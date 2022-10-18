ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

Christian Pulisic ‘to earn my position’ under Graham Potter at Chelsea

Christian Pulisic sat down with the Premier League prematch crew this week to discuss his role at Chelsea, life under Graham Potter, playing against Cristiano Ronaldo, and even his European hero growing up in the United States. It might surprise you to find out that Pulisic’s favorite player growing up...
Daily Mail

Erik ten Hag 'has asked Manchester United chiefs to renew efforts to land Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona', with Dutchman insisting he 'still lacks quality in the middle of the park'... but Holland international's 'priority' is to stay at the Nou Camp

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will try and push the club to make another attempt to sign Frenkie de Jong in January, according to reports. The Red Devils pursued the Barcelona midfielder throughout the summer transfer window but were unable to get the deal over the line. It looked...
Yardbarker

Watch: Thierry Henry defends Erik Ten Hag’s decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is nowhere near the player he once was. That is the view of former Arsenal and Barcelona striker Thierry Henry, who has assessed the Portuguese superstar’s current situation which has seen him fall out of favour with Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag. Once a nailed-on starter...
ESPN

Arsenal's Xhaka 'deserves' renewed success at club - Arteta

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has said Granit Xhaka deserves to relish in his turnaround in fortunes at the Emirates -- almost three years to the day since he was infamously booed off by the club's fans -- adding that he's unlocked something in his play and it's paying dividends on the field.
Daily Mail

Antonio Conte insists Tottenham are NOT title contenders after admitting his side continue to 'struggle in high level games' following dismal display in defeat at Manchester United

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has claimed his side are still not ready to be title contenders following another poor performance against one of their main rivals. Spurs were beaten 2-0 on Wednesday night at Manchester United, and it's just the latest Premier League match against a fellow 'Big Six' side where the Italian's team have failed to put in a convincing display.
Daily Mail

Jesse Marsch insists 'it's only a matter of time' before goal-shy Leeds striker Patrick Bamford finds the back of the net again... with the American's side hoping to snap their six-game winless run against Leicester

Jesse Marsch believes Patrick Bamford is key to Leeds' chances of climbing the Premier League table. Marsch's side are aiming to snap a six-game winless run at bottom club Leicester on Thursday night and the Leeds head coach is backing Bamford to break his goalscoring drought at the King Power Stadium.
The Guardian

Antonio Conte steeled to do battle with Manchester United ‘monster’

While Tottenham look quietly self-assured before their trip to Old Trafford, their manager knows there is little room for error. As a player at Juventus Antonio Conte had first-hand experience of what it meant to step out at Old Trafford, to feel the power of Manchester United, the aura of one of England’s superclubs.
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo Walks Off Pitch During Manchester United 2-0 Tottenham

Cristiano Ronaldo decided to walk down the Old Trafford tunnel early despite his side being 2-0 up against Tottenham on Wednesday night. Manchester United put in one of their best performances of the campaign so far with a dominant display over Antonio Conte’s dire Spurs side. United controlled and...
SkySports

West Brom 0-2 Bristol City: Joe Williams and Nahki Wells seal victory for Robins

West Bromwich Albion's home woes continued as they were beaten 2-0 by Bristol City. The managerless Baggies, with Richard Beale in caretaker charge after the sacking of Steve Bruce, haven't won in five home games after Joe Williams and Nahki Wells scored before half-time. Former West Brom assistant manager and...
Yardbarker

Report – Juventus is considering a move for Valencia star

Juventus is targeting a move for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili as they continue to reduce the average age of their squad. The Bianconeri usually buy veteran players they know can deliver, especially when Max Allegri is their manager. However, in recent transfer windows, they have signed much younger players and...

