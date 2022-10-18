Read full article on original website
Buccaneers star Tom Brady drops major truth bomb on un-retirement amid divorce rumors with Gisele Bundchen
Tom Brady took an unexpected and very mysterious leave of absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers right in the middle of camp. It was later revealed that Brady’s hiatus may have had something to do with marital problems at home as rumors about a possible divorce from his wife Gisele Bundchen emerged. If you really […] The post Buccaneers star Tom Brady drops major truth bomb on un-retirement amid divorce rumors with Gisele Bundchen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Everything must go: Could Saints be sellers at the deadline?
It's safe to say that the New Orleans Saints haven't gotten off to the start general manager Mickey Loomis had on his vision board. With one of the oldest rosters in football, the Saints are built to win now. Instead, at 2-4, a loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday may be the franchise's sign to start planning for the future.
Charley Trippi, only NFL Hall of Famer with 1,000 passing, rushing and receiving yards, dies at 100
Charley Trippi, a man whose NFL accomplishments will almost certainly never be replicated, died Wednesday, his alma mater Georgia announced. He was 100 years old. Inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1959 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1968, Trippi was among the brightest football stars of pre-Super Bowl era. Saying he was multi-talented was an understatement — he saw time as a quarterback, halfback, defensive back, punter and kick returner in the pros.
Pa. native, Pro Football Hall of Famer who played various positions dies at 100
ATLANTA — Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi, a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy at Georgia who went on to lead the Cardinals to their most recent NFL championship in 1947, died Wednesday. He was 100. The University of Georgia announced that Trippi died peacefully at his Athens...
Urban Meyer Makes His Opinion On Tennessee Quarterback Hendon Hooker Very Clear
Urban Meyer developed and worked with a number of special quarterbacks during his collegiate coaching career. He knows a winner when he sees one. Meyer, the former Ohio State head football coach, likes what he sees in Tennessee quarterback and Heisman hopeful Hendon Hooker. Hooker and the ...
Yardbarker
La'el Collins Rips Saints Star Cam Jordan: 'Every Time I Played Him, I've Beat His Ass Up'
Bengals right tackle La'el Collins played his best game of the season in Week 6, helping Cincinnati beat New Orleans 30-26 on the road. Collins, 29, signed with the Bengals this past offseason in hopes of keeping Joe Burrow upright and was tasked with slowing down Saints All-Pro defensive end Cam Jordan.
WDSU
New Orleans Saints travel to Arizona for 'Thursday Night Football' against Cardinals
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints are traveling this week to Glendale, Arizona, to play against the Cardinals for "Thursday Night Football." WDSU Saints on Six analysts Jim Mora and Lance Moore will provide insight and have detailed breakdowns with WDSU's Fletcher Mackel and Sharief Ishaq Thursday night in a special Countdown to Kickoff special.
What Are The Reasons Behind The New York Jets 4-2 Start?
It really is an amazing time to be a fan of an NFL regional team of interest right now. You have the New England Patriots at 3-3 with a backup quarterback in Bailey Zappe. You have the Giants at 5-1 under Brian Daboll. You have the Buffalo Bills at 5-1 who are arguably the best team in the NFL. Then you have the New York Jets who are 4-2 and have won three straight games under head coach Robert Saleh. Ever since he said they he is "keeping receipts" on the Michael Kay Show the team is 4-1 and have clearly backed their head coach. They are playing complementary football as I discuss in my quick take from The Times Union:
Is Dak Back This Week?
After an impressive run from his backup, and of course the Cowboys' stellar defense, Dak Prescott is all set to make his first start under center since Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he had to leave early with a right thumb fracture. The Dallas Cowboys currently sit...
Astros fan claims to have quit job to attend ALCS Game 2
And we most definitely have questions. Hope the Astros make it worth it.
The New York Yankees’ Treatment of Fans Last Night Was an Absolute Disgrace
The New York Yankees, and Major League Baseball, should be embarrassed today. This has nothing to do with the normal criticisms of baseball: pace of play and lack of relatability to younger audiences being chief among them. No, this has to do with the actions between the hours of 7PM...
Peyton Manning Fast Facts
View CNN's Fast Facts on Peyton Manning and learn more about the Hall of Fame quarterback.
NBC Sports
Diontae Johnson on verbal exchange with Mitch Trubisky: Stuff happens during football
On Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin declined to say whether or not a reported heated locker room exchange between receiver Dionate Johnson and quarterback Mitch Trubisky was true. But on Wednesday, Johnson essentially confirmed the whole thing. It happened during Pittsburgh’s Week Four loss to the Jets. Johnson reportedly...
CFP Expansion Timeline Unclear Despite Commissioners’ Progress
As talks continue regarding the College Football Playoff’s future, the precise timeline of expansion remains uncertain.
Giants owners feel 'great' about team's 5-1 start
The past decade, the New York Giants have mainly been a non-factor in the NFL hierarchy. After winning their second Super Bowl in five years in February of 2012, they pretty much faded into obscurity. From 2012 until last season, co-owner John Mara appeared and spoke publicly about the team’s...
Get Pumped for NBA Season with “The Redeem Team” on Netflix
The NBA season got started this week and I haven’t been this enthusiastic about a pro basketball season since one Michael Jeffrey Jordan last wore a Bulls jersey. That’s twenty-three years since I’ve had much interest in the pro game at all. So what has me jazzed THIS season?
