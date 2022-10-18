ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Artemis
3d ago

She is not a hostage or unlawfully detained. She broke the law and was held accountable. If your in a different country, better follow their laws.

Adam Vinson
3d ago

Being held hostage? The news is corrupt. She broke the law and went to prison. That happens in America every day. What’s the problem here? Actions have consequences. Just because she is famous don’t make her above the law.

Kathy Norris
3d ago

Well she disrespected the USA. she took weed vaps to Russia and figured she could get away with it. Russia hates the USA, yes she is a political prisoner but it’s by her own doing. She thought she was big stuff here, but she is not in Russia. I bet she appreciates the USA now. Leave her there.

Related
The Spun

Brittney Griner Reportedly Made Heartbreaking Decision In Jail

WNBA star Brittney Griner is currently serving a nine-year sentence in a Russian prison. As you'd expect, it hasn't been an easy stretch for her. ESPN reporter T.J. Quinn asked Griner's lawyers if she's had an opportunity to play basketball since she was detained in February. It turns out the jail has a basketball hoop, but no ball.
SB Nation

Brittney Griner sends a message to her supporters after spending her birthday in a Russian prison

Tuesday was Brittney Griner’s 32nd birthday. She has been wrongfully incarcerated in a Russian prison for 243 days and counting. It’s been a long, brutal, and unfair imprisonment that has taken Griner away from her teammates, friends, and family for almost an entire calendar year. And while we can’t directly help her, each of us can try and make sure her story doesn’t fall into the black hole of the daily news grind.
thecomeback.com

World debates whether Brittney Griner was “wrongfully” detained

On Tuesday, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner celebrated her 32nd birthday in a Russian prison after she was found guilty of drug charges and is now serving a nine-year sentence in prison after accidentally traveling with found vape cartridges containing a cannabis derivative that had been prescribed to her by a doctor.

