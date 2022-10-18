ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, TX

El Paso News

Boss Chicken opens 10th location in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Locally owned and operated Boss Tenders, Dogs & Custard’s has opened its newest location in Northeast El Paso. The new restaurant is located at 11191 Sean Haggerty north of US 54. The Sean Haggerty location is the 10th Boss restaurant to open in El Paso since 2017, when the concept was first created. The new restaurant will offer both dine-in and drive-thru services and the hours range from 11a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday.
EL PASO, TX
theimpulsivebuy.com

SPOTTED: Old El Paso Fiesta Twists

Oh good! A new Old El Paso crunchy snack. My old Old El Paso crunchy snack was breaking apart taco shells and dipping them in salsa or queso. (Spotted by Robbie at Walmart.) I bought some of the Queso ones last week. They have a weird texture, with hard bits in some bites. Like… even though the first ingredient is “degermed yellow corn meal”, it was like there was still corn germ in them. Won’t be buying again.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso City Council looking to outsource to deal with weed problem; add moratorium for certain weed-related code violations

EL PASO, Texas -- The monsoon over the summer and continued rains in the region have more and more weeds popping up all around the city. "I personally have never seen the weeds this big before," said District 6 Councilwoman Claudia Rodriguez Thursday. Dealing with a short staff for both streets & maintenance and environmental The post El Paso City Council looking to outsource to deal with weed problem; add moratorium for certain weed-related code violations appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

What happens to the El Paso Migrant Welcome Center now that it's closed

EL PASO, Texas -- The City of El Paso and the Office of Emergency Management closed the Migrant Welcome Center Thursday, citing the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's discontinuation of sending migrants to the City. A city spokesperson said CBP had had a significant decrease in encounters with migrants. This comes after new policy action The post What happens to the El Paso Migrant Welcome Center now that it’s closed appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

8 Unique Bars You Can Find In Downtown El Paso

Going to Downtown El Paso is an experience; with so many restaurants, museums, theaters, Southwest University baseball park, San Jacinto Plaza... there's a lot to take in. But with so many places there, there's bound to be some places that perhaps you haven't been to yet. Well are 10 unique...
EL PASO, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico

If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in New Mexico, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in New Mexico that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
fwtx.com

Army Veteran Stops by Fort Worth on the Way to El Paso — on Foot

John Mumby, a well-traveled U.S. Army veteran, dropped in to Fort Worth on Thursday afternoon for a little rest. His visit brought to mind the day in 1897 when a gentleman by the name of Fred Miller came to town. Mr. Miller, like Mumby, was only here for a spell, on his way to El Paso from Pittsburgh.
FORT WORTH, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Strangers turn out for ceremony to bury unclaimed bodies

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Thirty-two people were laid to rest Wednesday across four separate graves in Las Cruces.  They were people whose bodies had been unclaimed for at least the last two years.  Almost one hundred people attended the somber ceremony held at Saint Joseph’s Cemetery. Remains can be claimed by family and friends The post Strangers turn out for ceremony to bury unclaimed bodies appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso, TX
ABOUT

600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

