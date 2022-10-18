ELKO – Nevada Outdoor School is offering a Spook Walk on Oct. 26. Come dressed in your best costume to walk the River Trail. Meet under the NOS flag near the tennis courts at Southside Park. The event includes a costume contest, and winners will receive some NOS gear to use on their next walk or hike. The walk starts at 2 p.m. and hot chocolate will be provided for all participants.

