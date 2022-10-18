Tuesday was Brittney Griner’s 32nd birthday. She has been wrongfully incarcerated in a Russian prison for 243 days and counting. It’s been a long, brutal, and unfair imprisonment that has taken Griner away from her teammates, friends, and family for almost an entire calendar year. And while we can’t directly help her, each of us can try and make sure her story doesn’t fall into the black hole of the daily news grind.

