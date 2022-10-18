ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
960 The Ref

MLB playoffs: Yankees prevail over Guardians in ALDS Game 5 behind Nestor Cortes Jr., advance to face Astros

By Zach Crizer,Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rtfm0_0ie3E3En00

The New York Yankees are moving on. Behind a stellar performance by Nestor Cortes Jr. and loud homers from Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge, the Yankees subdued the pesky Cleveland Guardians, 5-1, to win Game 5 of the American League Division Series and punch their ticket to the ALCS.

Cortes, whose five innings of one-run ball were crucial, was not originally slated to start this game. But the series, already altered by a Game 2 rain delay, had its pitching considerations scrambled on Monday night. The teams reacted differently, and reaped different results. The Yankees took the chance to bring Cortes, the Game 2 starter back on short rest. The Guardians will stick with planned starter Aaron Civale, and he lasted only one out — struggling with his command and allowing Stanton's homer.

Shane Bieber, Cleveland's ace and Game 2 starter, didn't make an appearance. Four Guardians relievers got through the remaining innings allowing only two more runs, but even that wouldn't have been enough. Judge's homer and an RBI single from Anthony Rizzo in the fifth gave the Yankees all they needed.

In the end, the Yankees joined the Astros as favorites moving on, standing in stark contrast to the National League — where the two lowest seeds in the field, the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies, will begin their NLCS matchup Tuesday night.

The first four games were a pretty simple story. When Gerrit Cole pitched, the Yankees won. When he didn't, the Guardians chipped away and got to the Yankees bullpen — both times with clutch hits by rookie Oscar Gonzalez. Cole didn't pitch in Game 5, but there was no such magic forthcoming.

Cleveland will return home having surged to an unexpected playoff berth as the youngest team in baseball.

The Yankees, meanwhile will quickly travel to Houston to square off against the Houston Astros in the ALCS. Game 1 is Wednesday night.

[Full updated MLB playoff TV schedule]

Need to catch up on the major October storylines? We've got you covered.

Could Game 2 rainout give the Guardians a boost in bid to upset Yankees?

How will we remember the Mets' 101-win season once the disappointment wears off?

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Bob Costas off Yankees-Astros ALCS play-by-play duties amid criticisms

For better or for worse, fans of the New York Yankees won't have to worry about legendary broadcaster Bob Costas calling the action when the Bronx Bombers open the American League Championship Series at the Houston Astros Wednesday night. As Anthony Rieber explained for Newsday, TBS has confirmed that Costas...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees knock out Aaron Civale in 1st inning

Aaron Civale’s appearance in Game 5 of the ALDS on Tuesday between his Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees did not last long. Civale was pulled from the game after allowing four of the first five batters to reach base. He walked Gleyber Torres on four straight pitches to start the game. Then he struck out Aaron Judge. But Civale hit Anthony Rizzo with a pitch, and then allowed the big blow — a 3-run home run to Giancarlo Stanton.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, schedule as Astros host Yankees in ALCS; Phillies take NLCS Game 1

The NLCS and ALCS are both in action Wednesday in the 2022 MLB postseason. The Phillies won Game 1 of the NLCS against the Padres on Tuesday night, and San Diego will attempt to bounce back at home on Wednesday afternoon. Later in the night, the ALCS will get started with a familiar matchup: Astros vs. Yankees. It's the third time in six years Houston and New York have played for the AL pennant, and the Yankees are playing Game 1 the day after closing out the Guardians in ALDS Game 5.
HOUSTON, TX
960 The Ref

MLB playoffs: Will this Astros-Yankees ALCS be different? Follow Game 1 as Justin Verlander faces Aaron Judge

It's the American League Championship Series, which means the Houston Astros are playing. The Astros — through all the self-inflicted turmoil in the wake of the sign-stealing scandal — have reached the ALCS for the sixth straight season. For the third time in that run, they're matching up with the New York Yankees. The first two times, Houston prevailed — much to the chagrin of Yankees fans.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

Monday's top prospect performers

Here’s a look at Monday's top performers from the Arizona Fall League and beyond, including six players from team’s Top 30 Prospects lists. What a showing the 19-year-old Merrill is putting together in the Fall League. San Diego’s top prospect has been one of the circuit’s most consistent hitters, batting .356 with 16 hits and a .937 OPS through 11 games. The power stroke emerged during the Javelinas' loss to Scottsdale, despite Merrill's first AFL home run. His first-inning solo shot off winning pitcher Noah Denoyer evened the score early, before Scottsdale ran away later on the heels of a historic power showing (more on that below). Still, it was a welcomed sight for Merrill, who launched six homers in his first season of affiliated ball, including five in 45 games at Single-A Lake Elsinore.
iheart.com

VIDEO: Yankees Severino Makes Fun Of Rays Fans Before Astros Game

Prior to the Yankees starting their ALCS vs the Astros yesterday, New York Pitcher Luis Severino was asked about playing in a hostile MLB environment and said it was something his team was used to... except when they play the Rays in Tampa! Wow, SHOTS FIRED! Watch it Here. More...
NEW YORK STATE
MLB

Yankees-Astros position-by-position breakdown

It’s time for the Astros League Championship … er, the American League Championship Series. The Astros haven’t obtained automatic entry into this portion of the postseason; it just feels that way now that they’ve advanced to the ALCS for the sixth straight year (the Braves of 1991-99 are the only other team to reach the LCS round at least six consecutive years).
HOUSTON, TX
960 The Ref

Brady apologizes for comparing playing football to military

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Tom Brady apologized Thursday for making a comparison between football and military deployment while interviewing NBA star Kevin Durant on the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s weekly podcast. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said he used a “very poor choice of words” on...
TAMPA, FL
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
86K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy