Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake showed Sunday how a new generation of Donald Trump protégés are using the former President's anti-democratic playbook to taint another election.
Nearly two years after Donald Trump launched his relentless and baseless assault on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election — a scheme that culminated in his supporters’ Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol — a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that less than half of Americans (46%) now believe that candidates "should commit in advance to accepting the results" of this year's midterm elections.
Pollster Frank Luntz said he is worried about an increasing number of candidates not accepting the results of elections in close races. Luntz said in an interview on Friday on Bloomberg Television’s “Balance of Power with David Westin” that he is seeing in polling and focus groups that there is an “unprecedented level” of distrust in the election system that serves as the basis of American democracy.
CNN — Americans are closely divided over which party’s candidate they would support in their congressional districts, with preferences in competitive districts tilting toward Republicans, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. But about 4 in 10 voters say neither party’s candidates in their congressional districts have a clear plan for solving the country’s problems.
Trump "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong" but touted them "both in court and to the public," Judge David Carter wrote.
A majority of Americans in a new poll support the idea of making it harder for politicians to override general election results. The Politico-Morning Consult poll published Wednesday found that 52 percent of respondents said it should be harder for lawmakers to override presidential election results, while 26 percent opposed the idea.
The 2022 midterm season has entered its final sprint, with candidates making their general election pitches to voters ahead of the big day in November.Most analysts expect Republicans to take control of the House of Representatives, while the balance of the Senate remains more favourable to Democrats. However, with Democrats celebrating a string of recent successes, the party believes it may have a shot at maintaining its majority of both chambers of Congress. In Ohio, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina, Senate races between Democrats and Republicans have narrowed and the GOP is making a last-ditch effort to hold on to several...
More than 2 million people have already voted in the 2022 general election, according to data analyzed by the University of Florida's U.S. Elections Project. The project, which compiles public data on early voting at ElectProject.org, had counted 2,030,730 early votes, of which 1,842,115 mail-in ballots have been returned and 188,615 ballots have been cast in person thus far, as of Oct. 17. There have been 14,892,186 total mail ballots requested.
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A group of U.S. Senate Democrats sounded the alarm over a lack of election workers ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm voting, citing threats and harassment as hurdles to recruiting crucial staff.
Stacey Abrams deflected in a debate Monday evening when asked about whether she would accept the results of Georgia’s governor’s race in November after she did not concede in 2018’s election. Debate moderator Greg Bluestein asked Ms Abrams about her non-concession in 2018 and whether she would...
Three weeks ahead of the midterm elections, voters in Georgia are coming out early in record numbers to cast their ballots. While midterm elections generally turn out fewer voters than presidential election cycles, several highly contested races on the ballot—including a Senate and House seat as well as battles for governor and secretary of state—have made Georgia voters flock to the polls. The number of early votes cast in Georgia have already outpaced those from both the 2018 midterm elections and the 2020 presidential election, as of Tuesday. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said on Wednesday in a released statement that he was “extremely pleased” about the record number. “This is a testament to the hard work of Georgia’s election workers, the professionals who keep our elections convenient and secure.” As a key swing state, Georgia’s midterm elections have significant effects on the ongoing power struggle between Republicans and Democrats in Congress.
There's a tendency in politics -- built over many years -- of viewing elections as end points. As in, we spend two years debating and squabbling over the right direction for the country and then voters get to have the final say. Once that happens, we head in the direction the voters choose -- for at least the next two years.
Campaigning in Las Vegas, first-term Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada teamed up with rank-and-file members of the state’s powerful Culinary Union, which represents casino, hotel and restaurant workers in Sin City and Reno. "It was wonderful to join hundreds of @Culinary226 workers at @MandalayBay this morning. I...
Galvanize Action, which is contained within a massive dark money network managed by Arabella Advisors, is working to shift moderate and Republican women to vote for Democrats.
In election years, candidates can inspire voters to cast ballots. They can anger the electorate to vote for political change. And they can stoke fear that such change dooms what voters hold most dear. With 20 days until Election Day, this is the scary season. Ominous warnings, exaggerated portents and...
CNN — A version of this story appeared in the CITIZEN BY CNN newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free here. A ballot measure in Arizona would add new identification requirements to vote. Nevadans, meanwhile, will weigh in on whether to adopt ranked-choice voting. And voters in Ohio will decide whether to block local governments from allowing non-US citizens to cast ballots.
Former Vice President Mike Pence told Georgetown University students on Wednesday that he would not necessarily vote for former President Donald Trump come 2024.
In 2018, Democrat Katie Hobbs spent $1 million in campaign funds running to become Arizona’s secretary of state, narrowly besting Republican Steve Gaynor, who spent $3.2 million in what was the most expensive race in state history for the post that oversees elections. The record stood for less than four years. This year’s candidates for the state’s top election position have already matched that total and will certainly eclipse it by Election Day on Nov. 8. Arizona is hardly an exception. It’s just a dramatic example of how races for secretary of state, once sleepy affairs that attracted relatively little attention or campaign money, have become high-priced, partisan battles. In most states, the secretary of state is the official who oversees voting — an increasingly critical position after former President Donald Trump and his backers began spreading election falsehoods and targeting the offices by encouraging sympathetic candidates to run.
Republican candidates have questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election, making claims of election fraud a key part of their campaign, and as many prepare to win in their conservative-leaning districts in the upcoming midterms, it seems the GOP strategy isn't going anywhere. The Republican Party has long been...
As we contemplate the upcoming election, the word that occurs is “dread” – not a good way to be approaching decisions that will shape our lives for years to come. The American economy has proven surprisingly resilient, post-pandemic – better off than those of others nations in Europe and Asia. Inflation remains high, but the problem seems manageable, and there’s reasonable hope things will return to “normal,” if that term still applies.
