I don't trust a man who lies on his application to run for re-election and then his lawyer convinces our Supreme Court that it didn't matter because it had nothing to do with running for mayor. This shows a lack of integrity. If he's gonna lie about what he put on his paperwork then what else will he lie about and not be on the up and up about? Others have been disqualified in the past for doing the exact same thing. What makes him so special that he got away with it? Somebody's trying to pull out all the stops just to get re-elected and then nothing if he wins. Anyone else notice the only time anything really gets done or started is right before elections and then it all stops afterwards?
Baseball ? Is this what matters ? What about infrastructure? This is a very poor city/state. And we’re talking about baseball?
Perkins had no intention of bringing baseball back nor is he in anyway responsible for REV Entertainment seeking to do so !!!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
