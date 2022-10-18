Read full article on original website
kgou.org
Stitt, Hofmeister spar in lone governor’s debate
With Oklahoma’s election for governor a few weeks away, polls are showing varying pictures of what the results could be. But many have shown a very close race. That’s surprising in a state like Oklahoma, where President Donald Trump won all 77 counties in both the 2016 and 2020 elections.
Study: Oklahoma 9th most dangerous state to drive in
A new study has found that Oklahoma is one of the Top Ten most dangerous US states to drive in.
It’s the Most Haunted Town in Oklahoma
At first glance, this picturesque and friendly small town in Oklahoma appears to be just that and nothing more. But if you look below the surface you'll quickly learn that it's the most haunted town in the entire Sooner State. It has more ghost stories, urban legends, and haunted locations than any other town, city, or place in the Sooner State. It's been featured on several TV shows and documentaries throughout the years. People from all over the state, nation, and world come to tour and visit this beautiful yet truly terrifying town.
Government Technology
Oklahoma Deploys New Statewide Anonymous Tip Line for K-12
Student safety being their top priority, school districts are increasingly seeking new technological advances to protect kids. Some have launched pilot programs driven by data while others are using physical systems like badges and panic buttons, and security companies are stressing the need for more safety monitoring or updating standards. Following in the footsteps of Florida and Hawaii, the state of Oklahoma has now contracted Rave Mobile Safety, which makes apps to help secure campuses through tip lines and emergency notifications, to run its anonymous tip program at K-12 schools statewide.
kgou.org
When Oklahoma voters choose a governor in November, they’ll be voting on the future of SoonerCare
The contentious governor’s race includes plenty of hyper-partisan issues. But StateImpact’s Catherine Sweeney reports, one of the candidates’ major disagreements doesn’t fall along party lines. The winner will decide what health care looks like for more than one million Oklahomans. Catherine talks with StateImpact editor Logan Layden.
The Most Infamous Ghost Town in Oklahoma
Take a tour of the most notorious ghost town in all of Oklahoma. So where is this place and what's the story? You can find this ghost town in Ingalls, OK. which is located between Stillwater and Yale. It was home to one of the deadliest and bloodiest wild west shoot-outs in American history, the 'Battle of Ingalls.'
Most Oklahoma counties are ‘maternity care deserts’
Maternity care deserts cover the state of Oklahoma.
State of Oklahoma executes sixth death row inmate in 2022
On Thursday morning, officials say 57-year-old Benjamin Cole was put to death by lethal injection.
Person of interest in murders of 4 missing Oklahoma men denied bond in Florida court
“Given the total picture which has come to my attention, think at this point in time for public safety and for Mr. Kennedy's situation, I think no bond is appropriate,” Volusia County Circuit Court Judge Bryan Feigenbaum said.
KOCO
Grant dollars available through Communities Foundation of Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Thousands of grant dollars are available through the Communities Foundation of Oklahoma. They’ve opened the Oklahoma Initiative Fund Grant cycle with a mission to serve rural Oklahoma. "What we want to do is provide grants to communities that have a particular need, have an idea...
This Haunted Oklahoma Restaurant is Known Nationwide for its Food & Frights
This 100-plus-year-old restaurant in Oklahoma is well-known across the Sooner State for its awesome menu of delicious, mouth-watering, homemade country-style cuisine. People come from all over the state, even the Nation to experience these incredible dishes. But it's not just the amazing food that people are interested in!. The Old...
Oklahoma’s Favorite Food Is A Side Dish
How in the world does a study get done on what each state's favorite food is, and Oklahoma lands on a throwaway side dish instead of bar-b-que or steak?. Okra... Specifically, fried okra was voted as both the most popular snack to have in the state as well as the favorite overall food.
Haunted Oklahoma: The Scariest Spots In Our State
Smells of days gone by. Unexplained awakenings. Visions of people who have been dead for decades. The stories of Oklahoma's haunted locations go back to before statehood. But to find the most haunted we enlisted the help of author Jeff Provine. “Which is tough gig there's so many awesome stories...
Everything’s fine: former Stitt adviser gets indicted for pot grift
A former Stitt appointee/campaign contributor is indicted for engaging in a scheme where he was paid to set up ghost pot grow licensees. The post Everything’s fine: former Stitt adviser gets indicted for pot grift appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO
Interim study looks at underlying causes of homelessness in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — An interim study is looking at the underlying causes of homelessness in Oklahoma. The effort was led by a Democrat and a Republican. The lawmakers behind the study said that because it is bipartisan, they have a hope that any legislation that could come from it would have a better chance of making its way through the Capitol.
KOCO
People react to special election to vote on recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
Reaction is pouring in after the announcement was made that Oklahomans will have a chance on legalizing recreational marijuana. Gov. Kevin Stitt set the vote for March 7, 2023. This will be a statewide special election. People with the "Yes on 820" Campaign say the governor's proclamation for this vote...
news9.com
Oklahoma Commission Expanding Funding For Drought Relief
The Oklahoma Emergency Drought Commission is adding $5 million to the Emergency Drought Cost-Share fund to help Oklahoma farmers and ranchers. The commission now waits for Gov. Kevin Stitt to sign off on the funding. This is on top of the $3 million already being made available to Oklahoma's 77...
KOCO
Truth Test: New ad taking aim at Joy Hofmesiter's record on oil and gas taxes
The latest poll from Amber Integrated in the race for governor shows the two candidates are neck and neck. Gov. Kevin Stitt is trailing State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister by 1%. In a new ad, Stitt's campaign is linking President Joe Biden with Hofmeister, taking aim at her record on oil...
Oklahoma’s Creepy Modern-Day Toxic Ghost Town
For whatever reason, there really aren't that many "old" towns in Oklahoma. Being a somewhat young state, our old towns are usually just really small towns. For instance, Hollis, OK (about 90 miles West) was once a bustling metropolis of people. It was both a city and rural population mashed into a rich community of restaurants, entertainment, and morals... Now it's just a small dying town past it's prime on the edge of Oklahoma.
poncacitynow.com
Oklahoma Agents Apprehend Key Member of Prison Contraband Ring
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) – Agents with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections’ Office of the Inspector General have arrested an Oklahoma City woman suspected of involvement in a statewide, warehouse-scale contraband ring tied to a known prison Security Threat Group. 32-year-old Alicia Anderson was arrested on Tuesday following an...
