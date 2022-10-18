Read full article on original website
Drug Dealer Simulator 2 is the open-world follow-up to 2020's weirdest indie hit
The sequel promises "many improved ways of acquiring, processing, and distributing narcotics"
Resident Evil Village Gold Edition Gameplay Trailer
A new gameplay trailer for Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, including the Winters Expansion in which you play as Rose, Ethan's Daughter, was shown at the Resident Evil Showcase in October. Explore the Realm of Consciousness as Rose when the Gold Edition launches on October 28th, 2022.
The Walking Dead: Last Mile - Act 3 Launch Trailer
The Walking Dead: Last Mile - Act 3 is available to play now on Facebook. Check out the trailer for The Walking Dead: Last Mile Act 3, where you experience and influence a constantly evolving coastal Alaskan community through an Instant Game with new story content available daily. New features available in Act 3 of The Walking Dead: Last Mile include an updated survival mode, a new grave-digging mini-game, faction choices, new maps, and more.
House of the Dragon Episode 10 trailer teases Vermithor in epic fiery finale
The finale of House of the Dragon Season 1 is almost here with Episode 10, with its trailer setting the stage for an epic closer – with one of the fiercest dragons in all of Westeros, Vermithor. Episode 9 revolved around one of the most important events in the...
Leverage: Redemption season 2 — release date, trailer, cast and everything with know about the crime drama
The Amazon Freevee original series Leverage: Redemption season 2 is back, with the main cast all set to return. Here is everything we know about the new season.
Surviving the Aftermath: Shattered Hope - Announcement Teaser Trailer
Take a look at the teaser trailer for the Surviving the Aftermath: Shattered Hope DLC, available on PC and consoles on November 3, 2022. The Moon is shattered, what was once a beacon of hope in the sky has now left survivors to deal with a new, catastrophic void. Use the Moon’s fragments to your advantage and make sure to keep your hopes up (literally) to survive.
Process of Elimination - Meet the Detectives: Downtown, Mystic, Gourmet Trailer
Meet the Downtown, Mystic, and Gourmet detectives and learn about their abilities in this latest trailer for Process of Elimination. What do youth, magic, and food have in common? They create a recipe for mystery and murder! But can these talented truth seekers work together to identify a killer at large before it's too late?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign early access details announced
If you preordered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, you will soon be able to preload the campaign and access it up to one week before the official launch. Details on how and when to preload have been announced on the eve of the soft launch.
Way of the Hunter - Remington Arms Trailer
Remington Arms are available now in Way of the Hunter. Watch the trailer for a look at the Remington 783, Remington 700, Remington V3, and the Remington 1903.
Lords and Villeins - Full Release Date Announcement Trailer
Lords and Villeins will leave early access and launch for PC via Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store on November 10, 2022. Take a peek at the cute world of Lords and Villeins in this relaxing trailer for the lighthearted city-building sim game.
Silent Hill 2 - Official Announcement Trailer
Check out the trailer for Silent Hill 2, the upcoming remake of the 2001 psychological horror game. Reunite with main protagonist James Sunderland following a mysterious letter from his late wife, Mary, and search for clues in the terrifying namesake town, teeming with nightmarish monsters. Developed by Bloober Team in...
Two Point Campus - Halloween Trailer
Two Point Campus' Halloween update features new items, costumes, and a new challenge mode. Watch the trailer to see what to expect in this spooky update and get ready to survive a zombie invasion. Two Point Campus' Halloween update is available now.
Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher - Daily Life of a Kaiju Trainer Trailer
Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher, the game that is an intersection of Ultraman and Monster Rancher, is available now on Nintendo Switch. In this new trailer for Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher, join assistant trainer Holly to learn all about your duties as a trainer, how to obtain Kaiju partners, get a breakdown of tournaments, and more.
Deal Alert: Save 37% Off the 2022 Marvel Dice Throne 4 Hero Box Card Game
Most of the board game deals that go on sale are tried and true classics that were released within the past decade. Occasionally, if the sale is especially good, we'll see some board game deals released within the past few years. It's rare to find a substantial discount on a popular board game released in the current year. Well, today is that rare day. Amazon has the 2022 Marvel Dice Throne 4 Hero Box for only $31.87. That's a 37% savings. If you missed out on the Kickstarter last year, this is by far the deal you can get.
New Tales from the Borderlands Review
Gearbox's New Tales from the Borderlands successfully recaptures the charm and humor of Telltale's original adventure-game spinoff of the Borderlands first-person shooter series, but its attempts to stretch out the gameplay and the story don't fare as well. Reviewed on PC by Ryan McCaffrey.
New State Mobile - 60 Second Strategy ft. Halifax
New State Mobile's latest update is available now and adds a brand new map to the pool: Akinta, the setting for an all-new Battle Royale mode. In this 60 second strategy, we're partnering up with streamer Halifax to give you the tips you need to get your hands on a coveted Chicken Dinner.
Against the Storm - Official Release Date Trailer
Check out the latest trailer for upcoming roguelite city builder, Against the Storm. Here's a look at how settlers go about establishing colonies and gathering resources in this new dark fantasy game. Your decisions will impact how the settlements evolve over time, so you'll need to carefully consider which attributes you want to upgrade as you go.
Aussie Deals: $48 Pokémon Scarlets and Pokémon Violets, Free Fallout 3 GOTY and More!
Thank your own personal deity—possibly Freya—it's Friday! Er...Freya-day...whatever. Let's just cut straight to the best deals of the entire week. At these prices, Pokémons Violet and Scarlet should be Quick Attacked at your earliest possible convenience. I'm also all about Xbox Series X consoles being purchasable again. Lastly, there's a ridiculous amount of (actually worth redeeming) freebies to nab on various formats. Stop reading. Get amongst them.
Mortal Kombat: Onslaught Is a New Mobile RPG
Warner Bros. Games has announced Mortal Kombat: Onslaught, a mobile RPG featuring a cinematic story set to arrive in 2023. Onslaught will feature a vast roster of Mortal Kombat characters that players can collect and unleash against enemies in real-time group battles. It's being made by NetherRealm Studios, the developer...
A Plague Tale: Requiem - Every Collectable Location
Check out every collectable location in A Plague Tale: Requiem. In this video we complete the Codex by finding every souviner and every feather/flower in Hugo's Collection in chronalogical order. Each collectable in this video is labled with the subchapter and the curent objective in the main story of A Plague Tale: Requiem for your convience.
