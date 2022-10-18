LiftEx, the flagship event of the Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (LEEA), was held over two days (5-6 October 2022) at P&J Live in the major Oil and Gas centre of Aberdeen, celebrating the successes and triumphs of the inspiring and fantastic Lifting Industry. The event provided a one-stop shop to find services, products as well as to gain the latest lifting related knowledge and insights no matter what the sector. P&J Live also played host to the fourth annual LEEA Awards Ceremony – otherwise known as the ‘party of the year’ – on the evening of 5 October 2022.

1 DAY AGO