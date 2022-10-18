ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Manchester United willing to pay €80m to sign Barcelona star

Manchester United are willing to pay €80m to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column during the summer that Manchester United were interested in signing Barcelona midfielder De Jong. A move failed to materialise and Erik ten Hag opted to sign...
Sporting News

Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur result, highlights and analysis as Fred and Bruno Fernandes secure three points

OLD TRAFFORD, MANCHESTER — Manchester United produced arguably their best performance under Erik ten Hag as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0. Second-half goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes secured a fully deserved three points for the Red Devils, who controlled proceedings from start to finish and could have scored many more were it not for Hugo Lloris' brilliance in the Spurs goal.
Yardbarker

Opinion: Gonzalo Higuain’s Top five moments at Juventus

Following Inter Miami’s defeat against New York City FC, a heartbroken Gonzalo Higuain reached the end of his playing days as his team was eliminated from the MLS playoffs. During his storied career, the Argentine made a name for himself at River Plate, before finding stardom at Real Madrid.
Yardbarker

Liverpool join Chelsea in the race to sign AC Milan star

Liverpool have joined Chelsea in the race to sign AC Milan forward Rafael Leao. Leao has emerged as one of the brightest talents in European football in the last few seasons. His versatility makes him a really useful option for AC Milan – the Portuguese forward is capable of playing out wide as well as through the middle.
The Independent

Manchester United may wonder what might have been as Antonio Conte returns to Old Trafford

The first anniversary falls next week. Not, as Antonio Conte seemed to hope then, of his appointment of Manchester United manager, but of the well-sourced reports that he wanted to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Technically, of course, Solskjaer still had a job, though the 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool weakened his hold on it. Even Ed Woodward was starting to realise that perhaps the Norwegian was not the answer after all. A putative successor did not waste any time advertising his interest.Conte looked the antidote and the antithesis to Solskjaer. The most obvious criticism of the legendary ex-player, albeit one United...
Yardbarker

Magdalena Eriksson Says Chelsea Are Ready To Fight vs Paris Saint-Germain

It's a trip to the Stade Jean-Bouin for Chelsea Women as they aim for an opening day victory against PSG in the UEFA Champions League group stages, tonight at 8pm BST. The Blues are still without Emma Hayes as she recovers from her emergency hysterectomy surgery and will be hoping to make her proud from behind the television, with a first ever victory away at the French giants.
Yardbarker

Report – Juventus is considering a move for Valencia star

Juventus is targeting a move for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili as they continue to reduce the average age of their squad. The Bianconeri usually buy veteran players they know can deliver, especially when Max Allegri is their manager. However, in recent transfer windows, they have signed much younger players and...
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo Walks Off Pitch During Manchester United 2-0 Tottenham

Cristiano Ronaldo decided to walk down the Old Trafford tunnel early despite his side being 2-0 up against Tottenham on Wednesday night. Manchester United put in one of their best performances of the campaign so far with a dominant display over Antonio Conte’s dire Spurs side. United controlled and...
The Independent

Terrific Fred and Bruno Fernandes inspire relentless Manchester United past dismal Tottenham

Manchester United had no reasons to rue last year’s decision not to pursue Antonio Conte. On a night when the Italian’s Tottenham team could have gone second, they were instead second best. Erik ten Hag, the manager United eventually did appoint instead, constructed a performance with the adventurousness and attacking intent to fit the club’s traditions. Conte has rarely been as bold and his Tottenham could depart Old Trafford thanking the brilliant Hugo Lloris for the fact they only conceded twice.Old Trafford rocked to the kind of football they have seen too rarely since the watching Sir Alex Ferguson...
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester United To Battle Manchester City For Serie A Star

Some huge names across Europe have already been linked to Alessandro Bastoni, with Manchester City and Real Madrid said to be heavily targeting the Inter Milan defender. Inter Milan currently sit in seventh in Serie A, eight points behind leaders Napoli. The side also have the worst defensive record in the top ten sides in the league, conceding 14 goals in 10 games.
Yardbarker

Bruno Fernandes Reflects On Manchester United 2-0 Tottenham

Bruno Fernandes got a well deserved goal against Tottenham on Wednesday night. The United captain also created the most chances (9) in the game, the most by a Premier League player since September 2021. United’s number 8 has received some criticism from some fans over the past weeks. However, last...

