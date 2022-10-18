ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singer, LA

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers star Tom Brady drops major truth bomb on un-retirement amid divorce rumors with Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady took an unexpected and very mysterious leave of absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers right in the middle of camp. It was later revealed that Brady’s hiatus may have had something to do with marital problems at home as rumors about a possible divorce from his wife Gisele Bundchen emerged. If you really […] The post Buccaneers star Tom Brady drops major truth bomb on un-retirement amid divorce rumors with Gisele Bundchen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
Hoops Rumors

Everything must go: Could Saints be sellers at the deadline?

It's safe to say that the New Orleans Saints haven't gotten off to the start general manager Mickey Loomis had on his vision board. With one of the oldest rosters in football, the Saints are built to win now. Instead, at 2-4, a loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday may be the franchise's sign to start planning for the future.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WSOC Charlotte

Charley Trippi, only NFL Hall of Famer with 1,000 passing, rushing and receiving yards, dies at 100

Charley Trippi, a man whose NFL accomplishments will almost certainly never be replicated, died Wednesday, his alma mater Georgia announced. He was 100 years old. Inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1959 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1968, Trippi was among the brightest football stars of pre-Super Bowl era. Saying he was multi-talented was an understatement — he saw time as a quarterback, halfback, defensive back, punter and kick returner in the pros.
ATHENS, GA
WDSU

New Orleans Saints travel to Arizona for 'Thursday Night Football' against Cardinals

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints are traveling this week to Glendale, Arizona, to play against the Cardinals for "Thursday Night Football." WDSU Saints on Six analysts Jim Mora and Lance Moore will provide insight and have detailed breakdowns with WDSU's Fletcher Mackel and Sharief Ishaq Thursday night in a special Countdown to Kickoff special.
GLENDALE, AZ
600 ESPN El Paso

What Are The Reasons Behind The New York Jets 4-2 Start?

It really is an amazing time to be a fan of an NFL regional team of interest right now. You have the New England Patriots at 3-3 with a backup quarterback in Bailey Zappe. You have the Giants at 5-1 under Brian Daboll. You have the Buffalo Bills at 5-1 who are arguably the best team in the NFL. Then you have the New York Jets who are 4-2 and have won three straight games under head coach Robert Saleh. Ever since he said they he is "keeping receipts" on the Michael Kay Show the team is 4-1 and have clearly backed their head coach. They are playing complementary football as I discuss in my quick take from The Times Union:
NEW YORK STATE
600 ESPN El Paso

Is Dak Back This Week?

After an impressive run from his backup, and of course the Cowboys' stellar defense, Dak Prescott is all set to make his first start under center since Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he had to leave early with a right thumb fracture. The Dallas Cowboys currently sit...
DALLAS, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
436K+
Views
ABOUT

600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy