a diverse group of Wichitans to ask all candidates, including Sullivan, hard questions throughout the months long process.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita couple woken up by car hitting their home

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Skot Reed and his wife never imagined a car would hit their home on East Lincoln Street. Now they are trying to move forward getting repairs to their home and two vehicles. "I got up out of bed immediately and trying to come to, and my...
WICHITA, KS

