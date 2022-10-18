Read full article on original website
18-wheeler crash on Bayway catches SUV on fire, leaking fuel: Mobile Fire Rescue
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Fire Rescue Department have confirmed they are on the scene of an accident involving an 18-wheeler. The crash happened on the Bayway going westbound near the intersection of I-10 and Battleship Parkway. An SUV is on fire and MFRD crews are working to put it out. The […]
Monroeville man tried to escape police through ceiling tiles at Atmore Community Hospital
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Monroeville man is behind bars after trying to escape Atmore police officers by crawling through ceiling tiles at Atmore Community Hospital, according to the Atmore Police Department. Savon Hurst, 27, was charged with Escape Third Degree and Criminal Mischief Second Degree. Hurst was originally arrested on Oct. 16, by Atmore […]
Okaloosa County issues scam alerts for Venmo repair business, Niceville PD hoodie
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office sent alerts Friday for multiple scams in the area. In a post on Facebook, OCSO said a repair business scammed Destin residents and did not complete estimated repairs for appliances. The residents gave half the money upfront through the free transfer app Venmo and never saw […]
FDLE to hold Trunk or Treat at Pensacola Regional Operations Center
The public is invited to a free “trunk or treat” hosted by FDLE at the FDLE Pensacola Regional Operations Center. In addition to trunk or treat, there will be food trucks, face painting, fingerprint demos, games, and a meet-and-greet with K9 Maple. What: FDLE Pensacola Trunk or Treat.
Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an armed robbery on Mobile Highway. According to officials, they received a call around 7:30 p.m. Friday about an armed robbery of an individual. The call was on the 3000 block of Mobile Highway, near North X Street. A man allegedly […]
MPD issues APB for Mobile teen accused of opening fire on driver
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An all-points bulletin has been issued out for a teenager accused of opening fire on a driver. Mobile police said Trenton Todd he got mad at the driver when she dropped his girlfriend off at his house. According to police, Todd asked the driver where she...
Niceville police warn residents of alleged hoodie scam
NICEVILLE, Fla. – The Niceville Police Department is warning residents about an alleged scam using the department’s name. This morning, the Niceville Police Department (NPD) said it is receiving calls from residents about a text message they have received offering a $10 discount off the price of a Niceville Police Department hoodie. The text message reportedly includes a link to order an NPD hoodie.
New information in deadly Summerdale crash that killed Mt. Vernon Police Officer
New information involving the car crash that killed Mt. Vernon police officer Ivan Lopez two months ago as the man charged with murder in the case goes to court for a preliminary hearing.
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office looking for 2 possibly involved in Chickasaw homicide
UPDATE (3:26 p.m.): Officials with MCSO said they are looking for two suspects involved in the case. They received the call around 11 a.m. from the Chickasaw Police Department asking for help in investigating a shooting. MCSO said the 25-year-old died from a gunshot wound, but they do not know how many shots were fired. […]
Investigators reveal more details about skeletal remains found in Miramar Beach
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County investigators revealed more details about their investigation into skeletal remains that were found in a vacant lot by a homeowner on Thursday afternoon. The lot is located near Leeward Drive. A man clearing the lot found some bone fragments there on Thursday afternoon, we now know he found […]
Man robs Wells Fargo in Pensacola, police looking for suspect
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is investigating a bank robbery. Officers received a report of the robbery at 3:50 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 for the Wells Fargo on Bayou Boulevard. Surveillance pictures show a white man, in his late 20’s or early 30’s, with brown hair, wearing a grey polo over […]
Escambia County deputies investigating man found dead with gunshot wounds in Molino
MOLINO, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are investigating after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in Molino Thursday night. Escambia County deputies were dispatched to the area of Cedartown Road and Allen Circle at around 5:40 p.m. According to the sheriff's office, the man was found laying near...
Shooting reported Saturday morning in Theodore
THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after reports of a shooting in Theodore. The Mobile County Crime Map shows at least two calls to 911 were made at about 7:30 Saturday morning to report a shooting on Kooiman Road. That’s south of I-10 just off Highway 90. Several Mobile Police vehicles were parked […]
Homeowners notice man mid-robbery on game cameras: Atmore Police
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Atmore man was arrested during a burglary in progress after homeowners noticed the man on their game cameras, according to Atmore police officers. Jackson Stallworth, 63, was charged with Possession of Burglary Tools, Resisting Arrest and Criminal Trespass Third Degree. On Oct. 17, Atmore police officers responded to the 200 […]
Friday night crash kills two from Bay Minette: ALEA
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say two people are dead following a crash Friday night on Highway 225, six miles north of Bay Minette. According to a news release a 1991 Toyota pickup was hit from behind by a 2021 Dodge Ram at about 6:40 Friday evening. The […]
Escambia County deputies investigating homicide on Patton Drive
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are investigating a homicide that took place in Warrington Tuesday afternoon. Deputies responded to the 1100 block of Patton Drive in the Warrington area around 2 p.m. in reference to a man found dead inside of a home. It is still unclear how...
Pensacola man arrested for armed robbery at Hancock Whitney Bank
CORRECTION: We first reported on Tuesday that the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was looking for a suspect in the bank robbery. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been arrested in connection with an armed bank robbery at Hancock Whitney Bank on Creighton Road, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Dwayne Carlton […]
Authorities ID man shot, killed during police pursuit in Paterson
Officials have identified the man shot and killed earlier this month by police, who were pursuing him for trying to get into several vehicles while armed with what appeared to be a real weapon, but turned out to be an imitation handgun. Hui Zhang, 33, of Pensacola, Florida, was shot...
Lawsuit accuses Alabama transportation director of being ‘on a mission to destroy’ Baldwin County toll bridge operator
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Bridge Company filed a lawsuit against Director of the Alabama Department of Transportation John Cooper on Thursday alleging that Cooper has abused his power to harm the company, which operates the Beach Express Bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway in Orange Beach. ALDOT in a statement called the lawsuit […]
Mobile police looking for man who broke into business
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are looking for a man who is accused of breaking into a local business. Officials said on Oct. 2, a man broke into LCS Restoration after the business had closed. The man, who was caught on surveillance video, appears to be pulling on […]
