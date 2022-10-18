ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1st order for Hitachi Rail factory in Hagerstown: Upgrade Metro’s fleet

Metro still hasn’t returned all of the 7000-series rail cars that were sidelined last October because of safety concerns. But a multibillion-dollar deal to upgrade Metro’s fleet with new 8000-series cars remains on track to being fulfilled within the new Hitachi Rail factory that’s under construction in Hagerstown, Maryland.
Large 2M-SF Spec Industrial Development Coming to Hagerstown

A group of developers led by MCB Real Estate plans to build Currwood Logistics Park, comprising 2 million square feet of industrial and logistics space in Hagerstown, Md. The development group also includes Invesco Real Estate, Curated Development Group and Birchwood Capital Partners. The project will consist of two single-story...
'Lessons learned' | New Maryland rail car factory could offer struggling Metro some relief

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Hitachi Rail unveiled a new factory in Hagerstown, Maryland Tuesday that is slated to build hundreds of new 8000-series rail cars for Metro. Looking for luck, Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD), Hitachi Rail officials, and Metro leaders filled in one eye on a Japanese daruma doll as they celebrated the new factory that will deliver as many as 800 new rail cars. Metro's older 7000-series cars are still under investigation by the NTSB for a mysterious issue that can lead their wheels to spread apart and derail.
Why Frederick, MD, Is a Best Place to Live

A promising business sector, proximity to major Eastern cities, and unique downtown make Frederick the place to be. Frederick, MD, sits close enough to Washington, D.C., to be a bedroom community, but more than 60 percent of its workforce have chosen to live and work in Frederick. The city appeals to residents who look for more than just a commuter lifestyle amid the D.C. corridor. Frederick’s successful blend of history and innovation encourages creative, entrepreneurial-minded residents to make things happen. This is why Frederick has been named one of the Top 100 Best Places to Live for the third year.
Public Hearing on Plan That Proposes 72 Stacked Townhouses in Gaithersburg is Scheduled for November 7

A consolidated joint public hearing on a plan that proposes 72 stacked townhouse (2-over-2) units along with green amenity space in Gaithersburg (intersection of Central Avenue with South Frederick Avenue) is scheduled for November 7, 2022 at 7:30 pm in the City Call Council Chambers, 31 South Summit Avenue. Comments on this application may be mailed to 31 South Summit Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD, 20877 or emailed to planning@gaithersburgmd.gov.
Firefighters union protests ballot question

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The firefighters union — known as the Career Fighterfighters Association of Frederick County — said that if an amendment on November’s ballot passes, it could mean any type of bargaining agreement between them and the county could become useless. Question A is an amendment to the Frederick County charter. […]
Maryland Permanently Preserves 25 Working Farms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works last week approved 25 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation. These easements will permanently preserve 3,385 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Frederick, Kent, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $13.6 million. “I...
'Biden Sucks': Obscene signs over highway to be removed

WASHINGTON - Signs over I-495 and I-270 that say anti-Biden and anti-Democrat messages will be removed, according to Evan Glass, Vice President & At-Large member of the Montgomery County Council. The signs were spotted on the Bradly Blvd. overpass Tuesday. Montgomery County’s Dept of Transportation and the Maryland State Highway...
Nexstar Quietly Starts ‘DC News Now’ From Scratch

Nexstar put news operations of two of its stations together at one location in the nation’s capital and branded it as DC News Now. Now, 100 days into the expansion, it has begun a branding campaign that outlines the central points of its news coverage philosophy. On July 11,...
Sugarloaf Mountain Owner Will Close Mountain to Public if Frederick County Council Does Not Amend County Plan

Stronghold, a non-profit corporation organized in 1946 by the late Gordon Strong, owns and operates the Sugarloaf mountain property “for the public’s enjoyment and education in an appreciation of natural beauty.” The Frederick County Council is scheduled to vote in today’s meeting (October 18th) on whether to approve the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan that includes standards for development in the plan area and prohibits certain uses, including carnivals, shooting ranges and landfills, per the Frederick News Post.
Southgate Shopping Center officially purchased

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Chambersburg Area Municipal Authority (CAMA) officially completed its purchase of the Southgate Shopping Center, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. This comes as CAMA purchased the remaining balance of the shopping center, totaling $4.5 million. This purchase plan was broken into two separate phases.
Coming Soon to Kensington (Restaurants, Brewery, and More)

Back in January 2021, we let you know of site plans that were being developed for Kensington Crossing, a new retail development that will be located at 10619 Connecticut Avenue (at Plyers Mill Road) in Kensington. In May 2022, Montgomery Planning staff recommended approval (with conditions) for the project. Though it may take some time until construction begins after final approval, Kensington Crossing has already signed it’s first three tenants– M&T Bank, Buffalo Wild Wings GO, and Mezeh.
Rockville auto dealership broken into

Rockville City police responded to a burglar alarm at an auto dealership early yesterday morning, October 18, 2022. The burglary took place at a dealership in the 1400 block of Rockville Pike at 3:41 AM. Officers arriving at the scene found evidence of forced entry.
