Daily Mail

Erik ten Hag vows to 'DEAL WITH' Cristiano Ronaldo TODAY after he stormed down the tunnel and out of Old Trafford before full-time after not being brought on during Man United's 2-0 win over Spurs

Erik ten Hag will take action over Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest strop on Thursday after the Portugal star stormed away from Manchester United’s victory over Tottenham at Old Trafford before full-time. Ronaldo responded to being left on the bench as an unused substitute by disappearing down the tunnel in...
Sporting News

Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur result, highlights and analysis as Fred and Bruno Fernandes secure three points

OLD TRAFFORD, MANCHESTER — Manchester United produced arguably their best performance under Erik ten Hag as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0. Second-half goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes secured a fully deserved three points for the Red Devils, who controlled proceedings from start to finish and could have scored many more were it not for Hugo Lloris' brilliance in the Spurs goal.
Daily Mail

Substitute Radja Nainggolan is suspended indefinitely by Royal Antwerp after being caught smoking on the BENCH before their 3-0 defeat at Standard Liege - days after being arrested for driving without a licence

Radja Nainggolan has tried to distance himself from his 'bad boy' image but he hasn't done himself any favours after being banned indefinitely by Royal Antwerp. The former Inter Milan and Roma midfielder has been punished for his general behaviour - following two misdemeanours within days. Nainggolan was arrested last...
NBC Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United bench for tunnel in 90th minute (video)

Cristiano Ronaldo had seen enough from Manchester United vs Tottenham, heading down the tunnel in the 90th-minute in a 2-0 win at Old Trafford on Wednesday. As the stadium celebrated a big win, singing “Fred Will Tear You Apart”, Ronaldo couldn’t wait to get into the team room despite the Red Devils holding two more subs in the game.
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Will Listen To Offers For Edouard Mendy

Edouard Mendy has fallen out of favour at Chelsea under Graham Potter, and the club are ready to listen to offers for the once goalkeeper of the year in the coming months. Kepa Arrizabalaga has become the favourite for Chelsea, and has been producing some of the best form of his career. His performances have been keeping Mendy on the sidelines for the first time in his Chelsea career, which must be a bitter pill to swallow for the Senegalese international.
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester United To Battle Manchester City For Serie A Star

Some huge names across Europe have already been linked to Alessandro Bastoni, with Manchester City and Real Madrid said to be heavily targeting the Inter Milan defender. Inter Milan currently sit in seventh in Serie A, eight points behind leaders Napoli. The side also have the worst defensive record in the top ten sides in the league, conceding 14 goals in 10 games.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo REFUSED to come on as a sub before storming down the tunnel and leaving Old Trafford during Man United's win over Spurs... as Erik ten Hag AXES him from squad to face Chelsea with the pair clashing daily

Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute in Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Tottenham before storming out of Old Trafford. Manager Erik ten Hag has punished Ronaldo’s act of defiance on Wednesday night by axing the star from his squad for Saturday’s game at Chelsea, as revealed by Sportsmail on Thursday.

