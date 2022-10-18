ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut Creek, CA

Concord Man Gets 22-Years For Throwing Rock That Killed Antioch Woman

A Contra Costa County Superior Court judge sentenced Concord resident Mark Navone to a 22-year prison sentence after he pled guilty to numerous counts of throwing objects at vehicles on Highway 4 – resulting in the death of one person and the blinding of another. Navone was arrested after...
CONCORD, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Oct. 9-15: Pittsburg Police Calls

The following is a sampling of the Pittsburg Police Calls reported between October 9-15 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Pittsburg. Antioch Man Arrested in Shooting that Wounded 8-Year-Old and Mother in Pittsburg. The Pittsburg Police Department announced the arrest in a Friday shooting...
PITTSBURG, CA
KRON4 News

Pedestrian dies after slow-speed collision with vehicle

PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — A pedestrian died following a slow-speed collision with a vehicle Saturday afternoon in Petaluma, police said. The collision occurred at 12:42 p.m. near 333 N. McDowell Blvd. A vehicle exiting that property was turning right onto N. McDowell Boulevard when it hit the pedestrian, according to police. The pedestrian fell backward […]
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

Pacifica man arrested in connection with narcotic sales

PACIFICA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Pacifica on Thursday arrested man in connection with narcotics sales following a traffic stop. Jon Oxenford, 54, of Pacifica, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and on an outstanding arrest warrant, according to the Pacifica Police Department. On Thursday […]
PACIFICA, CA
KRON4 News

Police investigating burglary, assault in San Carlos home

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (BCN) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary and aggravated assault that occurred in San Carlos on Friday. On Friday at 8:02 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the 3300 block of Melendy Drive on a report of a residential burglary. Deputies said a man had forced […]
SAN CARLOS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man stabbed at San Jose restaurant, suspect at-large, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said a man was stabbed Friday night, and the suspect is at-large. The incident allegedly happened at Rose Restaurant on the 1700 block of McKee Rd. Details were not given on the victim's identity or condition. ALSO: San Jose State football player dies...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Thieves who allegedly targeted Sacramento pizza joint arrested after returning the same day

SACRAMENTO - Two suspects have been arrested following a violent incident at a business in Sacramento. Sacramento police say that around 5:20 p.m., officers were called out to a pizza place in the 1700 block of 15th Street. They say two men entered the business, then one man threw something at one of the victims, and the other brandished a knife.The two men left and were later found by police in the 2800 block of 47th Avenue and taken into custody. Police say the men had been at the business earlier in the day and had stolen a tip jar. The incident is under investigation. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Police investigate possible attempted kidnapping of 12-year-old girl

PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Petaluma are investigating a possible attempted kidnapping that occurred Wednesday. On Thursday, the Petaluma Police Department received a report about a possible attempted kidnapping that had occurred the prior day in the 100 block of Ellis Street. Police said a 12-year-old girl, who attended a local junior high school, […]
PETALUMA, CA
crimevoice.com

Man Jailed for Murder of an Armored Car Driver at Kaiser Hospital

SAN LEANDRO — A suspect is in custody for allegedly murdering an armored car driver at Kaiser Permanente San Leandro Medical Center. The 60-year-old victim was exiting the hospital with a bag full of cash and fatally shot. The victim John Mendez was shot September 7 shortly after 11:30...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
ksro.com

Man Arrested After Assaulting Woman on Stony Point Road

A man from Santa Rosa is behind bars on suspicion of sexual assault and a detective is recovering after getting hurt while trying to arrest him. The man, 26-year-old Jamonie Stevens, is accused of attacking a woman who was walking alone early Tuesday morning on Stony Point Road. Stevens threw the woman to the ground and she was able to call her boyfriend before he tossed her phone aside. He ran away after the woman’s boyfriend showed up. Investigators found Stevens Thursday afternoon at the Santa Rosa transit mall and arrested him. One detective was hurt in the process and had to be treated at a hospital. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating to see if this attack is related to other recent attacks on women in Sonoma County.
SANTA ROSA, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Antioch Police Investigating Shooting After Vehicle Crash on E 18th Street

At 7:55 pm Thursday, the Antioch Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle crash at E 18th Street and Phillips Lane in the City of Antioch. A medical helicopter was requested after Contra Costa County Fire Protection District firefighters arrived on scene, however, they opted to transport the victim by ground.
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Man charged for assaulting woman at Walnut Creek BART

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — A Pittsburg man accused of attempting to sexually assault a woman at the Walnut Creek BART station earlier this month has been charged, according to a press release from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Richard Lee McDowell, 35, of Pittsburg, faces a three-count felony complaint for kidnapping, attempted rape […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Crash Involving Parked Car on West Winton Avenue in Hayward

The Hayward Police Department recently reported a fatal crash on Thunderbird Place and West Winton Avenue. The incident took place around 3:00 a.m. and involved two vehicles, one of which was parked at the time of the incident, Hayward PD said. Details on the Fatal Crash Involving Parked Car on...
HAYWARD, CA
KRON4 News

Fremont resident charged with intent to make destructive device

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – A 46-year-old Fremont resident has been charged with vandalism with intent to make a destructive device, the Fremont Police Department stated in a press release Friday. FPD stated they investigated several incidents of vandalism in September where electrical wires, including phone lines, were cut in a residential Fremont neighborhood. They ultimately […]
FREMONT, CA

