Manchester United report: Diego Simeone says Cristiano Ronaldo has never been close to Atletico Madrid – and never will be
Manchester United's star striker was linked with a move to Atleti in the summer.
Cristiano Ronaldo responds to being dropped from Man Utd squad
Cristiano Ronaldo posts a response to being dropped from the Manchester United squad that will face Chelsea after his antics in the 2-0 Tottenham win.
Erik ten Hag will 'deal with' Cristiano Ronaldo's early departure during 2-0 win against Tottenham
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said he will wait until Thursday to "deal with" Cristiano Ronaldo leaving early during the team's 2-0 win against Tottenham.
Erik ten Hag vows to 'DEAL WITH' Cristiano Ronaldo TODAY after he stormed down the tunnel and out of Old Trafford before full-time after not being brought on during Man United's 2-0 win over Spurs
Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois slams Ballon d’Or chiefs after best keeper award win as Iker Casillas slates decision
REAL Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois has taken a dig at the Ballon d’Or organisers after being voted last season’s finest shot-stopper but missing out on a place on the best player podium. The 30-year-old was awarded the Yashin Trophy for his feats between the sticks but only ended...
Real Madrid star Karim Benzema, 34, makes retirement announcement after winning Ballon d’Or
KARIM BENZEMA vowed to end his career at Real Madrid after winning the 2022 Ballon d'Or. The striker was recognised for his efforts in helping Real win LaLiga and the Champions League, with the Frenchman notching 44 goals last season. At 34-years-old he is the oldest winner of the award...
Sporting News
Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur result, highlights and analysis as Fred and Bruno Fernandes secure three points
OLD TRAFFORD, MANCHESTER — Manchester United produced arguably their best performance under Erik ten Hag as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0. Second-half goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes secured a fully deserved three points for the Red Devils, who controlled proceedings from start to finish and could have scored many more were it not for Hugo Lloris' brilliance in the Spurs goal.
Liverpool report: Reds in talks with £100m wonderkid midfielder over move
Liverpool are looking to revamp their tired midfield, adding youth to the side in the form of one extraordinary transfer
Yardbarker
'Spoilt brat' Cristiano Ronaldo out of Manchester United squad vs. Chelsea after leaving game early
Substitute Radja Nainggolan is suspended indefinitely by Royal Antwerp after being caught smoking on the BENCH before their 3-0 defeat at Standard Liege - days after being arrested for driving without a licence
Radja Nainggolan has tried to distance himself from his 'bad boy' image but he hasn't done himself any favours after being banned indefinitely by Royal Antwerp. The former Inter Milan and Roma midfielder has been punished for his general behaviour - following two misdemeanours within days. Nainggolan was arrested last...
Sporting News
Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Time, TV channel, stream, betting odds for Premier League match
Manchester United continue a difficult run of three Premier League fixtures in six days when they host Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday. Last time out, the Red Devils drew a match for the first time under Erik ten Hag, as Newcastle United frustrated them to a goalless stalemate at Old Trafford.
NBC Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United bench for tunnel in 90th minute (video)
Manchester United Charged By FA For Incident vs Newcastle United
Manchester United have been charged by the FA following an incident during their 0-0 draw against Newcastle United.
Chelsea confirm Stamford Bridge redevelopment will get underway ‘within next year’ just months after £4.25bn takeover
CHELSEA have confirmed the massive redevelopment of Stamford Bridge will start "in the next year". Just months after Todd Boehly's £4.25billion takeover, co-owner Jonathan Goldstein promised the Blues will go "fast and hard" with their "big project". Goldstein blasted the UK as "uninvestable" under Prime Minister Liz Truss due...
Watch Chelsea wonderkid Omari Hutchinson score ‘ridiculous’ solo goal starting from inside his own half for U21s
CHELSEA wonderkid Omari Hutchinson scored a brilliant solo goal to help the Under-21s beat Leyton Orient 3-2. The youngster opened the scoring early in the second half before a last-ditch comeback sent the Blues through to the next round of the Papa John's Trophy. The chance actually came from an...
Yardbarker
Revealed: Napoli star attracting interest from all top clubs with Tottenham quoted €30m in 2020
Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is attracting interest from all top clubs around Europe and Tottenham were quoted €30m for him back in 2020. Kvaratskhelia has emerged as one of the brightest talents in Europe this season. The Napoli winger has played a pivotal role in a team that are unbeaten in all competitions since April.
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Will Listen To Offers For Edouard Mendy
Edouard Mendy has fallen out of favour at Chelsea under Graham Potter, and the club are ready to listen to offers for the once goalkeeper of the year in the coming months. Kepa Arrizabalaga has become the favourite for Chelsea, and has been producing some of the best form of his career. His performances have been keeping Mendy on the sidelines for the first time in his Chelsea career, which must be a bitter pill to swallow for the Senegalese international.
Chelsea legend Diego Costa gets into blazing row with Crystal Palace players and is hauled off seconds later
DIEGO COSTA was caught in a heated row during Wolves' match against Crystal Palace last night. The former Chelsea striker is known for his fiery temper on the pitch and it seems time away from the Premier League has not calmed him down. In the 75th minute of the match...
Yardbarker
Report: Manchester United To Battle Manchester City For Serie A Star
Some huge names across Europe have already been linked to Alessandro Bastoni, with Manchester City and Real Madrid said to be heavily targeting the Inter Milan defender. Inter Milan currently sit in seventh in Serie A, eight points behind leaders Napoli. The side also have the worst defensive record in the top ten sides in the league, conceding 14 goals in 10 games.
EXCLUSIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo REFUSED to come on as a sub before storming down the tunnel and leaving Old Trafford during Man United's win over Spurs... as Erik ten Hag AXES him from squad to face Chelsea with the pair clashing daily
