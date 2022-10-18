ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

KFVS12

First flight to Nashville from Cape Girardeau Airport

Statewide test scores released by the Kentucky Department of Education show fewer than half of students tested in the commonwealth are reading at their grade level. The Illinois Department of Corrections hopes a new education program can teach inmates meaningful skills, and keep them out of prison in the future.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

$3.4 million released for Cairo Port development

New era beings at CGI/Contour takes over in Paducah on December 6th. A New era begins at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport as the first flight from Cape to Nashville, Tennessee takes to the skies. Updated: 40 minutes ago. |. Work is underway in Cape Girardeau to connect multiple parks...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Teaching inmates with a career

New era beings at CGI/Contour takes over in Paducah on December 6th. A New era begins at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport as the first flight from Cape to Nashville, Tennessee takes to the skies. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Statewide test scores released by the Kentucky Department of Education...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

"Weather the Story" conference in Marion

Work continues at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau where crews are renovating the pond. This is part of the city's Capaha Park General Park Improvement plan. An organization in Cape is challenging the way the city deals with the homeless and is asking city leaders for land for a homeless tent city at Capaha Park.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Calloway County celebrates 200 years

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - To celebrate the county’s 200th anniversary, the Calloway County Fiscal Court will host the public at the Murray-Calloway County Central Park on November 3. According to a release from the court, the Calloway County Bicentennial Celebration will begin at the Rotary Amphitheater with a...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau students participate in Great Central U.S. ShakeOut

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Fourth graders at Franklin Elementary in Cape Girardeau spent Thursday morning learning about what to do in case the area is hit by an earthquake. They took part in the Great Central U.S. ShakeOut, where schools across the region learned what to do when shaking starts, and took cover during a practice earthquake drill.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Update on renovations at Capaha Park pond

An organization in Cape is challenging the way the city deals with the homeless and is asking city leaders for land for a homeless tent city at Capaha Park. If you have any concerns or solutions for better public transportation in Cape Girardeau, you will have an opportunity to voice them tomorrow.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Homeless advocacy group requests new changes

Work continues at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau where crews are renovating the pond. This is part of the city's Capaha Park General Park Improvement plan. If you have any concerns or solutions for better public transportation in Cape Girardeau, you will have an opportunity to voice them tomorrow. "Weather...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Great Central U. S. “ShakeOut” takes place Thursday

(KFVS) - Thursday, October 20 is the day to practice “Drop, Cover, Hold On.” This is the technique to protect yourself during an earthquake. At 10:20 a.m. more than 2 million participants in Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas and neighboring states will take part in the Great Central U. S. “ShakeOut.”
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

The Breakfast Show Too headlines 10/20

Governor Andy Beshear announced the state will be implementing a new initiative to get more people back into the workforce. Certified Financial Planner Derieck Hodges shares what you need to know about investing during this time of inflation. 2 seriously hurt in 3-vehicle crash near Morehouse, Mo. Updated: 8 hours...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Safety on the Mississippi River

Today, a Heartland organization recognized the rescuers who saved the life of a 12-year0old boy in Cape Girardeau earlier this year. Low water levels on the Mississippi River continue to attract people from all over. Currently the river in Cape sits at just above six feet. Be safe if you're...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Capaha pond project ahead of schedule due to lack of rain

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Work is continuing at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau where crews are renovating the pond. This is part of the city’s Capaha Park General Park Improvement plan which is designed to enhance visitor experience and beautify the park. Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Park...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Highway 61 near Jackson back open after semi-crash

The Missouri Department of Transportation will host a public meeting in Butler County to talk about the future of Interstate 57 this evening. When winter weather strikes, it may take MoDOT a little longer to clear Missouri roadways. Man charged in 2019 deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 4 hours...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Rte. 177 to reopen Nov. 1 after striping; weather permitting

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Route 177 is scheduled to reopen Tuesday afternoon, November 1 after crews stripe the roadway. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation Southeast District, the contractor is planning to stripe the road and then reopen it to traffic. However, they say rain in the forecast may slow that progress.
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau Family Services employee accused of using meth

There are fewer COVID-19 Patients in Kentucky Hospitals than at nearly any point during the last two years. The man charged in connection with the 2019 death of a Cape Girardeau teenager made his first appearance before a judge this morning. Gov. Beshear announces initiative to get people back into...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cairo Port development receives $3.4M

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker announced $3.4 million will go to a new inland port under development in Cairo. The money is through the Rebuild Illinois capital program. According to a release from the governor’s office, the funding, part of a more than $40 million commitment to the...
CAIRO, IL

