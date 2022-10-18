ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Comments / 0

Related
capitalsoup.com

FDLE to hold Trunk or Treat at Pensacola Regional Operations Center

The public is invited to a free “trunk or treat” hosted by FDLE at the FDLE Pensacola Regional Operations Center. In addition to trunk or treat, there will be food trucks, face painting, fingerprint demos, games, and a meet-and-greet with K9 Maple. What: FDLE Pensacola Trunk or Treat.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an armed robbery on Mobile Highway. According to officials, they received a call around 7:30 p.m. Friday about an armed robbery of an individual. The call was on the 3000 block of Mobile Highway, near North X Street. A man allegedly […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD issues APB for Mobile teen accused of opening fire on driver

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An all-points bulletin has been issued out for a teenager accused of opening fire on a driver. Mobile police said Trenton Todd he got mad at the driver when she dropped his girlfriend off at his house. According to police, Todd asked the driver where she...
MOBILE, AL
niceville.com

Niceville police warn residents of alleged hoodie scam

NICEVILLE, Fla. – The Niceville Police Department is warning residents about an alleged scam using the department’s name. This morning, the Niceville Police Department (NPD) said it is receiving calls from residents about a text message they have received offering a $10 discount off the price of a Niceville Police Department hoodie. The text message reportedly includes a link to order an NPD hoodie.
NICEVILLE, FL
WKRG News 5

Man robs Wells Fargo in Pensacola, police looking for suspect

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is investigating a bank robbery. Officers received a report of the robbery at 3:50 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 for the Wells Fargo on Bayou Boulevard. Surveillance pictures show a white man, in his late 20’s or early 30’s, with brown hair, wearing a grey polo over […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Shooting reported Saturday morning in Theodore

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after reports of a shooting in Theodore. The Mobile County Crime Map shows at least two calls to 911 were made at about 7:30 Saturday morning to report a shooting on Kooiman Road. That’s south of I-10 just off Highway 90. Several Mobile Police vehicles were parked […]
THEODORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Homeowners notice man mid-robbery on game cameras: Atmore Police

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Atmore man was arrested during a burglary in progress after homeowners noticed the man on their game cameras, according to Atmore police officers.  Jackson Stallworth, 63, was charged with Possession of Burglary Tools, Resisting Arrest and Criminal Trespass Third Degree.  On Oct. 17, Atmore police officers responded to the 200 […]
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Friday night crash kills two from Bay Minette: ALEA

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say two people are dead following a crash Friday night on Highway 225, six miles north of Bay Minette. According to a news release a 1991 Toyota pickup was hit from behind by a 2021 Dodge Ram at about 6:40 Friday evening. The […]
BAY MINETTE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man arrested for armed robbery at Hancock Whitney Bank

CORRECTION: We first reported on Tuesday that the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was looking for a suspect in the bank robbery. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been arrested in connection with an armed bank robbery at Hancock Whitney Bank on Creighton Road, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Dwayne Carlton […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Lawsuit accuses Alabama transportation director of being ‘on a mission to destroy’ Baldwin County toll bridge operator

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Bridge Company filed a lawsuit against Director of the Alabama Department of Transportation John Cooper on Thursday alleging that Cooper has abused his power to harm the company, which operates the Beach Express Bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway in Orange Beach. ALDOT in a statement called the lawsuit […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile police looking for man who broke into business

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are looking for a man who is accused of breaking into a local business. Officials said on Oct. 2, a man broke into LCS Restoration after the business had closed. The man, who was caught on surveillance video, appears to be pulling on […]
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy