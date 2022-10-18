Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo responds to being dropped from Man Utd squad
Cristiano Ronaldo posts a response to being dropped from the Manchester United squad that will face Chelsea after his antics in the 2-0 Tottenham win.
Jurgen Klopp refutes ‘xenophobic’ claims after comments over Man City ownership
Jurgen Klopp has refuted claims that his comments before Liverpool’s victory against Manchester City were “borderline xenophobic” and insisted he would hate himself if that was true.The football coach was accused of heightening tensions ahead of the hot-tempered fixture, which his side won 1-0.“I know myself and you cannot hit me with something that is miles away from my personal opinion,” Klopp explained.“If I was like this, I would hate myself.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Liverpool v Manchester City: Jurgen Klopp admits he deserved red card after 1-0 victoryJurgen Klopp rejects claims he inflamed Anfield tensions: ‘I am misunderstood’Jurgen Klopp charged by FA for ‘improper behaviour’ during Manchester City clash
I am misunderstood – Jurgen Klopp rejects claims he inflamed Anfield tensions
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has rejected claims his pre-match comments about Manchester City inflamed tensions ahead of Sunday’s win at Anfield.The Reds’ performance in inflicting the Premier League champions’ first defeat of the season was overshadowed by scenes off the pitch which saw coins thrown at Pep Guardiola and visiting fans singing songs and writing graffiti about the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters.After the match, City, who also claimed one of their coaches had sustained windscreen damage from something thrown from the street, expressed privately a view that Klopp talking about their limitless spending power – and that of other Gulf...
‘There is a ceiling’: Eddie Howe hits back at Jürgen Klopp’s Newcastle comments
Newcastle’s manager Eddie Howe has reacted to a claim from Jürgen Klopp that the club ‘can do what they want financially’
Xenophobia claim ‘miles away from my personality’ – Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has strongly refuted suggestions his comments about Manchester City’s spending power were xenophobic.In his press conference prior to Sunday’s 1-0 victory over the Premier League champions the Reds boss said no-one could compete with their north-west rival’s financial might.“There are three clubs (the Gulf state-owned City, Newcastle and Paris St Germain) in world football who can do what they want financially. It’s legal and everything, fine, but they can do what they want,” was his assessment of the current balance of power.City were understood to have felt those comments inflamed tensions leading into a fixture which...
Liverpool report: Reds in talks with £100m wonderkid midfielder over move
Liverpool are looking to revamp their tired midfield, adding youth to the side in the form of one extraordinary transfer
FOX Sports
Liverpool manager Klopp charged by FA for furious outburst
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been charged by the Football Association after his furious outburst in Sunday's game against Manchester City. The German was sent off after charging out of his technical area late in his team’s 1-0 win at Anfield to remonstrate with the referee's assistant.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal’s World Cup Chances Just Took a Massive Hit
Cristiano Ronaldo's final chance to win a World Cup just hit a speed bump after an injury to a crucial Portugal teammate. The post Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal’s World Cup Chances Just Took a Massive Hit appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Jurgen Klopp denies provoking Man City fans ahead of stormy Premier League clash
Jurgen Klopp has denied accusations from Manchester City that he inflamed the situation between the Premier League champions and Liverpool and said his comments were misunderstood.The German spoke about City on Friday when he described them as the best team in the world, Pep Guardiola as the finest manager and Erling Haaland as the game’s outstanding striker but also said that Liverpool could not compete with City and two other clubs – Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle – financially.After a stormy game on Sunday, Liverpool condemned City supporters for “vile” chants about the Heysel and Hillsborough disasters, while coins were...
'One of my dreams collapsed': Liverpool and Portugal star Diogo Jota has taken to social media to break his silence over injury that will keep him out of the Qatar World Cup
Diogo Jota has taken to social media to express his disappointment that he will be ruled out of the World Cup through injury. The forward was stretchered off in the dying minutes of Liverpool's 1-0 home win against Manchester City and the resulting injury will force him out of the World Cup.
Yardbarker
Watch: 16 games, 9 goals, 5 assists – Mo Salah’s historic highlights against Man City
We all know that Mo Salah is a phenomenal footballer and his consistent performances against all kinds of teams show this, with one supporter compiling his best moments against Manchester City to illustrate how he so often terrorises their defences. The fact that the two teams the Egyptian King has...
SB Nation
Alisson on Liverpool Improvement and Need to “Stick Together”
Coming out of Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over West Ham on Wednesday evening, there was a talking point at either end of the pitch for Jürgen Klopp’s Reds, with striker Darwin Nuñez sowing chaos at one end of it and goalkeeper Alisson engaging in heroics at the other.
NBC Sports
Liverpool beats West Ham as Nunez off the mark at Anfield
Liverpool beat West Ham at Anfield to make it back-to-back Premier League wins as they continue to improve defensively. Jurgen Klopp’s side took the lead through Darwin Nunez and had Alisson to thank for the scores being level at half time as he saved Jarrod Bowen’s penalty kick.
BBC
Analysis: Liverpool 1-0 West Ham
Liverpool fans turned up at Anfield on Wednesday wondering whether their team could back-up their excellent win over Manchester City with another three points against West Ham. After all, the Reds have been unpredictable and inconsistent this season by their usual high standards. Jurgen Klopp's side lived dangerously...
BBC
Liverpool 1-0 West Ham United: 'Outstanding' Darwin Nunez impresses Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed Darwin Nunez as a "massive talent" after the striker scored the only goal in a 1-0 win against West Ham. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Wednesday, 19 October at 22:40 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag told to AXE Jadon Sancho and start Cristiano Ronaldo against Tottenham in Premier League clash
MANCHESTER UNITED should drop Jadon Sancho and start Cristiano Ronaldo against Tottenham on Wednesday night, according to Arsenal legend Paul Merson. The Red Devils are looking to return to winning ways against Spurs at Old Trafford, three days after being frustrated in a goalless draw with Newcastle. Erik ten Hag's...
Alisson Becker Improves Excellent Penalty Record To Help Liverpool Beat West Ham
Alisson saved a Jarrod Bowen penalty just before half-time following a Joe Gomez foul on the England striker.
Report: Wilfried Zaha Keen On Transfer To Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool
The Crystal Palace winger is out of contract at the end of the season.
Soccer-Coutinho needs 'little bit of luck' to find form, says Gerrard
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has backed attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho to rediscover his form, saying the Brazil international needs "a little bit of luck" much like his team.
Bruno Fernandes Reflects On Manchester United 2-0 Tottenham
The Portuguese play maker was arguably man of the match against Spurs and has reflected on the fantastic performance.
