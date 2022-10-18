Read full article on original website
Related
Manchester United report: Diego Simeone says Cristiano Ronaldo has never been close to Atletico Madrid – and never will be
Manchester United's star striker was linked with a move to Atleti in the summer.
Cristiano Ronaldo responds to being dropped from Man Utd squad
Cristiano Ronaldo posts a response to being dropped from the Manchester United squad that will face Chelsea after his antics in the 2-0 Tottenham win.
mailplus.co.uk
Man Utd 2 Tottenham 0: Ronaldo flounces off and new-look United don’t need him back
MANCHESTER United’s best display under Erik ten Hag. Undoubtedly. Their best for quite some time, in fact. There were precious few like this in the dog days of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, either. It may prove significant in another way, too. In the 89th minute, in the knowledge he was...
Erik ten Hag will 'deal with' Cristiano Ronaldo's early departure during 2-0 win against Tottenham
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said he will wait until Thursday to "deal with" Cristiano Ronaldo leaving early during the team's 2-0 win against Tottenham.
theScore
Ronaldo axed from United squad after reportedly refusing to come on as sub
Manchester United won't feature Cristiano Ronaldo in their next game, the club announced a day after the disgruntled Portuguese star left the bench early during a Premier League match. "Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea," read a...
Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal’s World Cup Chances Just Took a Massive Hit
Cristiano Ronaldo's final chance to win a World Cup just hit a speed bump after an injury to a crucial Portugal teammate. The post Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal’s World Cup Chances Just Took a Massive Hit appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Revealed: Napoli star attracting interest from all top clubs with Tottenham quoted €30m in 2020
Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is attracting interest from all top clubs around Europe and Tottenham were quoted €30m for him back in 2020. Kvaratskhelia has emerged as one of the brightest talents in Europe this season. The Napoli winger has played a pivotal role in a team that are unbeaten in all competitions since April.
Yardbarker
Watch: Thierry Henry defends Erik Ten Hag’s decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo is nowhere near the player he once was. That is the view of former Arsenal and Barcelona striker Thierry Henry, who has assessed the Portuguese superstar’s current situation which has seen him fall out of favour with Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag. Once a nailed-on starter...
Tottenham report: Juventus will listen to Spurs offer for Weston McKennie
Tottenham are interested in the United States international, who Juve are prepared to sell in January.
Yardbarker
Sofyan Amrabat Back But Luka Jovic, Riccardo Sottil & Pierluigi Gollini All Doubts For Fiorentina In Serie A Clash With Inter, Italian Media Report
Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat will be back in the team for La Viola’s Serie A clash with Inter on Saturday after serving a one-match suspension. This according to today’s print edition of Florence-based newspaper La Nazione, who report that the Moroccan will certainly be in the squad, whilst striker Luca Jovic, winger Riccardo Sottil, and goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini are all doubts through injury.
Yardbarker
Not just Juventus, Serie A has a goal-scoring problem
Juventus has scored just 13 league goals this season despite boasting some of the finest attacking players in Serie A. The Bianconeri attack is made up of the likes of Arkadiusz Milik, Dusan Vlahovic, Angel di Maria and Moise Kean. These players are accomplished and they are at the club...
PREVIEW-Soccer-Roma bid to puncture Napoli's winning run
(Reuters) - AS Roma host seemingly invincible Serie A leaders Napoli on Sunday and the odds seem to be stacked against Jose Mourinho’s side as they look to end their opponents’ unbeaten league run since the start of the season.
Report: Chelsea Will Be In The Race For Napoli Striker Victor Osimhen
Chelsea will be in the race for Victor Osimhen if he decides to leave the Italian club next summer.
Soccer-Lazio striker Immobile suffers hamstring injury
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Serie A's joint top scorer Ciro Immobile has suffered a medium-grade injury to his left hamstring, his club Lazio said on Wednesday after the Italy international underwent tests.
Yardbarker
Opinion: Gonzalo Higuain’s Top five moments at Juventus
Following Inter Miami’s defeat against New York City FC, a heartbroken Gonzalo Higuain reached the end of his playing days as his team was eliminated from the MLS playoffs. During his storied career, the Argentine made a name for himself at River Plate, before finding stardom at Real Madrid.
FOX Sports
Pogba back training with Juventus, aiming for World Cup spot
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Paul Pogba returned to training with Juventus on Tuesday, raising hopes that the midfielder can regain his form in time to be included on France’s World Cup squad. Pogba underwent surgery on his right knee in early September after tearing his meniscus during Juventus’...
Yardbarker
Video – On this day, magical Buffon saves the day against Bologna
On this day in 2019, Maurizio Sarri’s Juventus hosted Sinisa Mihajlovic’s Bologna at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. Cristiano Ronaldo broke the deadlock with a low drive that beat Lukasz Skorupski at the near post. Nonetheless, Danilo’s strike put the visitors back on level terms. In the...
Yardbarker
Former Inter Striker Felipe Caicedo: “I Would Have Stayed At Lazio For Life”
Former Inter Milan striker Felipe Caicedo would have stayed with Lazio for his entire career. Former Inter Milan striker Felipe Caicedo said that he would stayed with Lazio for his entire career and that he would return to the club if asked. “Everything is going well [in Saudi Arabia], but...
Report: Inter Milan In Talks To Extend Romelu Lukaku's Loan
Inter Milan are keen on extending Romelu Lukaku's loan deal.
SB Nation
Paris Saint-Germain Féminine 0-1 Chelsea FCW, Women’s Champions League: Post-match reaction
Facing last season’s Women’s Champions League semi-finalists Paris Saint-Germain away in your first match of the competition is not an enticing prospect for any team. That was the challenge Chelsea had to face today, in a group that also include Spanish juggernauts Real Madrid as one of the competitors for two playoff spots.
Comments / 0