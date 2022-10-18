Read full article on original website
Boss Chicken opens 10th location in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Locally owned and operated Boss Tenders, Dogs & Custard’s has opened its newest location in Northeast El Paso. The new restaurant is located at 11191 Sean Haggerty north of US 54. The Sean Haggerty location is the 10th Boss restaurant to open in El Paso since 2017, when the concept was first created. The new restaurant will offer both dine-in and drive-thru services and the hours range from 11a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday.
The Weirdest Things People In El Paso Have Tipped For
It seems like the customer is responsible for a lot these days and I come to find myself questioning situations where it might be appropriate to tip. Obviously when it is a type of hospitality service you should tip, but what about when you get yourself some self-serve ice cream?
theimpulsivebuy.com
SPOTTED: Old El Paso Fiesta Twists
Oh good! A new Old El Paso crunchy snack. My old Old El Paso crunchy snack was breaking apart taco shells and dipping them in salsa or queso. (Spotted by Robbie at Walmart.) I bought some of the Queso ones last week. They have a weird texture, with hard bits in some bites. Like… even though the first ingredient is “degermed yellow corn meal”, it was like there was still corn germ in them. Won’t be buying again.
El Paso City Council looking to outsource to deal with weed problem; add moratorium for certain weed-related code violations
EL PASO, Texas -- The monsoon over the summer and continued rains in the region have more and more weeds popping up all around the city. "I personally have never seen the weeds this big before," said District 6 Councilwoman Claudia Rodriguez Thursday. Dealing with a short staff for both streets & maintenance and environmental The post El Paso City Council looking to outsource to deal with weed problem; add moratorium for certain weed-related code violations appeared first on KVIA.
What happens to the El Paso Migrant Welcome Center now that it’s closed
EL PASO, Texas -- The City of El Paso and the Office of Emergency Management closed the Migrant Welcome Center Thursday, citing the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's discontinuation of sending migrants to the City. A city spokesperson said CBP had had a significant decrease in encounters with migrants. This comes after new policy action The post What happens to the El Paso Migrant Welcome Center now that it’s closed appeared first on KVIA.
El Pasoan Collecting McDonald’s Halloween Pails for A Good Cause
In case you missed it, the Halloween pails that we all loved as kids are back at McDonald's!. The long awaited return of the Halloween pails has people running to their nearest McDonald's to collect all three- the ghost, the pumpkin and the witch. While some of us are packing...
8 Unique Bars You Can Find In Downtown El Paso
Going to Downtown El Paso is an experience; with so many restaurants, museums, theaters, Southwest University baseball park, San Jacinto Plaza... there's a lot to take in. But with so many places there, there's bound to be some places that perhaps you haven't been to yet. Well are 10 unique...
1-Year-Old Child Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the El Paso Police, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened in the 8700 block of Cathedral Circle near Ysleta High School at around 10:10 a.m.
First Endeavors Veteran Wellness Center in Texas to open in far East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Endeavors Veteran Wellness Center will be a place for veterans and their families to receive care for mental health. The new facility will be located off Pebble Hills in far east El Paso and will open in 2024. The facility is the second of its kind in Texas, the first […]
El Paso’s Popular 3D Balloon Mural Series Grows To #12 Con Huevos
Local artist Tino Ortega is back with a new mural as part of his 3D balloon mural series in East El Paso. 'Con Huevos' is the newest mural that local artist Tino Ortega created as part of his realistic 3D mylar mural series. The phrase 'Con Huevos' literally translates into...
37-Year-Old Michelle Lira, 1 Woman Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the officials, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday morning in El Paso. The officials stated that the crash happened in the Upper Valley at the 600 block of Artcraft.
KFOX 14
5 vehicles including 2 semitrucks causes closure of all lanes on I-10 east at Brown
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on I-10 east at Brown are closed due to a crash Friday night. The crash involves five vehicles including two semitrucks. Officials said two people are being treated at the scene, and one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
4 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in New Mexico, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in New Mexico that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
It’s Taco Tuesday, some of the best places in El Paso to get your taco fix
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is spoiled by having so many good places to eat!. From pizza places to burgers and of course, Mexican food, there seems to be something for everyone. In this article we take a look at some of the best places in El...
These 6 Major Stores Will Close For Thanksgiving 2022 In El Paso
Christmas is not too far away, and we may want to start planning accordingly, as a few major retailers have announced that they will not open this year on Thanksgiving Day in El Paso. Traditionally, Thanksgiving night is when stores would open late into Black Friday to give shoppers significant...
KVIA
Texas attorney general turns down El Paso DA’s request for help prosecuting Walmart case, El Paso Inc reports
EL PASO, Texas -- The Texas attorney general won't help prosecute the Walmart shooting case, turning down a request from El Paso's district attorney, according to the El Paso Inc. The El Paso Inc. reports a letter from Josh Reno, deputy attorney general for criminal justice at the Texas AG's...
All the Ways El Paso is Celebrating Dia de los Muertos on Oct. 29
The city’s largest Day of the Dead festival returns to downtown El Paso on Saturday, Oct. 29. The day-long event will include the popular and highly anticipated Dia de los Muertos parade. Contrary to its name, Day of the Dead is more joyous than macabre. It’s a day of...
Can El Paso Make a Bigger and Better Monster Taco Than This?
Tacos and soccer, two of my favorite things! Eating tacos at a soccer match, now we're talking!. FC Dallas' Monster Taco is going viral after it was caught being eaten on camera by Fox Soccer commentators, who only had this to say:. "Everything's bigger in Texas, including the tacos!" So...
fwtx.com
Army Veteran Stops by Fort Worth on the Way to El Paso — on Foot
John Mumby, a well-traveled U.S. Army veteran, dropped in to Fort Worth on Thursday afternoon for a little rest. His visit brought to mind the day in 1897 when a gentleman by the name of Fred Miller came to town. Mr. Miller, like Mumby, was only here for a spell, on his way to El Paso from Pittsburgh.
Strangers turn out for ceremony to bury unclaimed bodies
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Thirty-two people were laid to rest Wednesday across four separate graves in Las Cruces. They were people whose bodies had been unclaimed for at least the last two years. Almost one hundred people attended the somber ceremony held at Saint Joseph’s Cemetery. Remains can be claimed by family and friends The post Strangers turn out for ceremony to bury unclaimed bodies appeared first on KVIA.
