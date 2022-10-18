Edouard Mendy has fallen out of favour at Chelsea under Graham Potter, and the club are ready to listen to offers for the once goalkeeper of the year in the coming months. Kepa Arrizabalaga has become the favourite for Chelsea, and has been producing some of the best form of his career. His performances have been keeping Mendy on the sidelines for the first time in his Chelsea career, which must be a bitter pill to swallow for the Senegalese international.

7 HOURS AGO