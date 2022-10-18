ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

therealdeal.com

Is this sleepy village the next North Texas boomtown?

A sleepy town north of Mckinney is fast becoming Dallas-Fort Worth’s latest hinterland boomtown. Anna, TX, 45 miles outside of downtown Dallas, was once considered too far north for serious development, according to the Dallas Morning News. But the DFW metroplex has increasingly grown outwards since the pandemic brought in new residents from out of state and allowed more people to work remotely, bringing the one-time whistle-stop town to the attention of major developers.
ANNA, TX
therealdeal.com

Cold storage sells like hotcakes in North Texas

The cold storage market is heating up with the sale of a huge, newly built cold storage facility in North Dallas. Cold Creek Solutions Denton is a Class A cold storage warehouse in one of Dallas-Fort Worth’s largest suburbs and a rising industrial hub. The 375,000 square-foot facility at 6651 N Interstate 35 is equipped for both refrigeration and frozen storage needs and includes a 59,320 square foot refrigerated dock with 53 dock positions with three ramps, 85 trailer parking spaces, 147 car parking spaces. It also has 9,000 square feet of office space.
DALLAS, TX
therealdeal.com

Winter is coming: DFW resi market getting colder

Dallas-Fort Worth just notched its largest drop in home sales this year, with a month-to-month drop in prices adding to the cooling trend. Home sales for September in the metroplex dropped by 11.7 percent from August and nearly 21 percent from the same time last year, the Dallas Business Journal reports.
DALLAS, TX
therealdeal.com

Which Dallas ZIP code had the most 10-year price growth

Over the past decade, homes in the ZIP code 75208 have nearly quadrupled in value. In 2012, the 75208 area had a median home value of $121,658. Now, data from listing giant Zillow shows that figure reaching more than $450,000. In other words, the area, which includes the trendy Bishop Arts and Kessler Park neighborhoods southwest of downtown Dallas, appreciated 270 percent.
DALLAS, TX
therealdeal.com

PMB Capital stands by its $3.5B rural development play

Despite diminished demand in North Texas spooking many homebuilders, PMB Capital Investment is sticking to its rural land development play as it starts work on another segment of Rolling V Ranch. D.R. Horton has begun construction on Bluestem, which will include 1,200 single-family homes along FM 3433, the Dallas Morning...
FORT WORTH, TX
therealdeal.com

CSW sells 117K-sq-ft of self-storage space in Dallas

Austin-based commercial firm CSW Development has sold off a self-storage facility in West Dallas. The financial terms were not disclosed, but the buyer plans to rebrand the 1,252-unit facility under the Go Store It self-storage moniker. Charlotte-based Madison Capital Group bought the facility, located at 2500 Lone Star Drive off...
DALLAS, TX

