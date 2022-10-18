Read full article on original website
Mandan cigar shop owner gets mobile permit to sell goods
Dupree already has a mobile license from the state, but city leaders approved amending the local smoking ordinance to give her a permit.
In Bismarck - 5 Ideas That Might Not Work At This Empty Spot
Are We Ready For Any Of These Businesses Here In Bismarck?
Brightening up Mandan all year round
MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — A new light display is coming to a local landmark in our region, and it promises to light up the night with a beautiful show. Pretty Lights is covering the Mandan Depot Event Center on Main Street with a permanent light system. The lights will be lit year-round for every holiday […]
Winter is coming: Warm days coming to an end in North Dakota
That brought several golfers to Riverwood to get in one more round before the course closes for the season.
A Bank In Bismarck Is Closing Up Shop For Good
We are losing a bank in Bismarck. A running joke in Bismarck Mandan is that every time a new business is opening up that it's going to be a new bank. Apparently, people have the impression we have too many banks in Bismarck Mandan. Maybe the residents of Bismarck Mandan just have way too much money.
KFYR-TV
New Bismarck childcare facilities almost ready to open their doors
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are a lot of job openings in Bismarck, but getting people to take those jobs depends a lot on available daycare. Childcare centers around Bismarck have long waiting lists. This is one of the two new childcare facilities opening in Bismarck to address childcare shortages....
Did You See This? A Bismarck Store Is Gone
You may have noticed a store disappeared from North Bismarck. As I was doing my far too frequent Ulta haul, I noticed, that just down the way "Famous Footwear" (in the Haycreek Shops shopping center) is gone. You can see the big block letters missing from the storefront, and there's...
Strong System To Hit North Dakota Monday Could Bring Snow
A strong low-pressure system is expected to impact much of North Dakota starting Sunday night and linger into much of Tuesday. This system will start out as rain after a warm weekend in North Dakota, but is expected to change over to snow on Monday. Strong northwest winds will accompany this storm and could bring accumulating snow to parts of North Dakota.
North Dakota Country Fest Spills The Beans On Act #9!
BREAKING: Here's the latest act coming to New Salem next July.
Pumpkin Crazy Bismarck, Is TOO Small For Pumpkin Crazy Poll
Are you all about all things pumpkin?
Destination Dakota: Putting the “family” in family-owned business in Washburn, ND
WASHBURN, ND (KXNET) — Washburn, North Dakota, is known not only for it’s abundance in coal, but it’s also known for its welcoming community. Corner Stone Nutrition is a family-owned and operated business in Washburn, located right on Main Avenue. The business supplies nutritious shakes, teas, and meal plans for those who want to live […]
KFYR-TV
43rd Ave NE construction nearing an end
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The wait is almost over. 43rd Avenue is expected to be fully open on November 11. As some segments of the roadway are finished, they might open earlier than that date. The newly designed corridor will include two roundabouts and sidewalks on both sides of the...
kxnet.com
Skin Win Dermatology: Cysts and Lipomas
To schedule an appointment with the team at Skin Win call 701- 800-5110. They have locations in Bismarck, Minot and Williston.
One Of ND’s Favorite Stand-Ups Is Coming Black To Bismarck
Presale tickets on sale this Wednesday
After A 2 Year Absence The CP Holiday Train Is Coming To NoDak
Here's how close the beautiful beams of holiday lights are coming to Bismarck Mandan.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck Apartment Fire: middle of the night fire shocks residents awake
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Brentwood II building, at the 100 block of West Bismarck Expressway, was evacuated early Wednesday morning. One unit was on fire, but there was smoke and heat damage throughout the entire 12 units. Six fire trucks, the Crisis Care Chaplaincy and the Red Cross responded...
This Bismarck Restaurant Is Adding A Drive Up Window
A restaurant is changing things up in North Bismarck.
North Dakota Military Museum coming to Heritage Center in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum will be getting a new addition. The State Historical Society and the North Dakota National Guard have signed an agreement to create a North Dakota military museum. While the National Guard is helping fund and collaborate with the museum, the building will include […]
The long-lasting legacy of Nancy Keating
Nancy always had the dream of leaving a legacy behind, and Aid Inc.'s Patti Regan says Nancy did so through her service and drive.
Open Letter: BisMan Peeps Who Don’t Understand How To Form A Line
It's something we were all taught how to do back in kindergarten. Heck, I think it was taught back in preschool, yet adults still seem to struggle with it daily. At least in my daily observance in and around Bismarck Mandan. People seem to struggle with forming a line. I...
