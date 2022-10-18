ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, OH

columbusunderground.com

New Retail Experiences Popping Up in Dublin

An old house is home to some new experiences for Dublin residents and visitors. Back in the 1800s, the Richards family built their house at 63 S. High St. That structure would shelter that same family for years as generations came and went until reaching the point of its final family member. After Polly Richards passed away a few years ago, her California-based nephew leased the property to the City of Dublin.
DUBLIN, OH
columbusunderground.com

Approved Solar Facility Will be Largest in Franklin County

The Ohio Power Siting Board yesterday approved a plan to build a 250-megawatt solar energy facility on about 2,400 acres of land in western Franklin County. In terms of energy output, that makes it about five times the size of the Columbus Solar Park, a 50-megawatt facility being built by BQ Energy on a former landfill near the intersection of I-71 and I-270.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What a $1.5 million home looks like in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest.  Home prices were up this past summer compared to last year, an increase of nearly $30,000 from August 2021, as homes sat on the market for […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How Columbus’ homicide rate compares to other US cities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus has made it onto a list of cities with the highest increase in killings, but it actually pales in comparison to others on there. WalletHub compiled data from the U.S. Census Bureau alongside local crime statistics, which showed 50 U.S. cities’ homicide rate per 100,000 residents for the third quarter […]
COLUMBUS, OH
visitdublinohio.com

Plans to Bring Premier Boutique Hotel to Downtown Dublin

Dublin, Ohio (October 19, 2022) – Award-winning, Columbus-based Cameron Mitchell Restaurants (CMR) and noted mixed-use developer Crawford Hoying have announced their partnership in bringing a first-of-its kind, upscale hotel to Central Ohio. The boutique hotel will feature a new signature CMR restaurant, several unique food and beverage options, multiple outdoor spaces, and an event and conference center -- each embodying CMR’s extraordinary genuine hospitality and culinary excellence. Located Southeast of the 161 roundabout at Riverside Drive and West Granville Road, the hotel will be part of a mixed-use expansion of Bridge Park in downtown Dublin.
DUBLIN, OH
columbusunderground.com

Hotel Planned for Casino Site

Penn Entertainment, the operator of Hollywood Casino Columbus, announced earlier this month that it plans to build a 180-room hotel on the site. The hotel would cost about $100 million to build, would add about 100 permanent jobs, and would be attached to the casino, according to a press release.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Why won’t Columbus, Ohio, grow up?

This essay grows from an informal conversation over coffee with a friend. As I criticized the former mayor, but far more influential chair of the self-appointed and uncontrolled Downtown Development Commission’s unembarrassed promotion of an imaginary non-plan for a fictional downtown in 2040, they looked at me and asked: why can’t this city accept itself and build on what it is?
COLUMBUS, OH
fb101.com

Cameron Mitchell Restaurants Hires First Director of Design and Architecture

Randy Roberty has joined Cameron Mitchell Restaurants (CMR) in Columbus, OH as the company’s first Director of Design and Architecture. In his new position, Roberty will be involved in the architecture and design of all CMR projects, including those for its national Ocean Prime brand. His position is ideally timed to CMR’s expansive growth, with their first Ocean Prime location opening in Las Vegas and a new The Pearl restaurant opening in the Water Street development in Tampa, both in spring 2023, as well as several new specialty concepts in Columbus, OH.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

City taking action against crime-plagued apartment complex

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After years of criminal activity at the Wedgewood Village Apartments, including three shootings in the last two weeks, there are new plans to stop the violence. Attorney for the City of Columbus, Zach Klein, is proposing changes for the apartment owners, or face consequences. Klein said the violence at Wedgewood will […]
COLUMBUS, OH
stljewishlight.org

A bitter battle between two bagel shops boils over

(JTA) — A feud between two Jewish bagel shop owners in Columbus, Ohio, has spilled out of the oven and into full public view, resulting in a lawsuit and restraining order. The Columbus Jewish News reports that the owner of Block’s Bagels, a local Jewish deli mainstay since 1967, last week sued former business partner Jeremy Fox, owner of the Fox’s Bagels & Deli chain, after the latter moved to rebrand two shops the parties had been operating jointly.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Pizza In Columbus

Pizza has had a long journey. In fact, the word pizza first appeared in local lexicons in 997 in Gaeta and other regions of central and southern Italy. So how did a dish that evolved in Naples, Italy from the Foccacia of Ancient Rome become the most beloved food in the world?
COLUMBUS, OH

