Oklahoma State

Stitt, Hofmeister spar in lone governor’s debate

With Oklahoma’s election for governor a few weeks away, polls are showing varying pictures of what the results could be. But many have shown a very close race. That’s surprising in a state like Oklahoma, where President Donald Trump won all 77 counties in both the 2016 and 2020 elections.
It’s the Most Haunted Town in Oklahoma

At first glance, this picturesque and friendly small town in Oklahoma appears to be just that and nothing more. But if you look below the surface you'll quickly learn that it's the most haunted town in the entire Sooner State. It has more ghost stories, urban legends, and haunted locations than any other town, city, or place in the Sooner State. It's been featured on several TV shows and documentaries throughout the years. People from all over the state, nation, and world come to tour and visit this beautiful yet truly terrifying town.
Oklahoma Deploys New Statewide Anonymous Tip Line for K-12

Student safety being their top priority, school districts are increasingly seeking new technological advances to protect kids. Some have launched pilot programs driven by data while others are using physical systems like badges and panic buttons, and security companies are stressing the need for more safety monitoring or updating standards. Following in the footsteps of Florida and Hawaii, the state of Oklahoma has now contracted Rave Mobile Safety, which makes apps to help secure campuses through tip lines and emergency notifications, to run its anonymous tip program at K-12 schools statewide.
The Most Infamous Ghost Town in Oklahoma

Take a tour of the most notorious ghost town in all of Oklahoma. So where is this place and what's the story? You can find this ghost town in Ingalls, OK. which is located between Stillwater and Yale. It was home to one of the deadliest and bloodiest wild west shoot-outs in American history, the 'Battle of Ingalls.'
Grant dollars available through Communities Foundation of Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — Thousands of grant dollars are available through the Communities Foundation of Oklahoma. They’ve opened the Oklahoma Initiative Fund Grant cycle with a mission to serve rural Oklahoma. "What we want to do is provide grants to communities that have a particular need, have an idea...
Oklahoma’s Favorite Food Is A Side Dish

How in the world does a study get done on what each state's favorite food is, and Oklahoma lands on a throwaway side dish instead of bar-b-que or steak?. Okra... Specifically, fried okra was voted as both the most popular snack to have in the state as well as the favorite overall food.
Interim study looks at underlying causes of homelessness in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — An interim study is looking at the underlying causes of homelessness in Oklahoma. The effort was led by a Democrat and a Republican. The lawmakers behind the study said that because it is bipartisan, they have a hope that any legislation that could come from it would have a better chance of making its way through the Capitol.
Oklahoma Commission Expanding Funding For Drought Relief

The Oklahoma Emergency Drought Commission is adding $5 million to the Emergency Drought Cost-Share fund to help Oklahoma farmers and ranchers. The commission now waits for Gov. Kevin Stitt to sign off on the funding. This is on top of the $3 million already being made available to Oklahoma's 77...
Oklahoma’s Creepy Modern-Day Toxic Ghost Town

For whatever reason, there really aren't that many "old" towns in Oklahoma. Being a somewhat young state, our old towns are usually just really small towns. For instance, Hollis, OK (about 90 miles West) was once a bustling metropolis of people. It was both a city and rural population mashed into a rich community of restaurants, entertainment, and morals... Now it's just a small dying town past it's prime on the edge of Oklahoma.
Oklahoma Agents Apprehend Key Member of Prison Contraband Ring

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) – Agents with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections’ Office of the Inspector General have arrested an Oklahoma City woman suspected of involvement in a statewide, warehouse-scale contraband ring tied to a known prison Security Threat Group. 32-year-old Alicia Anderson was arrested on Tuesday following an...
