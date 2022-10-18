Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This ScamJames Tuliano
It's Starting to Feel Like Fall! Here is When and Where you can Expect to See the Best Foliage in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
Free Concert in Downtown Cary on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
How ‘Breakfast Club’ helped UNC backcourt develop into one of best in college basketball
A shared morning workout routine helped UNC junior guards Caleb Love and RJ Davis develop into one of college basketball’s top backcourts. “I can’t be more proud of him because I know exactly where we were as freshmen,” Love said.
wallstreetwindow.com
Greensboro Sports Interviews Davis Troxler at “Tee It Up Indoors” the Indoor Golf Facility On Battleground Avenue
GreensboroSports went on a guided tour, going inside, at “Tee It Up Indoors”, along with facility owner, Davis Troxler, for a video they put on Youtube. They went to get the inside and the outside story, on “Tee It Up Indoors”, a popular indoor golf location in Greensboro, North Carolina. It’s located on Battleground Avenue. Check out the video.
Technician Online
NC State women’s soccer continues skid in 1-0 loss to Louisville
In NC State women’s soccer’s regular season home finale, the Wolfpack suffered a 1-0 loss to the Louisville Cardinals on Thursday, Oct. 20. Now 0-3-1 in its last four matches, it’s safe to say NC State (7-6-4, 2-5-1 ACC) has hit more than a skid in its play. Season-long problems within the attacking third once again exposed themselves against the Cardinals (6-6-2, 3-5 ACC) in the Pack’s final game at home for the 2022 regular season.
No. 7 Blue Devils start anew with Scheyer, 11 new players
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A season of massive change has arrived at seventh-ranked Duke. Jon Scheyer has taken over a program led by a Hall of Fame coach who to many was the face of college basketball in Mike Krzyzewski. And there’s a nearly complete roster overhaul with 11 new players after the latest wave of early NBA departures from last year’s Final Four team, including No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero. “Everyone has a first time for something in their lives,” freshman 7-footer Kyle Filipowski said. “There might be some pressure with that. But there’s pressure in every situation you’re put with. It’s just how you really handle that ... and not let the outside noise get to you.” And there will be plenty of that.
Technician Online
Volleyball grinds through conference play, wins five of last eight ACC games
The NC State volleyball team has played eight conference games so far this season and has won over half of them. The Wolfpack enjoyed a three-game winning streak during this time period and has yet to be shutout since conference play began. Overall, the volleyball squad hasn’t been perfect but has persevered through a tough ACC schedule, with more than a few left on the horizon.
Duke assistant visits five-star point guard
According to a tweet from The Circuit's Alex Karamanos, first-year Duke basketball assistant coach Jai Lucas spent part of his Wednesday visiting Lincoln Park (Pa.) point guard Meleek Thomas. That makes sense, given the 6-foot-3, 170-pound five-star recently referred to Duke as his "dream school" ...
Which is the best college in NC? Ranking not good for ECU
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – They just met on the football field (North Carolina won) and in a few months will meet on the basketball court (Feb. 4 will be the first time this season), but in a ranking of best universities, this time the edge went to Duke over UNC Chapel Hill. U.S. News and […]
Duke extends one record, loses another to UNC
As of the release of the AP Top 25 preseason poll on Monday, the Blue Devils have now ranked inside the top 10 at least once in 27 consecutive seasons, according to a tweet from the Duke basketball program's official stats account. That's the longest active streak in the country; Kansas' 17 in a ...
Top 2025 point guard names 'dream school'
Lincoln Park (Pa.) sophomore Meleek Thomas holds a handful of offers. And the Duke basketball program is not among them. But the 6-foot-3, 170-pound five-star recently implied to Rivals' Krysten Peek that he'd love to hear from the Blue Devils. "Growing up, just watching Duke, it was like 'Duke, ...
thestokesnews.com
Stokes native crowned Mrs. North Carolina Regal Elegance
Stoke County’s Heather Worth (on right) crowned Mrs. North Carolina Regal Elegance at the Van Dyke Performance Space in Greensboro. (Submitted Photo) On October 2, Heather Worth, 37, competed in the NC/SC Regal Elegance pageant representing Stokes County at the Van Dyke Performance Space in Greensboro. After going through four rounds, Worth was crowned Mrs. North Carolina. In addition, Worth was the first person to win the title with a hearing impairment. Worth has been hard of hearing since she was five years old. It is Worth’s goal in her reign year to talk about mental health, bullying, and disability rights. The National Regal Elegance Pageant will take place in New Orleans in August, where Worth will compete for the title.
Technician Online
NC State football’s offensive shortcomings ultimately fall on Tim Beck
So far this season, NC State football’s offense has been underwhelming. And in the Pack’s loss to No. 14 Syracuse, a game where NC State only managed to put up nine points on the back of special teams, this continued to be true. The poor performance against Syracuse...
2 North Carolina cities among top 15 in nation for fastest-growing homicide rates
(WGHP) — Two North Carolina cities have some of the fastest-growing homicide rates in the nation, according to WalletHub. Homicide rates are up across the board in America’s most-populated cities, rising by an average of nearly 10% in 50 of the larger cities in the nation. The cities are ranked based on these three weighted […]
Technician Online
OPINION: NC State’s ‘own’ Bo Hines is not for the Wolfpack
As election season looms, one of the state’s most contentious races is playing out just south of NC State’s Centennial Campus. North Carolina’s newly drawn 13th Congressional District could have dramatic implications on the balance of power in Congress come next year and is headlined by the involvement of former NC State football player Bo Hines. While Hines' single season at the University in 2014 exemplified his considerable capacities as wide receiver, his campaign for Congress has shown that these skills did not translate to politics.
This Is The Best Deli In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best delis in the country, including this favorite in North Carolina.
Technician Online
UAB funds events with student fees, ticket revenue
NC State’s University Activities Board (UAB) consistently brings in famous artists to perform at NC State’s recurring concert events like packHOWL and Wolfstock. The Wolfpack is wondering, where does the UAB get the funds and resources to book such musicians?. Most recently, the UAB announced that Waka Flocka...
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken And Waffles In North Carolina
LoveFood gathered a list of restaurants serving the best chicken and waffles in each state, including this popular spot in North Carolina.
kiss951.com
Two North Carolina Cities Rise In “Rattiest Cities” Rankings
This is one list you don’t want to be near the top of. And luckily for North Carolina, we aren’t, the newest “rattiest cities” list by Orkin was released and both Charlotte and Raleigh are fairly low in the rankings. Both cities did rise a few spots, however, from where they ranked last year. I’ve personally never seen a rat in either city, in fact, the only time I truly remember seeing one on the street was in Boston. It’s number 13 on this list. I’m heading soon to New York City where there’s also a good chance I’ll encounter rodents. I always say, I don’t like animals I’m not expecting to see. And I’m never expecting to see a rat.
visitraleigh.com
Food and Drink Hidden Gems in the Raleigh Area
When it comes to food and drinks, the Raleigh area is home to some of the best-kept secret eateries dishing out and serving up some truly awesome experiences. Be sure to add these hidden gems to your travel list. Steve's Place. A blue-collar deli counter and hot dog joint, Steve's...
Dave Matthews to headline Raleigh concert for Cheri Beasley and NC Democrats
Dave Matthews is coming to NC for a free event at the Ritz on behalf of Democratic candidates.
Raleigh News & Observer
These NC metro areas rank among the top 10 fastest-growing economies in the US
These are relatively good economic times for North Carolina’s two biggest metro regions: The Charlotte and Raleigh/Durham areas rank in the top 10 fastest-growing economies among U.S. metro areas, according to a new report. The Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise’s report “2022’s Fastest-Growing Cities in the U.S., Ranked,” released...
