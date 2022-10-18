Read full article on original website
2 Semiconductor Stocks With 149% to 178% Upside, According to Wall Street
A tumbling stock market is an ideal opportunity for long-term investors to go shopping. Although semiconductor stocks have been pummeled in 2022, the industry offers double-digit growth potential throughout the decade. Wall Street's high-water price targets for these two widely owned chipmakers implies some hefty upside. You’re reading a free...
1 Semiconductor Stock Down 47% You May Regret Not Buying Hand Over Fist
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dominant position in the foundry space is helping it take advantage of healthy semiconductor demand. The company's relationship with the likes of Apple and the growing demand for chips in the automotive and IoT verticals will be long-term tailwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Germany's Merck KGaA insists semiconductor market remains attractive
FRANFURT/LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Merck KGaA (MRCG.DE) does not anticipate that a projected decline in smartphone sales this year will weigh on its semiconductor chemicals business any time soon, CEO Belen Garijo told Reuters on Thursday.
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 834% From Its 52-Week Low, According to This Top Tech Investor
The stock market is down in the dumps right now, but here's a reminder to focus on the long term.
3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 62.6% to 66.3%, According to Wall Street
Find out why analysts have such high hopes for these top growth stocks.
US Stocks Mostly Lower As Dow Drops 30 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping around 30 points on Wednesday. Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.10% to 30,492.51 while the NASDAQ fell 0.79% to 10,686.99. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.58% to 3,698.32. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
Intel's Mobileye seeks drastically lower $16 billion valuation in IPO
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Intel's Mobileye said on Tuesday it was targeting a valuation of nearly $16 billion in its initial public offering, less than a third of what it had previously expected, as volatility in stock markets and rising interest rates dampen the appetite for new listings.
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street as inflation worries grow
More worries about inflation helped spur a broad slide for stocks Friday that left most of the major indexes on Wall Street in the red for the week and wiped out much of the market's gains from a strong rally a day earlier. A report showing U.S. consumers raised their...
Rising Lithium Prices Lift Ganfeng and Tianqi – But Not Equally
Tianqi and Ganfeng have issued major upside profit alerts, both boosted by surging prices for lithium that is their core product. Despite the big profit gains, investors are more bullish on Tianqi as the company bounces back from a debt crisis two years ago. By Doug Young. A rising tide...
Tesla Q3 Earnings Highlights: Record Revenue, Operating Margin And Free Cash Flow, Tesla Semi Deliveries Coming In December
Electric vehicle leader Tesla Inc TSLA reported third-quarter financial results after market close Wednesday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Tesla reported third quarter revenue of $21.45 billion, up 56% year-over-year. The total came in shy of analyst estimates of $21.96 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The...
Nokia sees improved 3Q profit, sales on strong demand for 5G
Wireless and fixed-network equipment maker Nokia reported substantially improved third-quarter profits and higher sales Thursday on the back of strong demand for 5G technology from operators.The company, based in Espoo, Finland, reported net profit of 551 million euros ($539 million) for the July-September period, up 19% from 463 million euros a year earlier. Net income attributable to shareholders was up 21% at 550 million euros from 454 million euros a year earlier. Nokia’s reported sales were up 16% to 6.2 billion euros.CEO Pekka Lundmark said the company's third-quarter performance “demonstrates we are delivering on our ambition to accelerate growth.”“As...
Nasdaq Rises Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Up 1.5%
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 0.98% to 30,720.61 while the NASDAQ rose 1.29% to 10,818.79. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.78% to 3,723.90. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares climbed 2.2%...
Rising Inflation Keeps Pushing This EV Stock Further off the Road
Electric Vehicle (EV) maker Lucid Group (LCID) failed to translate its top-line growth to bottom-line improvement in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. While the company mentioned strong demand for...
European markets close lower as UK sees inflation rise, political turmoil; ASML up 8%
LONDON — European markets closed slightly lower Wednesday afternoon as traders digested new inflation data for the U.K. and assessed rate hike expectations and recession fears. European markets. The Stoxx 600 index ended the day down 0.5%, with financial services, construction and food and beverages leading losses. Technology firms...
After chip equipment maker ASML hikes outlook, Lam Research stock rises ahead of own earnings report
Lam Research Corp. shares rose ahead of the company’s scheduled earnings report Wednesday, following a beat-and-raise quarter from Dutch rival ASML Holding NV that raised all boats in the sector. Chipmaking-equipment supplier Lam saw shares rise as much as 3% Wednesday as American depositary receipts of ASML rallied as...
United Airlines reaps $942 million profit on strong summer
United Airlines earned $942 million in the third quarter as vacationers paid higher fares and packed planes over the summer, and the airline offered an upbeat forecast of late-year earnings. United's CEO said Tuesday that concern about inflation and the economy does not seem to be discouraging people from buying...
IBM expects to exceed annual revenue target on resilient cloud momentum
IBM Corp beat quarterly revenue estimates on Wednesday and said it expects to exceed full-year revenue growth targets as robust demand for its digital services helps cushion the blow from a strong dollar. Oct 19 (Reuters) - IBM Corp IBM.N beat quarterly revenue estimates on Wednesday and said it expects...
Gold hits 3-week low on robust dollar, firmer yields
Gold prices dropped over 1% to a three-week low on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields rose, further pressured by prospects of aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Spot gold fell 1.5% to $1,627.81 per ounce, after touching its lowest since Sept. 28 earlier in the session.
Apple chipmaker TSMC reportedly considers Japan expansion as China tensions continue
Computer chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is weighing a potential expansion in Japan, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. Global leaders have voiced concern about Taiwan's continued independence from China. TSMC isn't the only tech manufacturer shifting production to areas that may feel a less direct influence from China.
Nestle Sales Soar as Price Rises Drive Growth
ZURICH/LONDON (Reuters) -Nestle posted its strongest nine-month sales growth in 14 years on Wednesday and raised its full-year guidance as the world's largest packaged food company lifted prices without losing many customers. The maker of KitKat chocolate bars and Nescafe reported organic sales, which cut out the impact of currency...
