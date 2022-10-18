Florida Man Rams His Own Business During Attack on Woman

TAMPA -- Police have arrested a man on assault and other charges after they say he crashed his SUV into his own business during a violent argument with a woman.

They say a blue GMC crashed through the front of the business in the 3200 block of South Dale Mabry around 8:00 Tuesday morning. A woman told police 31-year-old Pavel Terentev hit her in the face with his fist just before getting out of the SUV, then tried to steer it and strike her. She ran away, and it went through the front window instead. No one was inside at the time. No injuries from the crash, although Terentev and the woman both had injuries. She told police they had been fighting all day, including on a drive from St. Petersburg to Tampa.

Terentev is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (the SUV), felony criminal mischief, and battery.

Photos: TPD