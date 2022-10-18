ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

theScore

Ronaldo axed from United squad after reportedly refusing to come on as sub

Manchester United won't feature Cristiano Ronaldo in their next game, the club announced a day after the disgruntled Portuguese star left the bench early during a Premier League match. "Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea," read a...
Yardbarker

Watch: Thierry Henry defends Erik Ten Hag’s decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is nowhere near the player he once was. That is the view of former Arsenal and Barcelona striker Thierry Henry, who has assessed the Portuguese superstar’s current situation which has seen him fall out of favour with Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag. Once a nailed-on starter...
Yardbarker

Sofyan Amrabat Back But Luka Jovic, Riccardo Sottil & Pierluigi Gollini All Doubts For Fiorentina In Serie A Clash With Inter, Italian Media Report

Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat will be back in the team for La Viola’s Serie A clash with Inter on Saturday after serving a one-match suspension. This according to today’s print edition of Florence-based newspaper La Nazione, who report that the Moroccan will certainly be in the squad, whilst striker Luca Jovic, winger Riccardo Sottil, and goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini are all doubts through injury.
Yardbarker

Not just Juventus, Serie A has a goal-scoring problem

Juventus has scored just 13 league goals this season despite boasting some of the finest attacking players in Serie A. The Bianconeri attack is made up of the likes of Arkadiusz Milik, Dusan Vlahovic, Angel di Maria and Moise Kean. These players are accomplished and they are at the club...
Reuters

PREVIEW-Soccer-Roma bid to puncture Napoli's winning run

(Reuters) - AS Roma host seemingly invincible Serie A leaders Napoli on Sunday and the odds seem to be stacked against Jose Mourinho’s side as they look to end their opponents’ unbeaten league run since the start of the season.
Yardbarker

Opinion: Gonzalo Higuain’s Top five moments at Juventus

Following Inter Miami’s defeat against New York City FC, a heartbroken Gonzalo Higuain reached the end of his playing days as his team was eliminated from the MLS playoffs. During his storied career, the Argentine made a name for himself at River Plate, before finding stardom at Real Madrid.
FOX Sports

Pogba back training with Juventus, aiming for World Cup spot

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Paul Pogba returned to training with Juventus on Tuesday, raising hopes that the midfielder can regain his form in time to be included on France’s World Cup squad. Pogba underwent surgery on his right knee in early September after tearing his meniscus during Juventus’...
Yardbarker

Video – On this day, magical Buffon saves the day against Bologna

On this day in 2019, Maurizio Sarri’s Juventus hosted Sinisa Mihajlovic’s Bologna at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. Cristiano Ronaldo broke the deadlock with a low drive that beat Lukasz Skorupski at the near post. Nonetheless, Danilo’s strike put the visitors back on level terms. In the...
Yardbarker

Former Inter Striker Felipe Caicedo: “I Would Have Stayed At Lazio For Life”

Former Inter Milan striker Felipe Caicedo would have stayed with Lazio for his entire career. Former Inter Milan striker Felipe Caicedo said that he would stayed with Lazio for his entire career and that he would return to the club if asked. “Everything is going well [in Saudi Arabia], but...

