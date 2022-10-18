Read full article on original website
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It will be a warm day in Elko. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO – Nevada Outdoor School is offering a Spook Walk on Oct. 26. Come dressed in your best costume to walk the River Trail. Meet under the NOS flag near the tennis courts at Southside Park. The event includes a costume contest, and winners will receive some NOS gear to use on their next walk or hike. The walk starts at 2 p.m. and hot chocolate will be provided for all participants.
Zastrow stays 18th, Winer drops to 27th at state
GENOA — In the Division 3A Nevada State Girls Golf Championships, Elko County was represented by a pair of individual golfers Monday and Tuesday, at Genoa Lakes Golf Club. Spring Creek junior Hazel Zastrow finished her state tourney exactly where she started her second round, staying in 18th place with a two-day card of 203 on rounds of 105 and an improvement of seven strokes for a 98.
Crash in Carlin Tunnels
ELKO – A crash in the Carlin Tunnels caused damage to a trailer but resulted in no injuries, according to the Elko County Fire Protection District. An eastbound pickup with trailer hit the side of the tunnel wall Monday afternoon, ripping open the toy hauler. Carlin Fire and EMS,...
Spring Creek sign damage totaled nearly $20,000
ELKO – A Spring Creek man suspected of causing nearly $20,000 damage to 78 stop signs and street signs was booked on only three counts of defacing property totaling $1,000 bail. Aaron B. Denison, 50, told investigators he was recently employed by the Spring Creek Association and “had a...
Spring Creek prevails in 5-set grind at Elko
ELKO — What a whacky volleyball match. On Tuesday, Spring Creek appeared poised for an absolute demolition of Elko — handing down a 25-8 beating in the first set. The Lady Indians responded with consecutive victories of 25-18 and 25-20, placing the Lady Spartans on the brink of elimination.
35th annual Nevada Day Parade names grand marshal
ELKO – The grand marshal of the 35th annual Nevada Day Parade will be Joe Doucette, parade organizers announced this week. Doucette grew up as an “Air Force brat” and lived all over the country as a child but has made Nevada home for the past 40-plus years. He has been married to Mary Doucette for 40 years, and they have lived in Elko for 23 years.
Jerry Alen Campbell
SPRING CREEK—Jerry Alen Campbell, 80, of Spring Creek, NV, was called home on October 11, 2022. He was born April 1, 1942, in Ely, NV, to Alan Andrew Campbell and Wilma Fay (Reeves) Campbell. Jerry grew up in Ely, Cherry Creek, Eureka and Lane City, NV. Jerry moved to...
Spartans jump on Buckaroos, 26-6
WINNEMUCCA — In 2021, the Lowry football team rained on Spring Creek’s homecoming parade with a double-up 38-19 victory. On Friday, the Spartans returned the favor — jumping all over the Buckaroos — hammering out a 26-6 road victory and putting a damper on Lowry’s homecoming festivities.
GBC's Agatha Christie production canceled
ELKO — Due to circumstances beyond the control of Great Basin College, the GBC production of “Murder on the Orient Express” has been canceled. However, Director John Patrick Rice said the production will be recorded as a radio play and will be broadcast later this month. The recording will also be available on the GBC Theatre YouTube channel.
Elko mural honors Indigenous tribes
ELKO – A colorful new mural that will be seen by millions of people driving on Interstate 80 through Elko pays homage to the 10 Indigenous tribes of northern Nevada. Through its symbols, travelers and locals alike will have the opportunity to learn about the values of the Newe and Numa people, thanks to the art project funded by Nevada Gold Mines.
Hospital gives free flu shots
ELKO – Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital held its annual Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic last Saturday where 667 people received a free flu vaccine. “We’re always happy to see folks protecting themselves before flu season, so we’re thrilled this many people attended” said Steve Burrows, director of community relations at the hospital. “We strongly encourage everyone to get a flu vaccine this year.”
School board candidates questioned in final forum
ELKO – A school board candidate forum got off to a rocky start Tuesday when one of the incumbents called out challengers for their protests of Covid restrictions. Four incumbents are facing opponents in the five races following a mass resignation in 2021. Trustee Matt McCarty forfeited traditional introductory remarks in order to list contrasts between the candidates:
Theresa C. Shea Paoletti
Theresa Catherine Shea Paoletti, treasure of our family, left this world on October 15, 2022, for the reward she so richly deserved. Born in Jordan Valley, OR, on May 25, 1920, to loving parents Bill and Cynthia Shea. Theresa grew up as a devoted sister to Pat (Camilla), Chris (Dan), and Bill (Mary), each of whom she adored all the days of her life.
Mining center plans dual credit programs with ECSD
ELKO – Dual credits for high school students in the Elko County School District through the new Nevada Mining Center of Excellence will start in August of next year, mining industry expert Dr. Sam Spearing told school trustees. “It’s really an exciting time for us all,” said Spearing, who...
Dealerships help support nonprofits
ELKO — Over the past three years four local dealerships have given $100 per unit sold during the month of August to donate back to the Elko community. Together, Chuck Bierbach from Elko Motor Company, JB Anderson from Riverton, Casey Gallagher from Gallagher Ford, and Dustin Post of 5th Gear Powersports have donated just shy of $100,000 to local nonprofits. This year they donated $32,400.
Two women accused of conspiracy to steal jewelry
ELKO – One of two women charged in an elaborate jewelry theft scheme has been arrested. T’Neal Stubbs, 34, of Elko was booked into jail Oct. 15 on a felony warrant for attempted grand larceny and conspiracy to commit grand larceny. Stubbs and Rainey Lang are accused of...
DNA, psychiatric evidence presented on fourth day of trial
ELKO – Jail phone calls, DNA evidence and psychiatric testimony filled the fourth morning of testimony in the murder trial of Justin Mullis, who is accused killing a 16-year-old girl at a local fast food restaurant nearly two years ago. Mullis, 26, sat in Elko District Court in a...
Mary Margaret Gibbs
Our beloved mother, Mary Margaret Gibbs, (92) passed away on October 12, 2022 after a battle with dementia. Mary was in the ranching business with her husband, William B. for 59 years until his death at which time the ranch was turned over to their son, William H. and his wife, Lana. They raised seven children, and she was a strong ally of her husband’s many endeavors. As a lifelong member of the Catholic Church, Mary was a faithful supporter of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Wells, NV.
Elko man sent to prison following heroin, meth bust on I-80
ELKO – An Elko man arrested on charges of trafficking heroin and meth on Interstate 80 has been sentenced to prison. Carl W. Brannon, 42, was driving a Hummer H3 that was pulled over Feb. 15 at the west Elko exit on a tip that it was headed to California “to pick up a large quantity of illicit controlled substances,” according to court records.
