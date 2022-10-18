ATLANTA (AP) — Republican state Sen. Burt Jones is running for Georgia lieutenant governor on a platform of fighting inflation and crime and improving education. But Democrat Charlie Bailey is focusing on Jones’ efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. “I know what Georgia is going through right now, with the economy, inflation and everything else — crime in the streets.” Jones said in a debate Tuesday sponsored by the Atlanta Press Club. Bailey, though, frequently swings the focus to Jones’ participation as one of 16 Republicans who signed on as a false Georgia elector for Donald Trump in 2020 and and his efforts to push for a special session in Georgia aimed at overturning President Joe Biden’s narrow win in the state. “The truth is, Mr. Jones, what you did was un-American and unpatriotic,” Bailey said in a debate that also included Libertarian Ryan Graham. “You don’t get to decide for the people of Georgia who serves them and who is their elected leader. That’s their choice, not yours.”

