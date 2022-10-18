A man from Santa Rosa is behind bars on suspicion of sexual assault and a detective is recovering after getting hurt while trying to arrest him. The man, 26-year-old Jamonie Stevens, is accused of attacking a woman who was walking alone early Tuesday morning on Stony Point Road. Stevens threw the woman to the ground and she was able to call her boyfriend before he tossed her phone aside. He ran away after the woman’s boyfriend showed up. Investigators found Stevens Thursday afternoon at the Santa Rosa transit mall and arrested him. One detective was hurt in the process and had to be treated at a hospital. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating to see if this attack is related to other recent attacks on women in Sonoma County.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO