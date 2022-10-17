ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

The Secret Service painted a damning picture of Trump to the Jan. 6 committee. It wasn't the first time agents have been called to testify.

The House Jan. 6 committee obtained hundreds of thousands of internal Secret Service emails. The messages paint a damning portrait of the president and of fears of violence before January 6. This is not the first time the agency has found itself revealing disturbing details about a president. The House...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Indy100

The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency

Since Donald Trump left office just over a year ago now, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed but even if they were true it is worth rememebring what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.So, here are 55 of his worst acts when he held office.Read to the end, if you dare..1. When he dismissed Russian interference in the electionThe spectre of Russia has haunted Trump since the 2016 election that brought him to power. Post-election analysis...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton skip DC memorial to the Queen... leaving Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to honor Her Majesty at Washington National Cathedral

Washington lawmakers gathered at the National Cathedral today for a memorial service honoring Queen Elizabeth II, but none of the living former presidents who were invited chose to attend. Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter were all invited to the service after missing out on invitations to the Queen's State...
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Former Democratic Texas mayor sends 'urgent call' to Biden admin as border crisis shows no signs of slowing

The former Democratic mayor of Del Rio, Texas stressed Wednesday the importance of immigration reform as migrants continue to flood the southern border in record numbers. "It's hard to believe that a year ago to the day, we had about 17,000 people underneath the international border crossing here in Del Rio, Texas. And it was then that I was calling an urgent call to the administration. And we still call an urgent call now," Bruno Lozano told "Fox & Friends First," calling it "heartbreaking" that the crisis facing border communities isn't receiving more attention.
DEL RIO, TX
The Independent

Clip resurfaces of Eric Trump saying the Secret Service gets charged only $50 for Trump hotels

An old news clip of Eric Trump has resurfaced in which he said the Secret Service is “saving a fortune” as it has been revealed Donald Trump repeatedly charged “exorbitant rates” to the agents.The son of the former president and executive vice president of Trump Organisation was speaking at the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit on 10 October 2019 when he claimed agents stayed at Trump properties for free and they only charged the cost of housekeeping.“If my father travels, they [Secret Service agents] stay at our properties free — meaning, like cost for housekeeping,” he said at that...
AOL Corp

Trump admits taking Kim Jong-un letters from White House in Maggie Haberman’s new book

Former President Donald Trump has reportedly admitted grabbing his letters with Kim Jong-un and other “tremendous stuff” when he left the White House on Jan. 20, 2021. Journalist Maggie Haberman revealed that the twice-impeached president took letters from the North Korean dictator when he jetted to Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach, Fla., resort, on the day President Biden was inaugurated.
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago fundraising boost came with big costs

Fundraising by former President Donald Trump’s primary political group briefly quadrupled for a few days after the FBI searched his South Florida property in August. But the group also reported a significant increase in fundraising expenses during the third quarter, according to a POLITICO analysis of new campaign finance filings.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona tells Biden it won't tear down its border wall

The Biden administration is privately pushing Arizona leaders to take down its temporary wall along the Mexican border with the promise that the federal government will install a new temporary barrier sometime in 2023, according to a letter obtained by the Washington Examiner. Republican Gov. Doug Ducey’s spokesman told the...
ARIZONA STATE
POLITICO

The Trump Organization charged the Secret Service excessive hotel rates on dozens of trips, the House Oversight panel said in newly released documents.

It’s the latest twist in a long-running inquiry into the Trump Organization. Excessive rates: Former President Donald Trump’s company charged the Secret Service excessive nightly hotel rates on dozens of trips, according to new documents released Monday by the House Oversight Committee. The Trump Organization’s billed rates were sometimes as high as $1,185 a night at the Trump International Hotel in Washington.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy