Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes top No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 3-2 in overtime thriller, national championship rematchThe LanternDuluth, MN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State beats Iowa, extends winning streak to eightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes, Penn State play to 1-1 draw FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State completes sweep, defeats Bentley 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Telhio Credit Union moving to Daimler Group’s office building at The Peninsula
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Telhio Credit Union is the latest business to ink a deal for office space at Columbus Downtown Development Corp.’s rapidly rising Peninsula development just across the river from downtown. Telhio has owned its 96 N. 4th St. headquarters since 1962 – when it was still the credit union to […]
columbusunderground.com
New Retail Experiences Popping Up in Dublin
An old house is home to some new experiences for Dublin residents and visitors. Back in the 1800s, the Richards family built their house at 63 S. High St. That structure would shelter that same family for years as generations came and went until reaching the point of its final family member. After Polly Richards passed away a few years ago, her California-based nephew leased the property to the City of Dublin.
columbusunderground.com
Approved Solar Facility Will be Largest in Franklin County
The Ohio Power Siting Board yesterday approved a plan to build a 250-megawatt solar energy facility on about 2,400 acres of land in western Franklin County. In terms of energy output, that makes it about five times the size of the Columbus Solar Park, a 50-megawatt facility being built by BQ Energy on a former landfill near the intersection of I-71 and I-270.
What a $1.5 million home looks like in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. Home prices were up this past summer compared to last year, an increase of nearly $30,000 from August 2021, as homes sat on the market for […]
How Columbus’ homicide rate compares to other US cities
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus has made it onto a list of cities with the highest increase in killings, but it actually pales in comparison to others on there. WalletHub compiled data from the U.S. Census Bureau alongside local crime statistics, which showed 50 U.S. cities’ homicide rate per 100,000 residents for the third quarter […]
Central Ohio’s Intel project provides a valuable blueprint for CNY real estate agents
CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was a surreal moment for real estate agent Chip Hodgkins when Micron made the country’s biggest chip investment ever in Central New York. “It hit faster than we even had a chance to think about it. In the morning, the next morning my phone lit up I had calls from Ohio, […]
visitdublinohio.com
Plans to Bring Premier Boutique Hotel to Downtown Dublin
Dublin, Ohio (October 19, 2022) – Award-winning, Columbus-based Cameron Mitchell Restaurants (CMR) and noted mixed-use developer Crawford Hoying have announced their partnership in bringing a first-of-its kind, upscale hotel to Central Ohio. The boutique hotel will feature a new signature CMR restaurant, several unique food and beverage options, multiple outdoor spaces, and an event and conference center -- each embodying CMR’s extraordinary genuine hospitality and culinary excellence. Located Southeast of the 161 roundabout at Riverside Drive and West Granville Road, the hotel will be part of a mixed-use expansion of Bridge Park in downtown Dublin.
columbusunderground.com
Hotel Planned for Casino Site
Penn Entertainment, the operator of Hollywood Casino Columbus, announced earlier this month that it plans to build a 180-room hotel on the site. The hotel would cost about $100 million to build, would add about 100 permanent jobs, and would be attached to the casino, according to a press release.
columbusfreepress.com
Why won’t Columbus, Ohio, grow up?
This essay grows from an informal conversation over coffee with a friend. As I criticized the former mayor, but far more influential chair of the self-appointed and uncontrolled Downtown Development Commission’s unembarrassed promotion of an imaginary non-plan for a fictional downtown in 2040, they looked at me and asked: why can’t this city accept itself and build on what it is?
fb101.com
Cameron Mitchell Restaurants Hires First Director of Design and Architecture
Randy Roberty has joined Cameron Mitchell Restaurants (CMR) in Columbus, OH as the company’s first Director of Design and Architecture. In his new position, Roberty will be involved in the architecture and design of all CMR projects, including those for its national Ocean Prime brand. His position is ideally timed to CMR’s expansive growth, with their first Ocean Prime location opening in Las Vegas and a new The Pearl restaurant opening in the Water Street development in Tampa, both in spring 2023, as well as several new specialty concepts in Columbus, OH.
Cameron Mitchell on why he wants to open a hotel at Bridge Park in Dublin
DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Cameron Mitchell is getting into the hotel business with the confidence of a man who knows what he doesn’t know. His eponymous Columbus-based restaurant group, well-known for its decades of experience and the dozens of establishments in its portfolio, is teaming up with developer Crawford Hoying on a new […]
wosu.org
Lancaster EV battery recycling plant to receive $75 million federal grant for expansion
The planned expansion of a lithium-ion battery recycling facility in Lancaster promises to bring about 150 new jobs to central Ohio. The Biden Administration announced Wednesday the plant will receive a $75 million federal grant for the project, as part of a national strategy to get more electric vehicles on the road.
City taking action against crime-plagued apartment complex
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After years of criminal activity at the Wedgewood Village Apartments, including three shootings in the last two weeks, there are new plans to stop the violence. Attorney for the City of Columbus, Zach Klein, is proposing changes for the apartment owners, or face consequences. Klein said the violence at Wedgewood will […]
Questions arise surrounding backgrounds of some lateral Columbus police officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police currently has about 1,800 officers on the streets which is about 180 less than they are budgeted. One way the city is working to help bolster staffing levels is to accept transfers from other departments. A class of 10 laterals graduated from a shortened academy program last week.
stljewishlight.org
A bitter battle between two bagel shops boils over
(JTA) — A feud between two Jewish bagel shop owners in Columbus, Ohio, has spilled out of the oven and into full public view, resulting in a lawsuit and restraining order. The Columbus Jewish News reports that the owner of Block’s Bagels, a local Jewish deli mainstay since 1967, last week sued former business partner Jeremy Fox, owner of the Fox’s Bagels & Deli chain, after the latter moved to rebrand two shops the parties had been operating jointly.
One Pickleball Center Up And Running; Another To Arrive Next Year
The Columbus region is now home to a handful of pickleball-focused sports centers, each with either indoor or outdoor courts (or both), and most either currently or soon to offer food, drinks, and/or other amenities. One of those centers is in Delaware County, and another is coming next year. As...
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Pizza In Columbus
Pizza has had a long journey. In fact, the word pizza first appeared in local lexicons in 997 in Gaeta and other regions of central and southern Italy. So how did a dish that evolved in Naples, Italy from the Foccacia of Ancient Rome become the most beloved food in the world?
crawfordcountynow.com
Adam Stone retires Law License as Ohio Disciplinary Council investigates fraud claims
BUCYRUS— Bucyrus Attorney Adam Stone issued a statement to Crawford County Now after allegations of fraud were leveled against him by the family of the late Brandon Baxter:. “It is my understanding that Ohio Supreme Court Office of Disciplinary Counsel released its Complaint against me to the Court and local media sources.
Ohio Supreme Court dismisses lawsuit claiming the state illegally double-taxes some residents
COLUMBUS, Ohio—The Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit filed by two Northeast Ohio taxpayers who claimed the state “double-taxed” them and thousands of other Ohioans because they never received W-2 forms from their employers. Without comment, all seven members of the court voted to dismiss...
Ohio’s COVID-19 cases bounce back after hitting milestone
After recently falling out of the quintuple digits for the first time in months, Ohio's latest COVID-19 report made that a brief respite.
Comments / 0