GREG GUTFELD: 'Bombshell revelation' shows DHS Secretary Mayorkas knowingly smeared border agents
Greg Gutfeld reacted to an email revealing DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was alerted that no migrants were "whipped" in "whipping hoax" incident on "Gutfeld!"
White House reporters don’t buy Karine Jean-Pierre’s spin on Biden gaffe asking for deceased congresswoman
Reporters showed their frustration with White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre after she refused to admit President Biden's latest gaffe was a gaffe.
MSNBC reporter says 'perfectly legal' for Hunter Biden to take money from foreign governments, with caveat
MSNBC defended the legality behind Hunter Biden receiving money from foreign governments through his business dealings during a report on "Morning Joe."
Jan. 6 hearing: Trump ordered military to create "disaster" for Biden — in a sign he knew he lost
A video is shown of former US President Donald Trump at the US House Select Committee hearing to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the US Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on October 13, 2022. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., said Thursday during a...
The Secret Service painted a damning picture of Trump to the Jan. 6 committee. It wasn't the first time agents have been called to testify.
The House Jan. 6 committee obtained hundreds of thousands of internal Secret Service emails. The messages paint a damning portrait of the president and of fears of violence before January 6. This is not the first time the agency has found itself revealing disturbing details about a president. The House...
Trump told long-time friend Tom Barrack 'get out of my office' when he tried to convince the president to do the 'elegant' thing and concede to Biden
"Confidence Man" by NYT reporter Maggie Haberman, a new book on Donald Trump, was released Tuesday. Trump told his long-time friend Tom Barrack to "get out" after advising him to concede the 2020 election. Jared Kushner said he didn't press Trump to concede because he was the grandfather to his...
'POTUS is pissed': Trump was 'livid' Supreme Court rejected challenge to election results, Secret Service agent warned
Former President Donald Trump was noticeably angry when the Supreme Court rejected his challenge to the results of the 2020 election and did not want people to know he lost, new evidence and testimony presented by the Jan. 6 committee on Thursday revealed. In a Secret Service email obtained and...
Trump Saw Staffers of Color at White House, Assumed They Were Waiters, Book Says
It was January of 2017, and a newly inaugurated President Donald Trump held a reception at the White House to meet with top congressional leaders. Hors d’oeuvres were on the menu. And the new president turned to a row of racially diverse Democratic staffers and asked them to retrieve the canapes, according to a new book.
The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency
Since Donald Trump left office just over a year ago now, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed but even if they were true it is worth rememebring what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.So, here are 55 of his worst acts when he held office.Read to the end, if you dare..1. When he dismissed Russian interference in the electionThe spectre of Russia has haunted Trump since the 2016 election that brought him to power. Post-election analysis...
Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton skip DC memorial to the Queen... leaving Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to honor Her Majesty at Washington National Cathedral
Washington lawmakers gathered at the National Cathedral today for a memorial service honoring Queen Elizabeth II, but none of the living former presidents who were invited chose to attend. Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter were all invited to the service after missing out on invitations to the Queen's State...
Trump privately asked Obama how he got high approval ratings, book says
Trump asked Obama how he kept his approval ratings high in 2016, according to a forthcoming book by NYT's Maggie Haberman. Trump posed the question when the two men first met in the Oval Office after he won the 2016 election. Trump publicly skewered Obama but was privately fixated with...
Vladimir Putin: Head of his military campaign found dead 'under mysterious circumstances'
Lt. Col. Roman Malyk (49), was responsible for enlisting men to the mobilisation campaign launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin to bolster Russian forces in Ukraine by a force of 300,000 conscripts. Malyk was pronounced dead at his home in a village in the Russian Primorsky region, The Mirror reports.
Former Democratic Texas mayor sends 'urgent call' to Biden admin as border crisis shows no signs of slowing
The former Democratic mayor of Del Rio, Texas stressed Wednesday the importance of immigration reform as migrants continue to flood the southern border in record numbers. "It's hard to believe that a year ago to the day, we had about 17,000 people underneath the international border crossing here in Del Rio, Texas. And it was then that I was calling an urgent call to the administration. And we still call an urgent call now," Bruno Lozano told "Fox & Friends First," calling it "heartbreaking" that the crisis facing border communities isn't receiving more attention.
Clip resurfaces of Eric Trump saying the Secret Service gets charged only $50 for Trump hotels
An old news clip of Eric Trump has resurfaced in which he said the Secret Service is “saving a fortune” as it has been revealed Donald Trump repeatedly charged “exorbitant rates” to the agents.The son of the former president and executive vice president of Trump Organisation was speaking at the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit on 10 October 2019 when he claimed agents stayed at Trump properties for free and they only charged the cost of housekeeping.“If my father travels, they [Secret Service agents] stay at our properties free — meaning, like cost for housekeeping,” he said at that...
Maggie Haberman on Donald Trump: "He saw the presidency as the ultimate vehicle to fame"
CBS News' John Dickerson asked New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who has become the chronicler-in-chief of the Donald Trump era, "How long has Donald Trump been in your head, or you in his?" "At least 11 years for this level of intensity," she replied. "And what's it like to...
Justice Department Asking if Trump Stashed Documents in Trump Tower
Federal investigators have asked multiple witnesses if they knew whether Donald Trump had stashed any highly sensitive government documents at Trump Tower in Manhattan or at his private club in Bedminster, New Jersey, a person familiar with the matter and another source briefed on the situation tell Rolling Stone. The...
Trump admits taking Kim Jong-un letters from White House in Maggie Haberman’s new book
Former President Donald Trump has reportedly admitted grabbing his letters with Kim Jong-un and other “tremendous stuff” when he left the White House on Jan. 20, 2021. Journalist Maggie Haberman revealed that the twice-impeached president took letters from the North Korean dictator when he jetted to Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach, Fla., resort, on the day President Biden was inaugurated.
Trump’s Mar-a-Lago fundraising boost came with big costs
Fundraising by former President Donald Trump’s primary political group briefly quadrupled for a few days after the FBI searched his South Florida property in August. But the group also reported a significant increase in fundraising expenses during the third quarter, according to a POLITICO analysis of new campaign finance filings.
Arizona tells Biden it won't tear down its border wall
The Biden administration is privately pushing Arizona leaders to take down its temporary wall along the Mexican border with the promise that the federal government will install a new temporary barrier sometime in 2023, according to a letter obtained by the Washington Examiner. Republican Gov. Doug Ducey’s spokesman told the...
The Trump Organization charged the Secret Service excessive hotel rates on dozens of trips, the House Oversight panel said in newly released documents.
It’s the latest twist in a long-running inquiry into the Trump Organization. Excessive rates: Former President Donald Trump’s company charged the Secret Service excessive nightly hotel rates on dozens of trips, according to new documents released Monday by the House Oversight Committee. The Trump Organization’s billed rates were sometimes as high as $1,185 a night at the Trump International Hotel in Washington.
