Read full article on original website
Related
Manchester United report: Diego Simeone says Cristiano Ronaldo has never been close to Atletico Madrid – and never will be
Manchester United's star striker was linked with a move to Atleti in the summer.
Cristiano Ronaldo responds to being dropped from Man Utd squad
Cristiano Ronaldo posts a response to being dropped from the Manchester United squad that will face Chelsea after his antics in the 2-0 Tottenham win.
Zinedine Zidane cannot stop smiling as he hands Karim Benzema Ballon d’Or and congratulates Real Madrid star
ZINEDINE ZIDANE was beaming like a Cheshire cat as he awarded fellow countryman Karim Benzema the Ballon d'Or. Juventus and Real Madrid legend Zidane, 50, was the last Frenchman to win the coveted prize when he collected the gong back in 1998. But Benzema ended that 24-year wait on Monday...
Real Madrid star Karim Benzema, 34, makes retirement announcement after winning Ballon d’Or
KARIM BENZEMA vowed to end his career at Real Madrid after winning the 2022 Ballon d'Or. The striker was recognised for his efforts in helping Real win LaLiga and the Champions League, with the Frenchman notching 44 goals last season. At 34-years-old he is the oldest winner of the award...
Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois slams Ballon d’Or chiefs after best keeper award win as Iker Casillas slates decision
REAL Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois has taken a dig at the Ballon d’Or organisers after being voted last season’s finest shot-stopper but missing out on a place on the best player podium. The 30-year-old was awarded the Yashin Trophy for his feats between the sticks but only ended...
Cristiano Ronaldo Refused To Play For Manchester United vs Tottenham
Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute against Tottenham for Manchester United on Wednesday night.
Neymar addresses Barcelona transfer in court after Florentino Perez reveals Real Madrid wanted to buy Brazilian
NEYMAR has taken the stand at his fraud trial in Barcelona after the judge insisted he didn’t give him any privileged treatment by letting him skip the first day of court on Monday. Jose Manuel del Amo Sanchez allowed the 30-year-old Paris Saint-Germain star to leave the courtroom on...
Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Man Utd training for showdown talks with Erik ten Hag after Tottenham tantrum
CRISTIANO RONALDO has arrived at Manchester United training for showdown talks after storming down the tunnel during his side's win over Tottenham. The Portuguese superstar, 37, left Old Trafford before the final whistle as he was left furious at being an unused substitute. Ronaldo did still show up to training...
hypebeast.com
Karim Benzema Celebrates Ballon d’Or Win With a Golden Real Madrid Jersey
The Ballon d’Or is football’s biggest individual sporting achievement. The award is given to the best footballer of the year and since 2008, the top prize has been shared between arguably, the two best players in history: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. And while Croatian footballer Luka Modric took the prize home in 2018, the beautiful game’s recent history will always be referred to as the Messi x Ronaldo era.
Fans spot Barcelona star Gavi giving Karim Benzema ‘evil stare’ after Real Madrid rival is named Ballon d’Or winner
BARCELONA star Gavi gave Karim Benzema an evil stare as the Real Madrid striker collected his Ballon d'Or trophy. The Frenchman was named as the award winner after helping Real to LaLiga and Champions League success last season. And while the audience congratulated the Frenchman on his achievement, Gavi was...
Yardbarker
Watch: Thierry Henry defends Erik Ten Hag’s decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo is nowhere near the player he once was. That is the view of former Arsenal and Barcelona striker Thierry Henry, who has assessed the Portuguese superstar’s current situation which has seen him fall out of favour with Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag. Once a nailed-on starter...
SkySports
Erik ten Hag will 'deal with' Cristiano Ronaldo after he left Old Trafford before full-time in win over Tottenham
Erik ten Hag says he will "deal with" Cristiano Ronaldo after he left Old Trafford before full-time in Manchester United's 2-0 victory over Tottenham. Unused substitute Ronaldo was seen walking down the touchline and up the tunnel in the closing stages of Wednesday's match at Old Trafford. The 37-year-old watched...
Yardbarker
'Spoilt brat' Cristiano Ronaldo out of Manchester United squad vs. Chelsea after leaving game early
Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will not make the trip for Saturday's match at Chelsea after he left the bench before the full-time whistle of Wednesday's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford. "Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League...
Diminished and now dropped, Cristiano Ronaldo’s time at Manchester United is all but over
The fixture should have some resonance for Cristiano Ronaldo. He has scored four goals in Champions League finals but the first was for Manchester United against Chelsea. Saturday’s game could have transported him back to his past. It might have even been the Ronaldo derby. Had Todd Boehly got his wish in the summer, he could be leading the line for Chelsea.Instead, he will be conspicuous by his absence, dropped from the United squad. Having absented himself for the final minutes against Tottenham on Wednesday, Erik ten Hag has made his exclusion a lengthier affair. Demoted then disciplined, Ronaldo has...
Yardbarker
Report – Juventus is considering a move for Valencia star
Juventus is targeting a move for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili as they continue to reduce the average age of their squad. The Bianconeri usually buy veteran players they know can deliver, especially when Max Allegri is their manager. However, in recent transfer windows, they have signed much younger players and...
Eriksson is relishing tough Champions League challenge with Chelsea facing Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid tests
MAGDA ERIKSSON loves to see Chelsea challenged with the team set to take on two of the most formidable sides in Europe. The WSL champs will battle Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid in what has been dubbed a Champions League group of death. The first of Chelsea's Group A duels...
Yardbarker
Zinedine Zidane pens lengthy love letter to Karim Benzema after Ballon d’Or win
At the age of 34 and 13 years after signing for Real Madrid, Karim Benzema crowned one of the best individual seasons ever seen at the Santiago Bernabeu with the Ballon d’Or on Monday. The award was presented to him by his former manager Zinedine Zidane, one of his...
On this day in 2007: Kimi Raikkonen claims F1 title with victory at Brazilian GP
Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen won the Brazilian Grand Prix to seal the Formula One drivers’ championship on this day in 2007.In one of the closest finishes ever seen, Raikkonen’s victory enabled him to finish one point ahead of both McLaren’s Lewis Hamilton and the Englishman’s team-mate Fernando Alonso in the final standings.There was always likely to be one last extraordinary twist to the most astonishing of seasons in the 58 years of the sport, and so it proved at Interlagos.Raikkonen started third on the grid, behind team-mate Felipe Massa on pole and Hamilton, but passed Hamilton on the approach to the...
Comments / 0