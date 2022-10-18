Randy Roberty has joined Cameron Mitchell Restaurants (CMR) in Columbus, OH as the company’s first Director of Design and Architecture. In his new position, Roberty will be involved in the architecture and design of all CMR projects, including those for its national Ocean Prime brand. His position is ideally timed to CMR’s expansive growth, with their first Ocean Prime location opening in Las Vegas and a new The Pearl restaurant opening in the Water Street development in Tampa, both in spring 2023, as well as several new specialty concepts in Columbus, OH.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO