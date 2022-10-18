Read full article on original website
Manchester United report: Diego Simeone says Cristiano Ronaldo has never been close to Atletico Madrid – and never will be
Manchester United's star striker was linked with a move to Atleti in the summer.
Cristiano Ronaldo responds to being dropped from Man Utd squad
Cristiano Ronaldo posts a response to being dropped from the Manchester United squad that will face Chelsea after his antics in the 2-0 Tottenham win.
ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldo axed from Man United squad vs. Chelsea after leaving Tottenham game early
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has axed striker Cristiano Ronaldo from the squad to face Chelsea on Saturday as punishment for his early exit during the win over Tottenham Hotspur. Ten Hag has taken the decision after Ronaldo left Old Trafford before the end of the 2-0 victory over...
Yardbarker
Manchester United willing to pay €80m to sign Barcelona star
Manchester United are willing to pay €80m to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column during the summer that Manchester United were interested in signing Barcelona midfielder De Jong. A move failed to materialise and Erik ten Hag opted to sign...
mailplus.co.uk
Man Utd 2 Tottenham 0: Ronaldo flounces off and new-look United don’t need him back
MANCHESTER United’s best display under Erik ten Hag. Undoubtedly. Their best for quite some time, in fact. There were precious few like this in the dog days of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, either. It may prove significant in another way, too. In the 89th minute, in the knowledge he was...
Sporting News
Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur result, highlights and analysis as Fred and Bruno Fernandes secure three points
OLD TRAFFORD, MANCHESTER — Manchester United produced arguably their best performance under Erik ten Hag as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0. Second-half goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes secured a fully deserved three points for the Red Devils, who controlled proceedings from start to finish and could have scored many more were it not for Hugo Lloris' brilliance in the Spurs goal.
Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Man Utd training for showdown talks with Erik ten Hag after Tottenham tantrum
CRISTIANO RONALDO has arrived at Manchester United training for showdown talks after storming down the tunnel during his side's win over Tottenham. The Portuguese superstar, 37, left Old Trafford before the final whistle as he was left furious at being an unused substitute. Ronaldo did still show up to training...
Erik ten Hag will 'deal with' Cristiano Ronaldo's early departure during 2-0 win against Tottenham
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said he will wait until Thursday to "deal with" Cristiano Ronaldo leaving early during the team's 2-0 win against Tottenham.
Yardbarker
Opinion: Gonzalo Higuain’s Top five moments at Juventus
Following Inter Miami’s defeat against New York City FC, a heartbroken Gonzalo Higuain reached the end of his playing days as his team was eliminated from the MLS playoffs. During his storied career, the Argentine made a name for himself at River Plate, before finding stardom at Real Madrid.
Yardbarker
Liverpool join Chelsea in the race to sign AC Milan star
Liverpool have joined Chelsea in the race to sign AC Milan forward Rafael Leao. Leao has emerged as one of the brightest talents in European football in the last few seasons. His versatility makes him a really useful option for AC Milan – the Portuguese forward is capable of playing out wide as well as through the middle.
Manchester United may wonder what might have been as Antonio Conte returns to Old Trafford
The first anniversary falls next week. Not, as Antonio Conte seemed to hope then, of his appointment of Manchester United manager, but of the well-sourced reports that he wanted to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Technically, of course, Solskjaer still had a job, though the 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool weakened his hold on it. Even Ed Woodward was starting to realise that perhaps the Norwegian was not the answer after all. A putative successor did not waste any time advertising his interest.Conte looked the antidote and the antithesis to Solskjaer. The most obvious criticism of the legendary ex-player, albeit one United...
Yardbarker
Revealed: Napoli star attracting interest from all top clubs with Tottenham quoted €30m in 2020
Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is attracting interest from all top clubs around Europe and Tottenham were quoted €30m for him back in 2020. Kvaratskhelia has emerged as one of the brightest talents in Europe this season. The Napoli winger has played a pivotal role in a team that are unbeaten in all competitions since April.
Yardbarker
Magdalena Eriksson Says Chelsea Are Ready To Fight vs Paris Saint-Germain
It's a trip to the Stade Jean-Bouin for Chelsea Women as they aim for an opening day victory against PSG in the UEFA Champions League group stages, tonight at 8pm BST. The Blues are still without Emma Hayes as she recovers from her emergency hysterectomy surgery and will be hoping to make her proud from behind the television, with a first ever victory away at the French giants.
Yardbarker
Report – Juventus is considering a move for Valencia star
Juventus is targeting a move for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili as they continue to reduce the average age of their squad. The Bianconeri usually buy veteran players they know can deliver, especially when Max Allegri is their manager. However, in recent transfer windows, they have signed much younger players and...
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo Walks Off Pitch During Manchester United 2-0 Tottenham
Cristiano Ronaldo decided to walk down the Old Trafford tunnel early despite his side being 2-0 up against Tottenham on Wednesday night. Manchester United put in one of their best performances of the campaign so far with a dominant display over Antonio Conte’s dire Spurs side. United controlled and...
Eriksson is relishing tough Champions League challenge with Chelsea facing Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid tests
MAGDA ERIKSSON loves to see Chelsea challenged with the team set to take on two of the most formidable sides in Europe. The WSL champs will battle Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid in what has been dubbed a Champions League group of death. The first of Chelsea's Group A duels...
Terrific Fred and Bruno Fernandes inspire relentless Manchester United past dismal Tottenham
Manchester United had no reasons to rue last year’s decision not to pursue Antonio Conte. On a night when the Italian’s Tottenham team could have gone second, they were instead second best. Erik ten Hag, the manager United eventually did appoint instead, constructed a performance with the adventurousness and attacking intent to fit the club’s traditions. Conte has rarely been as bold and his Tottenham could depart Old Trafford thanking the brilliant Hugo Lloris for the fact they only conceded twice.Old Trafford rocked to the kind of football they have seen too rarely since the watching Sir Alex Ferguson...
SB Nation
Paris Saint-Germain Féminine 0-1 Chelsea FCW, Women’s Champions League: Post-match reaction
Facing last season’s Women’s Champions League semi-finalists Paris Saint-Germain away in your first match of the competition is not an enticing prospect for any team. That was the challenge Chelsea had to face today, in a group that also include Spanish juggernauts Real Madrid as one of the competitors for two playoff spots.
Yardbarker
Report: Manchester United To Battle Manchester City For Serie A Star
Some huge names across Europe have already been linked to Alessandro Bastoni, with Manchester City and Real Madrid said to be heavily targeting the Inter Milan defender. Inter Milan currently sit in seventh in Serie A, eight points behind leaders Napoli. The side also have the worst defensive record in the top ten sides in the league, conceding 14 goals in 10 games.
Yardbarker
Bruno Fernandes Reflects On Manchester United 2-0 Tottenham
Bruno Fernandes got a well deserved goal against Tottenham on Wednesday night. The United captain also created the most chances (9) in the game, the most by a Premier League player since September 2021. United’s number 8 has received some criticism from some fans over the past weeks. However, last...
