The Belmond-Klemme volleyball team traveled to West Fork for a triangular with Clarksville and West Fork Oct. 10. The first match was against Clarksville. The Broncos started ahead 5-3 as Allie Barrus served 4-4. Quinn Gabrielson and Adasyn Lamb each added kills to give B-K a 7-3 lead. Clarksville tied the game at seven as both teams took turns with the lead until Clarksville went on a three-point run. With the Broncos trailing 14-11, Barrus added two kills, followed by two kills by Chloe Hobscheidt. Clarksville took the lead again, 20-14, and eventually won as the Broncos fell 25-20 in first set.

BELMOND, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO