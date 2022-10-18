Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
Woman Assisting Drivers Hit, Severely Injured on Interstate 90 in Fairview Township
A woman suffered severe injuries after being hit by a vehicle while assisting other drivers who slid off the highway in Erie County on Wednesday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened on Interstate 90 westbound at mile marker 16 in Fairview Township around 7:30 a.m. A Volkswagon car was...
explore venango
One Dead After Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash in Crawford County
erienewsnow.com
Crawford County Crash Claims Life of Pittsburgh Man
erienewsnow.com
State Police Looking for Truck Stolen from Campground
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help to track down a truck stolen from a campground in Crawford County. The burglary alarm was reported at Meadville KOA Campground on Oct. 19 around 10 p.m. The stolen vehicle is described as a red 2015 GMC Sierra 3500 pickup truck, troopers said....
explore venango
Police Release Details on Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 322
CANAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred last Thursday night on U.S. 322 in Canal Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 8:32 p.m. on Thursday, October 13, on Route 322, in Canal Township, Venango County.
Semi driver pronounced dead after Wednesday morning crash in Crawford Co.
A crash in Crawford County involving a tractor-trailer turned deadly. The accident happened around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Route 89 and Route 77 just north of Spartansburg. According to State Police, a semi driven by Richard Darges, 61, of Pittsburgh, overturned onto its driver’s side. That crash happened as the northbound truck […]
explore venango
Crawford County Man Killed as Pickup Collides with Tree
CONCORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Crawford County man was killed after his truck collided with a tree on Tuesday morning. According to Corry-based State Police, the crash happened at 10:44 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18, on Spartansburg Highway, in Concord Township, Erie County. Police say 64-year-old Donald R....
One person sent to hospital, another in custody after car crash near Fairview exit
An early morning accident sent one person to the hospital and another into custody. According to state police, around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a woman was hit by a car on Interstate 90, after getting out of her car to help others who had gone off the road in slushy conditions. The woman was walking […]
Teen driver identified in fatal Trumbull County crash
Troopers were called to State Route 5 in Johnston Township, north of State Route 88.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Look to Identify Suspect in Computer Theft
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a computer from a Best Buy store in Erie County, according to Pennsylvania Crime Watch. It happened at the store on Peach St. in Summit Township, Erie County around 12:34 p.m. Monday. The suspects in the photos grabbed a Lenovo all-in-one computer...
wnynewsnow.com
One Dead In Rollover Crash
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – One person died following a rollover vehicle crash in northern Chautauqua County. The accident happened on Route 20 in the Town of Pomfret west of Fredonia around 8 p.m. Wednesday. New York State Police report 41-year-old Mark Daniels, of Fredonia, was pronounced deceased...
explore venango
Details Released on Two-Vehicle Crash Involving Tionesta Woman
PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a Tionesta woman that occurred in Paint Township on Sunday afternoon. Clarion-based State Police say the accident happened around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, on East End Road, in Paint Township, Clarion County. A 2019 Honda...
New York State police investigating fatal one-vehicle crash in Chautauqua County
The crash occurred on State Route 20 in the Town of Pomfret on Wednesday. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
erienewsnow.com
Police Identify Driver of Stolen Pickup Killed in 3-Vehicle Crash
Police have released the name of the man who was killed following a three-vehicle crash in the City of Erie Saturday morning. Chauncy Grayson, 25, of Erie, died following the crash of multiple blunt force trauma injuries. The incident started around 8:40 a.m. when an officer spotted the stolen truck...
Driver pronounced dead after Route 77 car crash in Corry
Coroner called to Route 77 car accident in Corry
Man arrested in drug bust on West 25th Street in Erie
An investigation that started in Millcreek Township has led to a drug bust in the 1400 block of West 25th Street. Detectives with the Millcreek Township Police Special Investigations Unit, City of Erie Police Vice Unit, and the Erie District Attorney Drug Task Force executed a search warrant Wednesday morning. Investigators report they found a […]
erienewsnow.com
Investigators Seek Cause Of Jamestown House Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Investigators are seeking to identify what sparked a house fire on the eastside of Jamestown. First responders with the Jamestown Fire Department were dispatched to 35 Barrows Street around 2 p.m. Wednesday for a reported structure fire. Since then, the American Red Cross...
Police investigate explosion at multi-unit home on Poplar Street in Erie
An explosion blew out an entryway to a west Erie apartment house Tuesday evening. Erie Police are investigating the explosion that occurred outside a residence in the 900 block of Poplar Street. Detectives are working to figure out what kind of device was detonated. No one was injured, however, at least one person was inside […]
wesb.com
Guilty Plea in Barbour Street Arson Case
A Bradford man has pled guilty to charges in an arson case. 24-year-old Robert Williams pled guilty to one count of arson and one count of reckless endangerment in the fire that destroyed the home at 112 Barbour Street in 2021. Williams had confessed the arson to police, saying he...
