Kearney Hub
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
KSNB Local4
Could we see an early snowfall this year?
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been cold enough for snow the past few mornings here in south central Nebraska as we have seen lows in the 20′s. But without the moisture needed to produce snow, we have dodged seeing an early measurable snowfall. Such was not the case for our neighbors to the northeast in Wisconsin this past weekend. Video taken from Milwaukee, Wisconsin shows snowflakes falling from the sky as an early winter storm pommeled parts of the upper Midwest dumping upwards of 18 inches in northern Wisconsin and Michigan. while it’s not uncommon to see first measurable snow in these spots during mid October, it is a little early for central eastern cities along Lake Michigan to see their first snow.
KETV.com
Nebraska, Platte River facing worst drought in a decade
Neb. — New video shows the extent of the drought on the Platte River. The National Drought Center says the river is almost entirely dry downstream of Kearney. Jeremy Gehle, the division head of water planning at the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, briefed KETV on the situation.
4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska
If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
Kearney Hub
New haunted farm south of Kearney looking for volunteers
KEARNEY — When Kyle Brown suggested using his family’s rural property near the Platte River for a haunted farm experience, his wife Janelle had her doubts. Now her doubts have vanished like smoke. In its first two weekends, Farmer Brown’s Field of Screams has brought in hundreds of...
Kearney Hub
Kearney ready for "playoff-type atmosphere" at Norfolk
KEARNEY — Going into the last football game of the regular season, the Kearney Bearcats are 6-2 and third in Class A District 3, putting them in solid position for the upcoming state playoffs. It’s next opponent, the Norfolk Panthers are 5-3 and fourth in the district, needing a...
Kearney Hub
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Kearney.
Kearney Hub
State Cross Country meet to bring 102 teams to Kearney Friday
KEARNEY — After years of being the hunters, the Lexington Minutemen are the hunted. After four years of being the Class B runner-up, always finishing behind Omaha Skutt Catholic, Lexington turned the tables on the Skyhawks last year, claiming that elusive championship. The two teams will be back at...
Kearney Hub
Kevin Dale Morris
MINDEN — Kevin Dale Morris, 62, died at home in Minden on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, after a courageous two and a half year battle with Pancreatic Cancer. He chose not to have a funeral service but to have a celebration of life. This celebration will be 6 p.m....
Kearney Hub
Four Hub Territory teams poised for playoff games
KEARNEY — Football playoffs kick off Thursday for Hub Territory eight-man football teams. Four area squads — Ravenna, Axtell, Elm Creek and Loomis — earned positions in the playoffs with Elm Creek the only team to earn a home game. The Buffaloes will play host to Mullen at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Kearney Hub
Michelle Lewis flying high with her Kearney travel business
KEARNEY — Once upon a time, Michelle Lewis was a bored housewife. Married and the mother of three, she signed up for a class on interior design at the community college near her home in Derby, Kansas, but the class was canceled. On a whim, Lewis replaced it with...
KSNB Local4
Adams County trailer home destroyed in fire
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A home was destroyed after a fire early Tuesday morning near Hastings. Hastings Rural Fire Chief Nathan Hamik said firefighters were called out to a structure fire around 6:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of North Pawnee Road. When crews arrived on scene, they found the...
KSNB Local4
Stolen golf cart in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Fonner View Golf Course has offered a $500 reward for the recovery of their stolen 2019 Yamaha White Golf Cart. It was reported that overnight between September 23rd and 24th that a person had stolen the cart from the property after driving it around. There...
Kearney Hub
Kearney Catholic hopes to end season on high note against winless Gibbon
KEARNEY — Finish strong. That is what Kearney Catholic aims to do in its final game of the season against a banged-up and 0-8 Gibbon. The Stars started the season 3-1, but have since suffered four straight double-digit losses. “I just want them to finish the season,” said KCHS...
KSNB Local4
NSP arrests driver after pursuit in central Nebraska, locate gun tossed from car
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person following a pursuit on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska. At approximately 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a Hyundai Elantra traveling westbound at over 100 miles per hour. The trooper attempted a traffic stop near the Wood River exit at mile marker 301 on I-80 and the driver pulled over to the shoulder. As the trooper approached the vehicle to contact the driver, the driver accelerated and fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
Kearney Hub
Kearney home listings for people who need a lot of living space
SO Much Space!! Beautiful main floor living room w gas fireplace and 10' ceilings. Formal dining room. Maple cabinets w granite counter tops. Main floor bedroom w ensuite. Huge laundry room. Two decks. Upstairs features a second bedroom w ensuite; and two bedrooms with Jack & Jill bath. There is a movie/game room upstairs, an office area, half bath and large family room. Two HVAC units.
californiaexaminer.net
Human Teeth, Blood Discovered In Humble House After Adolescent, Mom Disappeared, Docs Say
After a car pursuit in Nebraska, the corpse of the teen’s mother was discovered in the trunk. He has been charged with unlawful use of a vehicle, and the investigation is ongoing. Both 17-year-old Tyler Roenz and his 49-year-old mother, Michelle, went missing from a Humble neighborhood late Thursday...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man shot over weekend
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating after a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Saturday night. Around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to 4th and Cedar regarding a man that had been shot. GIPD Captain Jim Duering said a 20-year-old was struck in the...
Kearney Hub
Fundraiser Saturday for Ravenna man injured in two-vehicle crash
RAVENNA — A fundraiser will be held Saturday for a Ravenna man injured in a car accident last month. Joey Psota, 20, was seriously injured Sept. 24 during a two-vehicle crash north of Shelton in rural Buffalo County. He is undergoing treatment at the University of Iowa Hospital at Iowa City, Iowa.
Kearney Hub
Chicago man arrested near Kearney after pursuit, throwing handgun from car
KEARNEY — An Illinois man was arrested on three felonies Tuesday following a pursuit in Hall and Buffalo Counties. Around 3:25 p.m. a Nebraska State Patrol trooper observed a Hyundai Elantra traveling west on Interstate 80 over 100 mph. The trooper attempted a traffic stop one mile east of the Wood River interchange.
