Malden, MA

iheart.com

Boston Police Release Images Of Person Of Interest In Jean McGuire Stabbing

BOSTON (WBZNewsRadio) - Boston police released pictures of a person of interest in connection to an attack on 91-year old Jean McGuire who was walking her dog in Franklin Park last week. McGuire was stabbed multiple times near 25 Playstead Road around 8:30 p.m. McGuire ran the Metropolitan Council for...
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Fake Money Used To Pay For Hundreds Of Dollars In Gift Cards

The East Providence Police Department is hoping someone will recognize two suspects in a counterfeit cash case. Police releasing security camera video of the suspects wanted in connection with the case. Police say a man and a woman allegedly used fake twenty-dollar bills to purchase prepaid debit cards at the...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI

