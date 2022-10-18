Does anyone know the problem with listening to the critics too often? Too many people become dependent upon the words of others to determine if they like something or not, and in the process, they forget what they actually like about a movie, a TV show, or anything in particular. For instance, Stephen King didn’t enjoy Stanley Kubrick’s version of his book, The Shining, when it was turned into a movie. It’s true, things were changed, things were altered, but at the same, this movie has been a horror legend for quite some time, and with minimal scares compared to many other horror movies that came after it. But now, with Doctor Sleep having been out for a while, people have done what’s come naturally; they’ve started looking for the next big thing, or the next link in the chain so to speak. Considering that Danny Torrance died in Doctor Sleep and the Overlook burned down, it’s fair to think that Abra might be a new link to explore, but a lot of people want to know more about the Overlook in its heyday as well.

