Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Pennsylvania LakeTravel MavenLivermore, CA
The Abandoned Town near San Francisco that is Forbidden to VisitDianaSan Francisco, CA
Oakland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldOakland, CA
San Francisco's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSan Francisco, CA
Have Some Fall Fun At Smith Family Farm in BrentwoodThomas SmithBrentwood, CA
Related
news24-680.com
Concord Man Gets 22-Years For Throwing Rock That Killed Antioch Woman
A Contra Costa County Superior Court judge sentenced Concord resident Mark Navone to a 22-year prison sentence after he pled guilty to numerous counts of throwing objects at vehicles on Highway 4 – resulting in the death of one person and the blinding of another. Navone was arrested after...
eastcountytoday.net
Oct. 9-15: Pittsburg Police Calls
The following is a sampling of the Pittsburg Police Calls reported between October 9-15 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Pittsburg. Antioch Man Arrested in Shooting that Wounded 8-Year-Old and Mother in Pittsburg. The Pittsburg Police Department announced the arrest in a Friday shooting...
Police pursuit from Ceres to Oakland ends in crash in residential neighborhood
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect led police on a pursuit from the city of Ceres all the way to Oakland on Friday night, according to a statement from San Leandro Police Department. Ceres police have not said what kicked off the pursuit, but around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, a SLPD officer found the suspect […]
Pedestrian dies after slow-speed collision with vehicle
PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — A pedestrian died following a slow-speed collision with a vehicle Saturday afternoon in Petaluma, police said. The collision occurred at 12:42 p.m. near 333 N. McDowell Blvd. A vehicle exiting that property was turning right onto N. McDowell Boulevard when it hit the pedestrian, according to police. The pedestrian fell backward […]
Pacifica man arrested in connection with narcotic sales
PACIFICA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Pacifica on Thursday arrested man in connection with narcotics sales following a traffic stop. Jon Oxenford, 54, of Pacifica, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and on an outstanding arrest warrant, according to the Pacifica Police Department. On Thursday […]
Police investigating burglary, assault in San Carlos home
SAN CARLOS, Calif. (BCN) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary and aggravated assault that occurred in San Carlos on Friday. On Friday at 8:02 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the 3300 block of Melendy Drive on a report of a residential burglary. Deputies said a man had forced […]
KTVU FOX 2
Deadly stabbing at San Jose restaurant
A man was fatally stabbed at a San Jose restaurant early Saturday. Police are investigating but have released little information.
KTVU FOX 2
Man stabbed at San Jose restaurant, suspect at-large, police say
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said a man was stabbed Friday night, and the suspect is at-large. The incident allegedly happened at Rose Restaurant on the 1700 block of McKee Rd. Details were not given on the victim's identity or condition. ALSO: San Jose State football player dies...
Thieves who allegedly targeted Sacramento pizza joint arrested after returning the same day
SACRAMENTO - Two suspects have been arrested following a violent incident at a business in Sacramento. Sacramento police say that around 5:20 p.m., officers were called out to a pizza place in the 1700 block of 15th Street. They say two men entered the business, then one man threw something at one of the victims, and the other brandished a knife.The two men left and were later found by police in the 2800 block of 47th Avenue and taken into custody. Police say the men had been at the business earlier in the day and had stolen a tip jar. The incident is under investigation.
Police investigate possible attempted kidnapping of 12-year-old girl
PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Petaluma are investigating a possible attempted kidnapping that occurred Wednesday. On Thursday, the Petaluma Police Department received a report about a possible attempted kidnapping that had occurred the prior day in the 100 block of Ellis Street. Police said a 12-year-old girl, who attended a local junior high school, […]
crimevoice.com
Man Jailed for Murder of an Armored Car Driver at Kaiser Hospital
SAN LEANDRO — A suspect is in custody for allegedly murdering an armored car driver at Kaiser Permanente San Leandro Medical Center. The 60-year-old victim was exiting the hospital with a bag full of cash and fatally shot. The victim John Mendez was shot September 7 shortly after 11:30...
Yahoo!
Cops: Buried car found on property of Silicon Valley home linked to massive SJ fraud case
ATHERTON — Police are digging into why someone buried a stolen car in the yard of a multimillion-dollar Northern California home linked to one of San Joaquin County’s largest-ever insurance fraud schemes in the 1990s and left unused bags of concrete inside. The convertible Mercedes Benz was discovered...
ksro.com
Man Arrested After Assaulting Woman on Stony Point Road
A man from Santa Rosa is behind bars on suspicion of sexual assault and a detective is recovering after getting hurt while trying to arrest him. The man, 26-year-old Jamonie Stevens, is accused of attacking a woman who was walking alone early Tuesday morning on Stony Point Road. Stevens threw the woman to the ground and she was able to call her boyfriend before he tossed her phone aside. He ran away after the woman’s boyfriend showed up. Investigators found Stevens Thursday afternoon at the Santa Rosa transit mall and arrested him. One detective was hurt in the process and had to be treated at a hospital. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating to see if this attack is related to other recent attacks on women in Sonoma County.
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch Police Investigating Shooting After Vehicle Crash on E 18th Street
At 7:55 pm Thursday, the Antioch Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle crash at E 18th Street and Phillips Lane in the City of Antioch. A medical helicopter was requested after Contra Costa County Fire Protection District firefighters arrived on scene, however, they opted to transport the victim by ground.
Man charged for assaulting woman at Walnut Creek BART
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — A Pittsburg man accused of attempting to sexually assault a woman at the Walnut Creek BART station earlier this month has been charged, according to a press release from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Richard Lee McDowell, 35, of Pittsburg, faces a three-count felony complaint for kidnapping, attempted rape […]
18-year-old killed by school bus while riding scooter identified as SJSU football player
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Students were on board a school bus when it was involved in a fatal collision with a man on a scooter Friday morning, according to police. Units with the San Jose Police Department and the California Highway Patrol are on the scene of the crash which occurred at South 10th […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Crash Involving Parked Car on West Winton Avenue in Hayward
The Hayward Police Department recently reported a fatal crash on Thunderbird Place and West Winton Avenue. The incident took place around 3:00 a.m. and involved two vehicles, one of which was parked at the time of the incident, Hayward PD said. Details on the Fatal Crash Involving Parked Car on...
VIDEO: Student punches teacher during fight at Redwood High School in Marin County
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Redwood High School student was seen punching a teacher on Thursday, according to video obtained by KRON4. The video (above) shows the student throwing two left-hand punches that landed on the teacher’s face. Once the punches landed on the teacher’s face, the teacher put the student in a headlock […]
Fremont resident charged with intent to make destructive device
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – A 46-year-old Fremont resident has been charged with vandalism with intent to make a destructive device, the Fremont Police Department stated in a press release Friday. FPD stated they investigated several incidents of vandalism in September where electrical wires, including phone lines, were cut in a residential Fremont neighborhood. They ultimately […]
35-Year-Old Died In A Pedestrian Accident In Hayward (Hayward, CA)
According to the Hayward Police, a pedestrian crash was reported on Wednesday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened near the intersection of Hesperian Boulevard and Turner Court.
Comments / 1