Las Cruces, NM

KVIA ABC-7

Earthquake drill helps Las Cruces, Doña Ana get offices up to date on evacuation protocols

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces is not known for its earthquakes. But that didn't stop city officials from participating in the 'Great American ShakeOut' Thursday. The shakeout is a nationwide initiative to update offices on earthquake evacuation protocols. It happens every year on the third Thursday of October. Mayor Ken Miyagishima, the city council, and other The post Earthquake drill helps Las Cruces, Doña Ana get offices up to date on evacuation protocols appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Longtime framing business adds art gallery

How do you make Las Cruces’ Picture Frame Outlet more appealing to customers and visitors?. Add a space to show the works of local and regional artists to create Picture Frame Outlet and Gallery. And that is just what owner Greg Groves has done with the business his father,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascruces.com

Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference

Fall brings with it a whole new set of possibilities in the Mesilla Valley. The temperatures descend out of the broiling heat into a crisp and refreshing coolness. Music begins to fill the air once more. One of the main musical events of Fall, here in the valley, is the Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference, which returns to celebrate its 29th year, November 9 – 12, 2022.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Two Canutillo board members vying for County Commissioner Pct 4

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The Canutillo ISD School Board President and a trustee are running against each other for County Commissioner Precinct four. School board president Sergio Coronado is the Democratic candidate facing Republican challenger and board trustee Blanca Trout. The County Commissioners precinct four is held by Carl Robinson who lost in the runoffs. […]
EL PASO, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico

If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in New Mexico, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in New Mexico that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
las-cruces.org

LCU Streamlines Solid Waste Repair Process by Welcoming Fleet Crew

Las Cruces Utilities (LCU) focuses on enhancing efficiency at all levels. For its Solid Waste line of business, being more efficient meant looking at one of its most used and most repaired resources– its trucks. Staff under the City of Las Cruces (City) Fleet line of business had previously repaired these trucks. To make in-house fixes more cohesive and efficient and save money, those fleet employees have been welcomed as new yet highly experienced members of the LCU team.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Strangers turn out for ceremony to bury unclaimed bodies

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Thirty-two people were laid to rest Wednesday across four separate graves in Las Cruces.  They were people whose bodies had been unclaimed for at least the last two years.  Almost one hundred people attended the somber ceremony held at Saint Joseph’s Cemetery. Remains can be claimed by family and friends The post Strangers turn out for ceremony to bury unclaimed bodies appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

New skyboxes at Pan Am Center near completion

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Pan Am Center is getting an upgrade. The NMSU Foundation received a nearly 3-million-dollar donation to build three skybox suites this March. There will also be a new 32-seat club section. The Pan Am Center is 53 years old. University officials say they are very excited to debut these improvements. "Given The post New skyboxes at Pan Am Center near completion appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

El Paso Humane Society employee spends 24 hours in a dog kennel

EL PASO, Texas - Today is El Paso giving day where the community comes together and represent El Paso. The Humane Society in El Paso has Animal Care Supervisor Kim Lambert going “Behind the Kennel Door” to experience what animals experience every day until they find their fur-ever homes. Kim was locked in last night at 7 PM in one of their kennels for 24 hours or until they hit their goal of $10,000 dollar goal for this year's El Paso giving day. Kim says, "I want to have an empathetic experience of what these animals feel when locked up so that I can share that experience with others."
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Crash near Hatch, New Mexico causes lane closures on I-25

HATCH, New Mexico– According to the New Mexico Department of Transportation the northbound lanes on I-25 from milepost 29 to 34 are currently closed due to a crash. All drivers have been asked to reduce speed, obey posted signs, and watch for emergency personnel, and equipment. ABC-7 is working...
HATCH, NM
las-cruces.org

Minimum Wage Increase 2023

Pursuant to the Las Cruces Municipal Code (LCMC) and New Mexico Senate Bill 437 (NM SB 437), the minimum wage will increase, effective January 1, 2023. Under SB 437, the State of New Mexico minimum wage will increase to $12.00 per hour on January 1, 2023. Las Cruces City Council accepted the state's minimum wage but opted to retain its own ordinance rules when it comes to tipped wages.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Rollover crash in west El Paso sends three to the hospital

EL PASO, Texas -- Fire dispatch officials confirm three people were sent to the hospital after they were involved in a serious crash in west El Paso. All three suffered minor injuries. The crash happened on I-10 East near the Redd exit at around 3:15 Saturday afternoon. This is a developing story. Check back for The post Rollover crash in west El Paso sends three to the hospital appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Local artist’s “Con Huevos” mural receiving backlash

EL PASO, Texas -- A local artist's mural is gaining attention for its double meaning that some find offensive. Tino Ortega's "Con Huevos" mural is a part of a series of realistic 3D balloon murals started to honor the 23 lives lost in the August 3 Walmart mass shooting, KISS FM reported. Ortega set out to create 23 murals across El Paso as a part of the series.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Pasoans Taking Full Advantage of Fall with Quick Trip to New Mexico

It's that time of year again: time for me to get jealous as a lot of my favorite Instagram accounts start posting cute photos of fall. Fall is here, but in El Paso that doesn't mean much. As much as I love El Paso- I'm a fall person and here in the desert that is basically non-existent. Sure, it's a bit chilly today- and I may have already busted out my San Marcos cobija- but tomorrow, it'll be hot again! It's hard to be a person who loves autumn/fall (whichever you prefer) while living in El Paso, we don't call it the Sun City for nothing where we have enough hot and sunny days!
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Five Naturally Scary & Very Haunted Spots Around El Paso

It doesn't necessarily have to be Halloween for you to go get creeped out. Halloween is upon us and the KLAQ Haunted Houses of Terror are back in action. We've not only reopened the haunted houses, we're also giving away a trip to Las Vegas to see Five Finger Death Punch. Here's a "top 5" list of naturally scary places.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

NMSU game vs San Jose State on hold after death of San Jose player

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The New Mexico State University game versus San Jose State University is on hold after a player for San Jose State was killed in a crash. The player who died was identified as 18-year-old Camdan McWright. Wright was a freshman at San Jose State...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

L.C.P.D: Property addresses need to be visible from street

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police and Fire departments encourage property owners within city limits to correctly display their numerical address near the front entrance of their home or business and along the curb, near the driveway, so it can clearly be seen from the street. Officials say clearly visible addresses are […]
LAS CRUCES, NM

