mailplus.co.uk
Man Utd 2 Tottenham 0: Ronaldo flounces off and new-look United don’t need him back
MANCHESTER United’s best display under Erik ten Hag. Undoubtedly. Their best for quite some time, in fact. There were precious few like this in the dog days of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, either. It may prove significant in another way, too. In the 89th minute, in the knowledge he was...
NBC Sports
Christian Pulisic ‘to earn my position’ under Graham Potter at Chelsea
Christian Pulisic sat down with the Premier League prematch crew this week to discuss his role at Chelsea, life under Graham Potter, playing against Cristiano Ronaldo, and even his European hero growing up in the United States. It might surprise you to find out that Pulisic’s favorite player growing up...
Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Man Utd training for showdown talks with Erik ten Hag after Tottenham tantrum
CRISTIANO RONALDO has arrived at Manchester United training for showdown talks after storming down the tunnel during his side's win over Tottenham. The Portuguese superstar, 37, left Old Trafford before the final whistle as he was left furious at being an unused substitute. Ronaldo did still show up to training...
Erik ten Hag 'has asked Manchester United chiefs to renew efforts to land Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona', with Dutchman insisting he 'still lacks quality in the middle of the park'... but Holland international's 'priority' is to stay at the Nou Camp
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will try and push the club to make another attempt to sign Frenkie de Jong in January, according to reports. The Red Devils pursued the Barcelona midfielder throughout the summer transfer window but were unable to get the deal over the line. It looked...
Erik ten Hag will 'deal with' Cristiano Ronaldo's early departure during 2-0 win against Tottenham
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said he will wait until Thursday to "deal with" Cristiano Ronaldo leaving early during the team's 2-0 win against Tottenham.
Yardbarker
Watch: Thierry Henry defends Erik Ten Hag’s decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo is nowhere near the player he once was. That is the view of former Arsenal and Barcelona striker Thierry Henry, who has assessed the Portuguese superstar’s current situation which has seen him fall out of favour with Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag. Once a nailed-on starter...
Michael Carrick set for Middlesbrough job after further talks with owner
The ex-England midfielder Michael Carrick, out of work since December 2021, has been talked into the role by Boro owner Steve Gibson
ESPN
Arsenal's Xhaka 'deserves' renewed success at club - Arteta
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has said Granit Xhaka deserves to relish in his turnaround in fortunes at the Emirates -- almost three years to the day since he was infamously booed off by the club's fans -- adding that he's unlocked something in his play and it's paying dividends on the field.
Antonio Conte insists Tottenham are NOT title contenders after admitting his side continue to 'struggle in high level games' following dismal display in defeat at Manchester United
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has claimed his side are still not ready to be title contenders following another poor performance against one of their main rivals. Spurs were beaten 2-0 on Wednesday night at Manchester United, and it's just the latest Premier League match against a fellow 'Big Six' side where the Italian's team have failed to put in a convincing display.
Jesse Marsch insists 'it's only a matter of time' before goal-shy Leeds striker Patrick Bamford finds the back of the net again... with the American's side hoping to snap their six-game winless run against Leicester
Jesse Marsch believes Patrick Bamford is key to Leeds' chances of climbing the Premier League table. Marsch's side are aiming to snap a six-game winless run at bottom club Leicester on Thursday night and the Leeds head coach is backing Bamford to break his goalscoring drought at the King Power Stadium.
Antonio Conte steeled to do battle with Manchester United ‘monster’
While Tottenham look quietly self-assured before their trip to Old Trafford, their manager knows there is little room for error. As a player at Juventus Antonio Conte had first-hand experience of what it meant to step out at Old Trafford, to feel the power of Manchester United, the aura of one of England’s superclubs.
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo Walks Off Pitch During Manchester United 2-0 Tottenham
Cristiano Ronaldo decided to walk down the Old Trafford tunnel early despite his side being 2-0 up against Tottenham on Wednesday night. Manchester United put in one of their best performances of the campaign so far with a dominant display over Antonio Conte’s dire Spurs side. United controlled and...
SkySports
West Brom 0-2 Bristol City: Joe Williams and Nahki Wells seal victory for Robins
West Bromwich Albion's home woes continued as they were beaten 2-0 by Bristol City. The managerless Baggies, with Richard Beale in caretaker charge after the sacking of Steve Bruce, haven't won in five home games after Joe Williams and Nahki Wells scored before half-time. Former West Brom assistant manager and...
Eriksson is relishing tough Champions League challenge with Chelsea facing Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid tests
MAGDA ERIKSSON loves to see Chelsea challenged with the team set to take on two of the most formidable sides in Europe. The WSL champs will battle Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid in what has been dubbed a Champions League group of death. The first of Chelsea's Group A duels...
lastwordonsports.com
23-Year-Old Forward With More Goal Contributions Than Erling Haaland Reflects on Failed Manchester United Move
PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo has confirmed that he was really close to joining Manchester United in the summer transfer window. The 23-year-old even spoke to manager Erik ten Hag about a potential move but saw it fall through when the Red Devils instead signed Antony from Ajax. Cody Gakpo...
Tierney, Nketiah and Holding all shine as Arsenal show they have strength in depth to challenge for Prem and Europe
ONE of the main caveats to the idea of an Arsenal title challenge is a lack of depth. Many feel if the likes of William Saliba, Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus get injured then their tilt at top spot will fall away. But Mikel Arteta made six changes...
Yardbarker
Report – Juventus is considering a move for Valencia star
Juventus is targeting a move for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili as they continue to reduce the average age of their squad. The Bianconeri usually buy veteran players they know can deliver, especially when Max Allegri is their manager. However, in recent transfer windows, they have signed much younger players and...
ESPN
Valencia's Yunus Musah is thriving under Gennaro Gattuso. That's great for the USMNT's World Cup hopes.
As a player, Valencia coach Gennaro Gattuso, a World Cup winner with Italy in 2006, was tenacious and fiery. He was once sent off for slapping Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the face with the back of his hand. Then there was the time he squared up to Tottenham Hotspur coach Joe Jordan, pushing him in the throat and later admitting he "lost control" after being provoked.
