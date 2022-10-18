ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hypebeast.com

Karim Benzema Celebrates Ballon d’Or Win With a Golden Real Madrid Jersey

The Ballon d’Or is football’s biggest individual sporting achievement. The award is given to the best footballer of the year and since 2008, the top prize has been shared between arguably, the two best players in history: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. And while Croatian footballer Luka Modric took the prize home in 2018, the beautiful game’s recent history will always be referred to as the Messi x Ronaldo era.
Yardbarker

Watch: Thierry Henry defends Erik Ten Hag’s decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is nowhere near the player he once was. That is the view of former Arsenal and Barcelona striker Thierry Henry, who has assessed the Portuguese superstar’s current situation which has seen him fall out of favour with Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag. Once a nailed-on starter...
The Independent

Diminished and now dropped, Cristiano Ronaldo’s time at Manchester United is all but over

The fixture should have some resonance for Cristiano Ronaldo. He has scored four goals in Champions League finals but the first was for Manchester United against Chelsea. Saturday’s game could have transported him back to his past. It might have even been the Ronaldo derby. Had Todd Boehly got his wish in the summer, he could be leading the line for Chelsea.Instead, he will be conspicuous by his absence, dropped from the United squad. Having absented himself for the final minutes against Tottenham on Wednesday, Erik ten Hag has made his exclusion a lengthier affair. Demoted then disciplined, Ronaldo has...
Yardbarker

Report – Juventus is considering a move for Valencia star

Juventus is targeting a move for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili as they continue to reduce the average age of their squad. The Bianconeri usually buy veteran players they know can deliver, especially when Max Allegri is their manager. However, in recent transfer windows, they have signed much younger players and...
The Independent

On this day in 2007: Kimi Raikkonen claims F1 title with victory at Brazilian GP

Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen won the Brazilian Grand Prix to seal the Formula One drivers’ championship on this day in 2007.In one of the closest finishes ever seen, Raikkonen’s victory enabled him to finish one point ahead of both McLaren’s Lewis Hamilton and the Englishman’s team-mate Fernando Alonso in the final standings.There was always likely to be one last extraordinary twist to the most astonishing of seasons in the 58 years of the sport, and so it proved at Interlagos.Raikkonen started third on the grid, behind team-mate Felipe Massa on pole and Hamilton, but passed Hamilton on the approach to the...

