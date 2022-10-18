ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Jurgen Klopp refutes ‘xenophobic’ claims after comments over Man City ownership

Jurgen Klopp has refuted claims that his comments before Liverpool’s victory against Manchester City were “borderline xenophobic” and insisted he would hate himself if that was true.The football coach was accused of heightening tensions ahead of the hot-tempered fixture, which his side won 1-0.“I know myself and you cannot hit me with something that is miles away from my personal opinion,” Klopp explained.“If I was like this, I would hate myself.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Liverpool v Manchester City: Jurgen Klopp admits he deserved red card after 1-0 victoryJurgen Klopp rejects claims he inflamed Anfield tensions: ‘I am misunderstood’Jurgen Klopp charged by FA for ‘improper behaviour’ during Manchester City clash
The Independent

I am misunderstood – Jurgen Klopp rejects claims he inflamed Anfield tensions

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has rejected claims his pre-match comments about Manchester City inflamed tensions ahead of Sunday’s win at Anfield.The Reds’ performance in inflicting the Premier League champions’ first defeat of the season was overshadowed by scenes off the pitch which saw coins thrown at Pep Guardiola and visiting fans singing songs and writing graffiti about the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters.After the match, City, who also claimed one of their coaches had sustained windscreen damage from something thrown from the street, expressed privately a view that Klopp talking about their limitless spending power – and that of other Gulf...
The Independent

Xenophobia claim ‘miles away from my personality’ – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has strongly refuted suggestions his comments about Manchester City’s spending power were xenophobic.In his press conference prior to Sunday’s 1-0 victory over the Premier League champions the Reds boss said no-one could compete with their north-west rival’s financial might.“There are three clubs (the Gulf state-owned City, Newcastle and Paris St Germain) in world football who can do what they want financially. It’s legal and everything, fine, but they can do what they want,” was his assessment of the current balance of power.City were understood to have felt those comments inflamed tensions leading into a fixture which...
FOX Sports

Liverpool manager Klopp charged by FA for furious outburst

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been charged by the Football Association after his furious outburst in Sunday's game against Manchester City. The German was sent off after charging out of his technical area late in his team’s 1-0 win at Anfield to remonstrate with the referee's assistant.
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp denies provoking Man City fans ahead of stormy Premier League clash

Jurgen Klopp has denied accusations from Manchester City that he inflamed the situation between the Premier League champions and Liverpool and said his comments were misunderstood.The German spoke about City on Friday when he described them as the best team in the world, Pep Guardiola as the finest manager and Erling Haaland as the game’s outstanding striker but also said that Liverpool could not compete with City and two other clubs – Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle – financially.After a stormy game on Sunday, Liverpool condemned City supporters for “vile” chants about the Heysel and Hillsborough disasters, while coins were...
Daily Mail

'One of my dreams collapsed': Liverpool and Portugal star Diogo Jota has taken to social media to break his silence over injury that will keep him out of the Qatar World Cup

Diogo Jota has taken to social media to express his disappointment that he will be ruled out of the World Cup through injury. The forward was stretchered off in the dying minutes of Liverpool's 1-0 home win against Manchester City and the resulting injury will force him out of the World Cup.
SB Nation

Alisson on Liverpool Improvement and Need to “Stick Together”

Coming out of Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over West Ham on Wednesday evening, there was a talking point at either end of the pitch for Jürgen Klopp’s Reds, with striker Darwin Nuñez sowing chaos at one end of it and goalkeeper Alisson engaging in heroics at the other.
NBC Sports

Liverpool beats West Ham as Nunez off the mark at Anfield

Liverpool beat West Ham at Anfield to make it back-to-back Premier League wins as they continue to improve defensively. Jurgen Klopp’s side took the lead through Darwin Nunez and had Alisson to thank for the scores being level at half time as he saved Jarrod Bowen’s penalty kick.
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Liverpool 1-0 West Ham

L﻿iverpool fans turned up at Anfield on Wednesday wondering whether their team could back-up their excellent win over Manchester City with another three points against West Ham. A﻿fter all, the Reds have been unpredictable and inconsistent this season by their usual high standards. J﻿urgen Klopp's side lived dangerously...

