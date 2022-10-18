Read full article on original website
Related
erienewsnow.com
Erie High Students Donate Picnic Tables to Local Park
Erie parks have seen some improvements in the last months, one of which was done by local high school students. Erie High students built park tables for the park behind Frontier Lumber. Additionally, Frontier provided the lumber for the students. They said they like giving back to the community in...
erienewsnow.com
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania Brings Back Bread Box Awards
After two years away because of the pandemic, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania brought back its annual Bread Box Awards ceremony. They recognized dozens of schools, individuals, church groups and businesses who organized and hosted fundraisers and food collections over the past year to support the mission of Second Harvest, which feeds people in need through a network of pantries across 11 counties in Northwest Pennsylvania.
Fall Fest returns to downtown Erie this weekend
Fall Fest returns to downtown Erie this weekend. Local vendors will gather at Griswold Park on West 14th Street (between Peach and Griswold Plaza) on Sunday. It’s the 4th annual Fall Fest, and organizers told us the event continues to grow each year. Visitors will have the chance to check out more than 30 local […]
Local flower shop hands out bouquets to residents for Petal It Forward Day
The floral industry has a fun way of giving back to the community. Wednesday, Oct. 19, was Petal It Forward Day across the country. Loeffler’s Flower Shop in Meadville passed out 60 bouquets of fresh flowers to random people in both Meadville and Linesville. The owner said flowers reduce stress and anxiety and promote happiness […]
erienewsnow.com
Erie Bed Bath & Beyond Store to Close
The Bed Bath and Beyond store in Erie is closing, according to an email sent to customers. The store is located at 6720 Peach St. No date was given for the closure, but the email advertised discounts on the store's remaining inventory and said all sales are final. Erie News...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown’s Answer To Homelessness This Winter
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Western New York has seen its first snowfall of the season this week, and lawmakers in the City of Jamestown are trying to figure out what to do with the homeless population locally. Lawmakers are working with homeless shelters, resource providers, local churches,...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership Hosts Erie Homecoming 2022
At Erie's Bayfront Convention Center, what's known as Erie Homecoming 2022 kicked off this Thursday. The two day event highlights growth in our region. Nearly 300 people are taking part. Erie homecoming is hosted by the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership as a way to energize community leaders. The...
erienewsnow.com
St. Patrick's Haven Gets Temporary Location Following Fire
John Fausnaught fought back tears, as he reflected about his time being homeless. "The hardest part is thinking no one cares," said Fausnaught. "It's tough out there because it's a cruel world, but they have good people in Erie." After receiving services from the Mental Health Association, Fausnaught was able...
erienewsnow.com
Vietnam Reflection Segment Honors Oil City Native
He joined the Marines after attending Oil City High School and served in Vietnam from 1968-1971. Fred Ditzenberger was a Combat Engineer and specialized in finding land mines and doing demolition work. Every day, he remembers the people he served with, especially his friends who did not make it home.
yourdailylocal.com
City of Warren Prepared With Winter Season Rapidly Approaching
WARREN, Pa. – With snow in the forecast this week, preparations have been underway as the City of Warren prepares for the upcoming winter season. The Farmer’s Almanac is calling for higher snowfall than usual for the region, but Warren is ready. “We’re ready to go,” said City...
erienewsnow.com
Our Local Animal Shelter Is Again Overloaded With Kittens
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Our local animal shelter is again overloaded with kittens, and thus, holding another “pawp-up” adoption this weekend. Last month at this time, the cat colony at the Chautauqua County Humane Society reached capacity. To help make adoption more available, and find...
wnynewsnow.com
First Snowfall Of The Season In WNY
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – We woke-up to the first snowfall of the winter season in Western New York today. Many in the Jamestown area saw a light coating of snow on the ground due to below normal temps leading to lake effect rain and snow showers on Tuesday.
Titusville Herald
13th Annual Oil Creek 100 is in the books
The forests surrounding Titusville echoed with the pounding of feet this weekend, as the Oil Creek 100 Trail Run was held for the 13th time. Hundreds of racers from all over the country poured into Titusville to tackle one of three different races: a 50k, a 100k, or the punishing 100 miler, spread out over a course that winds through the picturesque Oil Creek State Park.
wnynewsnow.com
Investigators Seek Cause Of Jamestown House Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Investigators are seeking to identify what sparked a house fire on the eastside of Jamestown. First responders with the Jamestown Fire Department were dispatched to 35 Barrows Street around 2 p.m. Wednesday for a reported structure fire. Since then, the American Red Cross...
Beacon
Lake Erie yellow perch fishing on fire!
The Lake Erie Erie yellow perch fishing may be languishing in the Central Basin and Eastern Basin off Lake Erie, but arround the Lake Erie Islands it is on fire right now!. It has been a few years since we’ve had such a wonderful fall bite of yellow perch, a favorite of fishermen. This is a good thing for the area. We are still battling high winds, but it is not stopping the perch from biting.
Freeze Warning expires for Chautauqua County in early hours of Thursday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Freeze Warning Wednesday afternoon ahead of a cold and wet night for the Southern Tier. The Freeze Warning started at Midnight and has since expired. The combination of possible wet conditions and temperatures at or below freezing could have led to a flash freeze overnight. Best to cover or take inside plants that are sensitive to the bitter cold as well as protect any exposed, outdoor plumbing.
wnynewsnow.com
Washington Street Construction Will Not Be Finished This Year
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A popular Jamestown thoroughfare that has been under construction since March, will not be completed this year. This news is concerning for local plow drivers who will now likely deal with unfamiliar road conditions this winter. Designated as a state route, New York...
Snow Is On The Ground Across Western New York [PICTURES]
The winter season officially started today as the first snowflakes of the season fell across Western New York. A major cold snap has come across Western New York and with that, the snow has come to the Southern Tier. This morning, Jamestown, Springville, and Olean all woke to snow covering the landscape.
erienewsnow.com
New S.R.O. Hopes To Ease Anxiety, Improve School Safety In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – In an effort to ease anxiety and keep the school safe, Jamestown Public Schools has brought on a new School Resource Officer. While the officer officially took the job earlier this school year, the importance of having a police presence on campus rose to the forefront last week when a local mother spoke out about her son’s continued bullying at Jamestown High School.
WIVB
Tenants from senior living apartments protest rising rents
WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tenants of a senior living facility in Pennsylvania are upset with rising rent prices and took their concerns straight to the Wheatfield-based developer’s headquarters. Residents claim the developer of Connect 55+, Calamar, in Meadville, Pa., is raising rent by 30 to 40 percent. A...
Comments / 2