Read full article on original website
Artemis
3d ago
She is not a hostage or unlawfully detained. She broke the law and was held accountable. If your in a different country, better follow their laws.
Reply(45)
1197
Adam Vinson
3d ago
Being held hostage? The news is corrupt. She broke the law and went to prison. That happens in America every day. What’s the problem here? Actions have consequences. Just because she is famous don’t make her above the law.
Reply(42)
862
Kathy Norris
3d ago
Well she disrespected the USA. she took weed vaps to Russia and figured she could get away with it. Russia hates the USA, yes she is a political prisoner but it’s by her own doing. She thought she was big stuff here, but she is not in Russia. I bet she appreciates the USA now. Leave her there.
Reply(19)
451
Comments / 1228