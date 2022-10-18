Fantasy Football Week 7: Quarterback rankings

Heeeee's baaaack! Yes, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to return to the field — and fantasy football starting lineups — in Week 7. Prescott missed the five weeks of the season with a finger injury that held him out of games and even practice; he reportedly couldn't even grip the football at one point.

And while the fantasy managers of CeeDee Lamb must be chomping at the bit for Prescott to return, the Cowboys sit a surprising 4-2 on the season. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush took over the offense in Prescott's stead and led the Cowboys to a 4-1 record. Yet, the team's Week 6 loss to the 6-0 Eagles exposed a fatal flaw in Dallas.

The offense's ceiling is severely lacking without Prescott.

Dallas became super run-heavy with Prescott out. Rush managed the offense well and didn't turn the ball over, letting the run game and the team's potent defense set the tone. Of course, we know what happened in Week 6 when Rush faced a superior level of competition in the Eagles; the Cowboys fell just short of a comeback and lost, 26-17.

Who knows how that game would've gone with Prescott in it?

Nonetheless, the veteran quarterback will return to his team and enjoy a plethora of weapons at his disposal. Lamb, a healthy Michael Gallup, Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard and Dalton Schultz should be ready for their quarterback to take the reins of the offense once again.

And what a return matchup he gets. Dallas will take on the Detroit Lions in Week 7, one of the most fantasy-friendly teams in football. The Lions score a lot of points and allow a lot of points. With Prescott at the helm, expect a bounce-back performance from the Cowboys.

Here's the quarterback position — check out where Prescott and the rest of the QBs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 7:

powered by FantasyProsECR ™ -