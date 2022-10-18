Oh good! A new Old El Paso crunchy snack. My old Old El Paso crunchy snack was breaking apart taco shells and dipping them in salsa or queso. (Spotted by Robbie at Walmart.) I bought some of the Queso ones last week. They have a weird texture, with hard bits in some bites. Like… even though the first ingredient is “degermed yellow corn meal”, it was like there was still corn germ in them. Won’t be buying again.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO