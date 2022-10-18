Read full article on original website
Hexagon and LocLab announce strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption of Smart Digital Realities in transportation, construction and urban planning
The strategic partnership is focused on increasing the automation of 3D digital twin creation by leveraging reality capture solutions and making digital twins seamlessly accessible to customers by connecting them with HxDR, Hexagon’s cloud-based storage, visualisation, and collaboration platform for reality capture and geospatial data. LocLab, based in Germany,...
Dodge Construction Central 2.0: An Integrated Solution Suite of the Industry’s Largest Datasets Now Accessible via One Platform
Dodge Construction Network today announced its new platform Dodge Construction Central 2.0, the industry’s most comprehensive construction data solution. The new product integrates the critical construction industry content within Dodge Data & Analytics, The Blue Book Network, IMS and Sweets into one platform and interface. Featuring an intuitive, highly...
COWI celebrates engineering contract for windfarm in Ireland
COWI, a leading international engineering consulting group, has been selected by Corio Generation as Pre-FEED Designer for the Sceirde Rocks development, which is an upto 450MW offshore wind power project. COWI will support Corio Generation in the early design of the foundations in preparation for an auction application for the offshore competition under the Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (ORESS-1) in Ireland. The Sceirde Rocks project will sit in the North Atlantic Ocean to the west of Galway, Ireland. The project is currently in permitting stage and will be developed in a single phase.
Standard Lithium Appoints PricewaterhouseCoopers as Auditor
Standard Lithium Ltd. (“Standard Lithium” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SLI) (NYSE American: SLI) (FRA: S5L), an innovative technology and lithium project development company, has appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PWC) as its new independent registered public accounting firm, effective October 17, 2022. The appointment of PWC has been approved by both the audit committee and the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of the Company. PWC succeeds Manning Elliott LLP (Manning Elliott), which previously was the independent registered accounting firm providing audit services to the Company.
RedTeam adds powerful new collaboration features to its flagship software solution, now renamed RedTeam Flex
RedTeam Software, a leading construction management software platform provider, has added a powerful PDF markup function and Indicated Outcome Report as enhanced features to its flagship software solution, which it has renamed, RedTeam Flex. The RedTeam Flex solution is designed to help mid- to enterprise-level contractors maximize communication, performance and...
J. Erik Loehr to Deliver Lizzi Lecture at ISM’s 15th International Workshop on Micropiles
J. Erik Loehr, Ph.D., P.E., is presenting the Lizzi Lecture at ISM’s 15th International Workshop on Micropiles in Vail, Colorado, from May 31-June 2, 2023. His presentation, titled “Mainstreaming of Micropiles: Probabilistic Calibration of Axial Resistance for Load and Resistance Factor Design” is the 11th annual Lizzi Lecture delivered since inauguration of the series in 2008.
Reflecting on LiftEx 2022 and looking forward to LiftEx 2023
LiftEx, the flagship event of the Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (LEEA), was held over two days (5-6 October 2022) at P&J Live in the major Oil and Gas centre of Aberdeen, celebrating the successes and triumphs of the inspiring and fantastic Lifting Industry. The event provided a one-stop shop to find services, products as well as to gain the latest lifting related knowledge and insights no matter what the sector. P&J Live also played host to the fourth annual LEEA Awards Ceremony – otherwise known as the ‘party of the year’ – on the evening of 5 October 2022.
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Schedules 2022 Third Quarter Results News Release for Wednesday, October 26th and Conference Call for Thursday, October 27th
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) (the “Company”), a leading specialty construction company, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, after the close of the stock market. ORN’s management will conduct a conference...
