PSG's Neymar blasts Ballon d'Or after Vinicius Jr snub
Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has taken a swipe at the Ballon d'Or after Brazil teammate Vinicius Jr was only ranked eighth at Monday's gala in Paris. Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema won the prize for the first time in his career, with Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane and Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne finishing second and third respectively.
Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois slams Ballon d’Or chiefs after best keeper award win as Iker Casillas slates decision
REAL Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois has taken a dig at the Ballon d’Or organisers after being voted last season’s finest shot-stopper but missing out on a place on the best player podium. The 30-year-old was awarded the Yashin Trophy for his feats between the sticks but only ended...
Fans spot Barcelona star Gavi giving Karim Benzema ‘evil stare’ after Real Madrid rival is named Ballon d’Or winner
BARCELONA star Gavi gave Karim Benzema an evil stare as the Real Madrid striker collected his Ballon d'Or trophy. The Frenchman was named as the award winner after helping Real to LaLiga and Champions League success last season. And while the audience congratulated the Frenchman on his achievement, Gavi was...
Erik ten Hag will 'deal with' Cristiano Ronaldo's early departure during 2-0 win against Tottenham
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said he will wait until Thursday to "deal with" Cristiano Ronaldo leaving early during the team's 2-0 win against Tottenham.
Charting Cristiano Ronaldo's, Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or rankings as 2022 award marks end of an era
Karim Benzema won the 2022 Men's Ballon d'Or, the most illustrious individual award in European football, for the Real Madrid striker's herculean efforts in 2021-22. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) The results of this year's awards revealed at Monday's gala also signalled something of a sea...
Tottenham report: Juventus will listen to Spurs offer for Weston McKennie
Tottenham are interested in the United States international, who Juve are prepared to sell in January.
Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur result, highlights and analysis as Fred and Bruno Fernandes secure three points
OLD TRAFFORD, MANCHESTER — Manchester United produced arguably their best performance under Erik ten Hag as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0. Second-half goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes secured a fully deserved three points for the Red Devils, who controlled proceedings from start to finish and could have scored many more were it not for Hugo Lloris' brilliance in the Spurs goal.
Watch: Thierry Henry defends Erik Ten Hag’s decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo is nowhere near the player he once was. That is the view of former Arsenal and Barcelona striker Thierry Henry, who has assessed the Portuguese superstar’s current situation which has seen him fall out of favour with Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag. Once a nailed-on starter...
Bayern, Dortmund, Union Berlin all advance in German Cup
BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Bundesliga leader Union Berlin all safely advanced to the third round of the German Cup on Wednesday. Canadian wing-back Alphonso Davies sealed Bayern’s progress in an ultimately comfortable 5-2 come-from-behind win at Augsburg. Mads Pedersen stunned the visitors in the...
Sofyan Amrabat Back But Luka Jovic, Riccardo Sottil & Pierluigi Gollini All Doubts For Fiorentina In Serie A Clash With Inter, Italian Media Report
Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat will be back in the team for La Viola’s Serie A clash with Inter on Saturday after serving a one-match suspension. This according to today’s print edition of Florence-based newspaper La Nazione, who report that the Moroccan will certainly be in the squad, whilst striker Luca Jovic, winger Riccardo Sottil, and goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini are all doubts through injury.
'One of my dreams collapsed': Liverpool and Portugal star Diogo Jota has taken to social media to break his silence over injury that will keep him out of the Qatar World Cup
Diogo Jota has taken to social media to express his disappointment that he will be ruled out of the World Cup through injury. The forward was stretchered off in the dying minutes of Liverpool's 1-0 home win against Manchester City and the resulting injury will force him out of the World Cup.
Ronaldo axed from United squad after reportedly refusing to come on as sub
Manchester United won't feature Cristiano Ronaldo in their next game, the club announced a day after the disgruntled Portuguese star left the bench early during a Premier League match. "Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea," read a...
Robert Lewandowski, Barcelona bounce back in style from Clasico loss with win over Villarreal
Barcelona bounced back from their Clasico loss to Real Madrid in style as they cruised to a 3-0 home LaLiga win over Villarreal with a brace from Robert Lewandowski on Thursday. Xavi Hernandez's side remained second in the table on 25 points, three behind Real Madrid and three clear of...
Report – Juventus is considering a move for Valencia star
Juventus is targeting a move for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili as they continue to reduce the average age of their squad. The Bianconeri usually buy veteran players they know can deliver, especially when Max Allegri is their manager. However, in recent transfer windows, they have signed much younger players and...
AC Milan icon Andriy Shevchenko thanks former club for supporting Ukraine amid war effort
Ukrainian soccer legend Andriy Shevchenko has thanked AC Milan for its “incredible effort” in offering support to his country amid the war effort. Shevchenko, who played over 300 times for the Italian team, says the help from his former club has provided much needed respite for Ukrainians fleeing the violence.
Lewandowski double as Barcelona ease past Villarreal
Young striker making waves at Barcelona in contract year
Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy is renowned around the world for producing some of the finest talents in football. However if there is one position which they seem to struggle to produce it is up front. However hopes are rising that they may have a starlet on their hands...
Lewandowski powers Barca to impressive bounce-back win over Villarreal
World Cup: Liverpool's Portugal forward Diogo Jota ruled out with calf injury
Opinion: Gonzalo Higuain’s Top five moments at Juventus
Following Inter Miami’s defeat against New York City FC, a heartbroken Gonzalo Higuain reached the end of his playing days as his team was eliminated from the MLS playoffs. During his storied career, the Argentine made a name for himself at River Plate, before finding stardom at Real Madrid.
