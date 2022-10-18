Read full article on original website
cyclonefanatic.com
Hunter explains decision to enter the transfer portal and leave Iowa State
KANSAS CITY — Tyrese Hunter told reporters on Wednesday that name, image and likeness opportunities did not play a part in his decision to enter the transfer portal and leave Iowa State after last season. That statement runs contrary to the narrative from the days after Hunter’s announcement when...
Texas Sports
No. 1 Volleyball falls to Iowa State in five sets
AMES, Iowa – No. 1 Texas Volleyball dropped a five-set thriller to Iowa State, 25-18, 25-27, 25-12, 25-27, 15-10, on Wednesday night at Hilton Coliseum. The Longhorns (14-1, 6-1) lost their first match of the season in just their second five-set match. Texas hit .359 in the match and had a season-high 13 blocks, holding the Cyclones to a .273 hitting percentage.
belmondnews.com
Football report
The Belmond-Klemme football team ended its district season with a 56-12 loss to South Central Calhoun. The game was played in cold, windy conditions at Faris Field Oct. 14. The Broncos spotted the Titans two touchdowns before putting together a drive deep into SCC territory. Two long pass receptions and penalties on the Titans helped the Broncos to a first down and goal-to-go inside the SCC ten-yard line. B-K moved down to the five-yard line before turning the ball over on downs.
Radio Iowa
Brr! Four Iowa cities set record lows this morning as wind chills dip below zero
It’ll be one of those weeks in Iowa where our attire may include both winter coats and shorts. This morning, some communities experienced lows in the low 20s and wind chills below zero. Meteorologist Ashley Bury, at the National Weather Service in Johnston, says four Iowa cities had record...
KGLO News
North Iowa CSD placed in lockdown Tuesday afternoon
BUFFALO CENTER — The superintendent of the North Iowa Community School District in Buffalo Center and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department say the district went into a lockdown response on Tuesday afternoon in response to a call made to 9-1-1. The Sheriff’s Department says at 12:22 PM, they received a call from a cell phone at the school, which faculty later determined was made from a student.
KAAL-TV
Open burn bans in effect for several northern Iowa counties
(ABC 6 News) – According to the Iowa state fire marshal, open burn bans are in effect for several northern Iowa counties until further notice. Winnebago, Hancock, Mitchell, Floyd, and Howard counties join 21 total Iowa counties who are under active open burn bans. Under Iowa Code, the state...
belmondnews.com
Volleyball report
The Belmond-Klemme volleyball team traveled to West Fork for a triangular with Clarksville and West Fork Oct. 10. The first match was against Clarksville. The Broncos started ahead 5-3 as Allie Barrus served 4-4. Quinn Gabrielson and Adasyn Lamb each added kills to give B-K a 7-3 lead. Clarksville tied the game at seven as both teams took turns with the lead until Clarksville went on a three-point run. With the Broncos trailing 14-11, Barrus added two kills, followed by two kills by Chloe Hobscheidt. Clarksville took the lead again, 20-14, and eventually won as the Broncos fell 25-20 in first set.
parkersburgeclipse.com
Parkersburg Eclipse News-Review
PARKERSBURG – In lockstep with other recent staff wage increases, the Aplington-Parkersburg School Board voted unanimously to increase substitute teacher pay for the upcoming school year as part of regular business at A-P High School on Tuesday, May 17. As of the 2022-23 school year, subs will be paid...
belmondnews.com
Future fire fighter?
Belmond Fireman Dean Adcock helps a young lad try on some bunker gear at the BFD open house on Oct. 13.
KIMT
Man, 24, arrested after destroying property, including a Corvette, in Clear Lake
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A 24-year-old man was arrested Monday after a rash of incidents involving damage to property. Austin Mahana, listed as homeless, is being held in the Cerro Gordo Co. Jail on charges of felony criminal mischief and burglary. Court documents state he used a hammer to cause...
kiow.com
North Iowa Community Schools Go into Lockdown Briefly
On Tuesday afternoon the North Iowa Community School District went into a lockdown in response to a cell phone call, made within the school, to 911. During the call a general threat was made to students. The call may have been intended as a prank, but the district and law enforcement took the call seriously. Students were moved into safe spaces while the investigation took place.
belmondnews.com
Burn ban in effect
Wright County is now under a burn ban. Due to dry conditions, open fires are prohibited starting Oct. 17 and continuing until further notice. Hancock, Kossuth and Winnebago Counties are also under a burn ban. Persons who light a fire can be charged with a misdemeanor by law enforcement...
kchanews.com
Former Kmart Building in Charles City Purchased Locally
The former Kmart property in Charles City has been purchased locally. The sale of the building and adjacent parking lot was announced in June and Paul Rottinghaus, President of Zip’s AW Direct in New Hampton, says the company officially took ownership August 1st. Rottinghaus says they haven’t begun a...
KIMT
Mitchell County man pleads guilty to strangling a woman unconscious
OSAGE, Iowa – A man accused of choking a woman unconscious is pleading guilty. Bradly John Peck, 42 of Osage, has entered a guilty plea to third-degree burglary and domestic abuse assault. Investigators say Peck violated a no-contact order to enter a woman’s home in Osage on July2, where...
belmondnews.com
Pop can collection Oct. 29
The Belmond-Klemme National Honor Society will be collecting pop cans and bottles Saturday, Oct. 29. The proceeds from the collection will be donated to the Colts Corner Daycare. Please have your bags on the curb by 9 a.m. NHS members will be collecting the cans and bottles throughout the day. If...
kchanews.com
Nashua Woman Arrested for Stealing from Food Pantry
A Nashua woman has been charged in connection with a series of food pantry thefts over the summer. The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of 42-year-old Desteney Olson on charges of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony; and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor. She was taken into custody on Friday, October 7th, as a result of an investigation into several burglaries at the Nashua Area Food Pantry.
kchanews.com
Case Against Former Clarksville Police Officer Continues Towards Trial
A former Clarksville Police officer will be formally arraigned on over 10 sex-related charges later this month. In September, a joint investigation by the Butler County Sheriff’s and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) led to the arrest of 34-year-old Michael Tobin. Authorities say that on March 4th, a minor under the age of 18 reported to the sheriff’s office the then-Clarksville police officer had showed the minor sexually explicit images and videos that were evidence in a pending criminal case. Those images included nude images of minors.
