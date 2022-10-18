Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Trump's yearslong crusade against Ukraine has finally come home to roost as Republicans call for abandoning Kyiv
A far-right GOP faction is urging sharp cuts to US aid to Ukraine, which would cut the legs out from under Ukraine's efforts to retake its territory.
Luke Skywalker star sends army of 500 killer drones to blitz Russia and win back Ukraine’s ‘freedom’
LUKE Skywalker actor Mark Hamill has sent an army of 500 killer drones to blitz Russia and help Ukraine win back its freedom. The Hollywood legend has been heading the campaign to raise funds for Ukraine to buy more drones in a project known as UNITED24's "Army of Drones". The...
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
Fact check: House Speaker Pelosi doesn't have authority on her own to remove president from office
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi does not have the power to remove President Joe Biden – or any president – from office on her own.
China’s Xi Jinping has former-president dragged out of meeting on live TV
China's ex-president Hu Jintao was seen being removed from a congress meeting by security as Xi Jinping continues to assert his dominance.Two security guards led the 79-year-old off stage as he looked confused as to why he was removed. The reason is still unknown, but he's rumoured to have a frosty relationship with Xi.The move is just another of Xi's power moves, after he campaigned to remove term limits back in 2017, essentially appointing himself as leader for life.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
A clean energy quest so big, the U.S. and Russia are working together
Saint-Paul-lez-Durance, France — As global energy prices soar, 35 countries are working together at a sprawling facility nestled in the French countryside to try to create a new source of unlimited, clean power for the entire planet. Their ambition is to harness the power of the stars: nuclear fusion.
Trump confidant Thomas Barrack to take stand in his own defense
Defense attorneys for billionaire Thomas Barrack said Friday they plan to call him as a witness in his own defense as Barrack’s trial for allegedly acting as an unregistered foreign agent nears its conclusion. Judge Brian Cogan indicated Friday afternoon that the decision to call Barrack was a surprise...
Xi’s two speeches and U.S. forward policy
With the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China completed, it is appropriate to examine China’s policy regarding Taiwan and America’s response. Two recent speeches by Xi Jinping, president of the People's Republic of China (herein China), will provide the data for my analysis, one from the Boao Forum for Asia, April 21, 2022, and the other at the 20th National Congress, October 16, 2022.
First group of Venezuelans arrive in U.S. under new immigration program
The first group of Venezuelan migrants sponsored by U.S.-based individuals under a new Biden administration policy designed to deter illegal border crossings arrived in the U.S. over the weekend, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said. Four Venezuelans approved to come to the U.S. under the private sponsorship program arrived...
Xi Jinping is seduced by a vision of greater isolation. A mistake that will make China poorer
In August, there was an unexpected stir in China about a scholarly article. The piece, published in a respected but specialist journal, argued that during the Ming dynasty (1368-1644) and Qing dynasty (1644-1911), China had been a country relatively closed off to the outside world. Most recent scholarship has assumed that this was a bad thing and that greater openness in the modern era had led to China’s rise in global standing and growth. But the article took a contrarian position, suggesting that there were economic and social advantages to the doors being closed in large part. The argument might have stayed in the realms of the academic. But it was then sent out on the social media feed of a thinktank closely linked to the Chinese Communist party (CCP). There was plenty of social media comment, mostly wondering whether the CCP was hinting that today, too, China should think about whether openness was quite such a good idea.
Algeria: Saudi crown prince to skip summit on doctor advice
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s powerful 37-year-old crown prince will not attend an upcoming summit in Algeria after his doctors advised him not to travel, the Algerian presidency said early Sunday. Saudi Arabia offered no immediate acknowledgment of the comments by Algeria about the condition of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has quickly risen to power under his 86-year-old father King Salman. Much of the focus on the Al Saud royal family in recent years has been on King Salman’s health, with analysts suggesting Prince Mohammed could rule the OPEC-leading nation for decades after ascending to the throne. The kingdom’s government did not respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press about the prince, whose health hasn’t previously prevented him from traveling. Statements carried in Arabic and French on the Algeria Press Service referred to a statement from the office of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune about a telephone call between him and Prince Mohammed.
China's Xi expands powers, promotes allies
BEIJING (AP) — President Xi Jinping, China’s most powerful leader in decades, increased his dominance when he was named Sunday to another term as head of the ruling Communist Party in a break with tradition and promoted allies who support his vision of tighter control over society and the struggling economy. Xi, who took power in 2012, was awarded a third five-year term as general secretary, discarding a custom under which his predecessor left after 10 years. The 69-year-old leader is expected by some to try to stay in power for life. The party also named a seven-member Standing Committee, its inner circle of power, dominated by Xi allies after Premier Li Keqiang, the No. 2 leader and an advocate of market-style reform and private enterprise, was dropped from the leadership Saturday. That was despite Li being a year younger than the party’s informal retirement age of 68. “Power will be even more concentrated in the hands of Xi Jinping,” said Jean-Pierre Cabestan, a Chinese politics expert at Hong Kong Baptist University. The new appointees are “all loyal to Xi,” he said. “There is no counterweight or checks and balances in the system at all.”
