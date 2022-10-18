ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

KX News

Brightening up Mandan all year round

MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — A new light display is coming to a local landmark in our region, and it promises to light up the night with a beautiful show. Pretty Lights is covering the Mandan Depot Event Center on Main Street with a permanent light system. The lights will be lit year-round for every holiday […]
MANDAN, ND
US 103.3

A Bank In Bismarck Is Closing Up Shop For Good

We are losing a bank in Bismarck. A running joke in Bismarck Mandan is that every time a new business is opening up that it's going to be a new bank. Apparently, people have the impression we have too many banks in Bismarck Mandan. Maybe the residents of Bismarck Mandan just have way too much money.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

New Bismarck childcare facilities almost ready to open their doors

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are a lot of job openings in Bismarck, but getting people to take those jobs depends a lot on available daycare. Childcare centers around Bismarck have long waiting lists. This is one of the two new childcare facilities opening in Bismarck to address childcare shortages....
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

Did You See This? A Bismarck Store Is Gone

You may have noticed a store disappeared from North Bismarck. As I was doing my far too frequent Ulta haul, I noticed, that just down the way "Famous Footwear" (in the Haycreek Shops shopping center) is gone. You can see the big block letters missing from the storefront, and there's...
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Strong System To Hit North Dakota Monday Could Bring Snow

A strong low-pressure system is expected to impact much of North Dakota starting Sunday night and linger into much of Tuesday. This system will start out as rain after a warm weekend in North Dakota, but is expected to change over to snow on Monday. Strong northwest winds will accompany this storm and could bring accumulating snow to parts of North Dakota.
MANDAN, ND
KFYR-TV

43rd Ave NE construction nearing an end

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The wait is almost over. 43rd Avenue is expected to be fully open on November 11. As some segments of the roadway are finished, they might open earlier than that date. The newly designed corridor will include two roundabouts and sidewalks on both sides of the...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

North Dakota Military Museum coming to Heritage Center in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum will be getting a new addition. The State Historical Society and the North Dakota National Guard have signed an agreement to create a North Dakota military museum. While the National Guard is helping fund and collaborate with the museum, the building will include […]
BISMARCK, ND
