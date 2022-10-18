Read full article on original website
The Real David Bowman
1d ago
I don't see how anyone could "Vote Blue" after what has happened over the last 2 years. What an alternate reality.
Reply(4)
14
Related
thecentersquare.com
Early turnout brisk in North Carolina as 135K cast ballots on first day of voting
(The Center Square) — More than 135,000 North Carolinians cast their ballots during the first day of one-stop early voting Thursday, nearly matching the first-day turnout in 2018. Voters cast a total of 135,391 one-stop ballots yesterday, or 1,063 shy of the first day of early in-person voting in...
13newsnow.com
Republican Sandy Smith, Democrat Don Davis compete for House seat in North Carolina's 1st District
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — There are just 19 days to go until the midterm elections, which will determine which party controls Congress. One key local race involves an open seat in North Carolina's 1st Congressional District. Since 2004, Democrat G.K. Butterfield has represented NC-01, which includes 19 counties in...
Big NC voter turnout encouraged by both sides of the aisle as early voting starts up
It's the first day of one-stop early voting in North Carolina and with N.C. voters possibly determining which party controls the U.S. Senate, both parties are encouraging voters to head to the polls.
Congressman's ouster imperils Democrats' hold on Oregon seat
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — Progressive Jamie McLeod-Skinner made seven-term Rep. Kurt Schrader the first Democratic congressman to lose his reelection bid this year when she defeated him in their May primary. His ouster from Oregon’s 5th District, along with new boundaries that make the district a little less blue, is complicating Democratic efforts to hold the seat in the November midterm elections. As Election Day approaches, national political analysts are pegging the race between McLeod-Skinner and Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer as a toss-up. The election of either candidate would be historic: McLeod-Skinner would be Oregon’s first openly gay congressional delegate, while Chavez-DeRemer is one of two House candidates aspiring to be the first Oregon Latina elected to Congress. The 5th District isn’t the only surprisingly close contest for Democrats in Oregon: The party is under siege in a closely watched gubernatorial race and the newly formed 6th Congressional District is also competitive.
thecentersquare.com
Despite claims of voter suppression, Georgia early voting numbers break records
(The Center Square) — Georgia continues to see a record number of voters during this year's midterm elections. Through Thursday, the state has seen 573,577 voters cast their ballots. That number includes 519,372 Georgians who voted early in person and 54,205 who returned absentee ballots. The number is less...
thecentersquare.com
Election 2022: Ohio’s U.S. Senate race in virtual dead heat
(The Center Square) – Democratic control of the U.S. Senate and Republican control of at least one Ohio U.S. Senate seat remains a tossup as the Nov. 8 general election creeps closer. The most recent Suffolk University and USA Today poll shows Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance...
thecentersquare.com
Policy analyst: F grade 'means New Jersey is on the right track'
(The Center Square) – An “F” grade for New Jersey’s fiscal policy could be a good thing depending on your perspective, policy analysts said. The CATO Institute, a public policy think tank that promotes Libertarian ideas, gave New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy an “F.” The state put a 2.5% surtax on corporations with incomes above $1 million and approved “millionaire’s taxes.” The CATO Institute said in its Fiscal Policy Report Card on America’s Governors 2022 that the top 1% already pay 36% of the state’s income taxes. The state also drains hundreds of millions of dollars from businesses. And Murphy carved out narrow breaks for favored groups, including film and digital media tax credits up to $30 million.
thecentersquare.com
Georgia's Kemp receives B grade for fiscal and tax policies
(The Center Square) — The Cato Institute gave Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp a B on its 2022 Fiscal Policy Report Card of governors, citing his tax cuts as a reason for the grade. The libertarian think tank also gave Kemp, a Republican, a B on its 2020 report card. The analysis grades governors on their fiscal policies from a limited-government viewpoint; the higher the grade, the more a governor has cut taxes and spending.
thecentersquare.com
This Is How Much Money North Carolina’s Economy Makes From the Gun Industry
Gun ownership has been a staple of traditional American life since the inception of the country, and even long before then. Some Americans use guns only to go hunting, for sport, or home protection, but there are many gun enthusiasts who embrace the Second Amendment and load up on as many firearms as they can. Whether it is one gun or 20, selling guns in the United States is a lucrative business.
AJC-UGA poll gauges Latino voting outlook in Georgia elections
A new poll from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the University of Georgia shows that Georgia’s Hispanic and Latin communities are evenly split on Republican and Democratic candidates. The Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials, GALEO, told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot they believe the communities will be vital to both...
Washington Examiner
Republican police chief cuts ad endorsing Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger
Republican Police Chief Chris Jenkins is throwing his support behind Rep. Abigail Spanberger in a new ad as the Virginia Democrat faces a heated race against GOP nominee Yesli Vega to represent the state’s 7th Congressional District. In the 30-second clip, the Culpeper police chief takes aim at Vega,...
FiveThirtyEight sours on House Democrats' chances in California
The recent findings from FiveThirtyEight may leave Democrats anxious.
Vox
Why Cheri Beasley might be Democrats’ most underrated Senate candidate
DURHAM, North Carolina — Before locals packed inside Beyú Caffè in downtown Durham on a Tuesday evening in October, Rheba Heggs arrived early to save her seat. A retired attorney, she had come to see Democrat Cheri Beasley, who could become the first Black person to represent North Carolina in the US Senate.
Early voting polls are open; here's where to cast a ballot in your county
Here's where to vote early in Durham, Wake and Cumberland counties.
Jim Schultz (GOP): 2022 Election Guide
We reached out to all Minnesota candidates running for U.S Congress this fall, as well as all statewide contests. Candidates were asked to provide a two-minute video discussing their platform as well as answer a set of political questions. Above is the video Attorney General candidate Jim Schultz provided. Below...
thecentersquare.com
Group vows to push for legislation to end fees in Tennessee justice system
(The Center Square) — Ever since court fines and fees rose in popularity as a funding mechanism for local criminal justice systems in the 1980s, the advocates for their removal have been scarce. But, of late, more advocates have risen to propose cutting those fines and fees across the...
Georgia Republican seeks to put 2020 aside for other issues
ATLANTA (AP) — Republican state Sen. Burt Jones is running for Georgia lieutenant governor on a platform of fighting inflation and crime and improving education. But Democrat Charlie Bailey is focusing on Jones’ efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. “I know what Georgia is going through right now, with the economy, inflation and everything else — crime in the streets.” Jones said in a debate Tuesday sponsored by the Atlanta Press Club. Bailey, though, frequently swings the focus to Jones’ participation as one of 16 Republicans who signed on as a false Georgia elector for Donald Trump in 2020 and and his efforts to push for a special session in Georgia aimed at overturning President Joe Biden’s narrow win in the state. “The truth is, Mr. Jones, what you did was un-American and unpatriotic,” Bailey said in a debate that also included Libertarian Ryan Graham. “You don’t get to decide for the people of Georgia who serves them and who is their elected leader. That’s their choice, not yours.”
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Man Turns Down Huge Sum After Winning The Lottery
A North Carolina man is making headlines not only for his huge recent lottery win but also because of the way he is choosing to receive his prize. Christopher Johnson of Wake County, North Carolina spent two dollars on a quick pick online ticket in the Lucky for Life game. The great news is he won!! That means Christopher literally could take home $25,000 a year for life. That allows him to make future plans that he possibly didn’t have the option to make before the win.
WYFF4.com
Early in-person voting: What voters in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia need to know
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia are offering early voting for the 2022 general election in November. Where: Various locations. Click this link to find locations by county. Requirements: Voters will be asked to present Photo ID when checking in to vote. North Carolina:. When: Oct....
thecentersquare.com
Republican Brandtjen calls Elections Commission latest a 'band-aid.' rips election security
(The Center Square) – Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, is once again disappointed in the Wisconsin Elections Commission. She said the commission’s latest move – to send postcards to more than 12,000 voters who requested absentee ballots to addresses other than what’s on file – is too little, too late.
Comments / 26