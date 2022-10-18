Read full article on original website
Earthquake drill helps Las Cruces, Doña Ana get offices up to date on evacuation protocols
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces is not known for its earthquakes. But that didn't stop city officials from participating in the 'Great American ShakeOut' Thursday. The shakeout is a nationwide initiative to update offices on earthquake evacuation protocols. It happens every year on the third Thursday of October. Mayor Ken Miyagishima, the city council, and other The post Earthquake drill helps Las Cruces, Doña Ana get offices up to date on evacuation protocols appeared first on KVIA.
elpasomatters.org
In race for District 6, first-term incumbent faces well-known politician
Two well-known names in El Paso politics – a departing state representative and a first-term incumbent – are vying to represent District 6 on City Council. With a political up-and-comer and what may be a ghost candidate also on the ballot, the four-way race could head to a runoff.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Longtime framing business adds art gallery
How do you make Las Cruces’ Picture Frame Outlet more appealing to customers and visitors?. Add a space to show the works of local and regional artists to create Picture Frame Outlet and Gallery. And that is just what owner Greg Groves has done with the business his father,...
lascruces.com
Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference
Fall brings with it a whole new set of possibilities in the Mesilla Valley. The temperatures descend out of the broiling heat into a crisp and refreshing coolness. Music begins to fill the air once more. One of the main musical events of Fall, here in the valley, is the Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference, which returns to celebrate its 29th year, November 9 – 12, 2022.
Two Canutillo board members vying for County Commissioner Pct 4
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The Canutillo ISD School Board President and a trustee are running against each other for County Commissioner Precinct four. School board president Sergio Coronado is the Democratic candidate facing Republican challenger and board trustee Blanca Trout. The County Commissioners precinct four is held by Carl Robinson who lost in the runoffs. […]
4 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in New Mexico, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in New Mexico that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
las-cruces.org
LCU Streamlines Solid Waste Repair Process by Welcoming Fleet Crew
Las Cruces Utilities (LCU) focuses on enhancing efficiency at all levels. For its Solid Waste line of business, being more efficient meant looking at one of its most used and most repaired resources– its trucks. Staff under the City of Las Cruces (City) Fleet line of business had previously repaired these trucks. To make in-house fixes more cohesive and efficient and save money, those fleet employees have been welcomed as new yet highly experienced members of the LCU team.
Strangers turn out for ceremony to bury unclaimed bodies
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Thirty-two people were laid to rest Wednesday across four separate graves in Las Cruces. They were people whose bodies had been unclaimed for at least the last two years. Almost one hundred people attended the somber ceremony held at Saint Joseph’s Cemetery. Remains can be claimed by family and friends The post Strangers turn out for ceremony to bury unclaimed bodies appeared first on KVIA.
New skyboxes at Pan Am Center near completion
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Pan Am Center is getting an upgrade. The NMSU Foundation received a nearly 3-million-dollar donation to build three skybox suites this March. There will also be a new 32-seat club section. The Pan Am Center is 53 years old. University officials say they are very excited to debut these improvements. "Given The post New skyboxes at Pan Am Center near completion appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
El Paso Humane Society employee spends 24 hours in a dog kennel
EL PASO, Texas - Today is El Paso giving day where the community comes together and represent El Paso. The Humane Society in El Paso has Animal Care Supervisor Kim Lambert going “Behind the Kennel Door” to experience what animals experience every day until they find their fur-ever homes. Kim was locked in last night at 7 PM in one of their kennels for 24 hours or until they hit their goal of $10,000 dollar goal for this year's El Paso giving day. Kim says, "I want to have an empathetic experience of what these animals feel when locked up so that I can share that experience with others."
KVIA
Crash near Hatch, New Mexico causes lane closures on I-25
HATCH, New Mexico– According to the New Mexico Department of Transportation the northbound lanes on I-25 from milepost 29 to 34 are currently closed due to a crash. All drivers have been asked to reduce speed, obey posted signs, and watch for emergency personnel, and equipment. ABC-7 is working...
las-cruces.org
Minimum Wage Increase 2023
Pursuant to the Las Cruces Municipal Code (LCMC) and New Mexico Senate Bill 437 (NM SB 437), the minimum wage will increase, effective January 1, 2023. Under SB 437, the State of New Mexico minimum wage will increase to $12.00 per hour on January 1, 2023. Las Cruces City Council accepted the state's minimum wage but opted to retain its own ordinance rules when it comes to tipped wages.
Rollover crash in west El Paso sends three to the hospital
EL PASO, Texas -- Fire dispatch officials confirm three people were sent to the hospital after they were involved in a serious crash in west El Paso. All three suffered minor injuries. The crash happened on I-10 East near the Redd exit at around 3:15 Saturday afternoon. This is a developing story. Check back for The post Rollover crash in west El Paso sends three to the hospital appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Local artist’s “Con Huevos” mural receiving backlash
EL PASO, Texas -- A local artist's mural is gaining attention for its double meaning that some find offensive. Tino Ortega's "Con Huevos" mural is a part of a series of realistic 3D balloon murals started to honor the 23 lives lost in the August 3 Walmart mass shooting, KISS FM reported. Ortega set out to create 23 murals across El Paso as a part of the series.
lascrucesbulletin.com
'Build My Future' event introduces young people to the building and trades industry
The annual Build My Future event is presented by the Las Cruces Home Builders Association to help show young people the variety of jobs available in the building and trades industry. Local builders introduce students about career opportunities in the home building field.
El Pasoans Taking Full Advantage of Fall with Quick Trip to New Mexico
It's that time of year again: time for me to get jealous as a lot of my favorite Instagram accounts start posting cute photos of fall. Fall is here, but in El Paso that doesn't mean much. As much as I love El Paso- I'm a fall person and here in the desert that is basically non-existent. Sure, it's a bit chilly today- and I may have already busted out my San Marcos cobija- but tomorrow, it'll be hot again! It's hard to be a person who loves autumn/fall (whichever you prefer) while living in El Paso, we don't call it the Sun City for nothing where we have enough hot and sunny days!
These 6 Major Stores Will Close For Thanksgiving 2022 In El Paso
Christmas is not too far away, and we may want to start planning accordingly, as a few major retailers have announced that they will not open this year on Thanksgiving Day in El Paso. Traditionally, Thanksgiving night is when stores would open late into Black Friday to give shoppers significant...
Five Naturally Scary & Very Haunted Spots Around El Paso
It doesn't necessarily have to be Halloween for you to go get creeped out. Halloween is upon us and the KLAQ Haunted Houses of Terror are back in action. We've not only reopened the haunted houses, we're also giving away a trip to Las Vegas to see Five Finger Death Punch. Here's a "top 5" list of naturally scary places.
cbs4local.com
NMSU game vs San Jose State on hold after death of San Jose player
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The New Mexico State University game versus San Jose State University is on hold after a player for San Jose State was killed in a crash. The player who died was identified as 18-year-old Camdan McWright. Wright was a freshman at San Jose State...
L.C.P.D: Property addresses need to be visible from street
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police and Fire departments encourage property owners within city limits to correctly display their numerical address near the front entrance of their home or business and along the curb, near the driveway, so it can clearly be seen from the street. Officials say clearly visible addresses are […]
