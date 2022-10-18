ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Happi

L'Oréal Reports Sales of $27.3 Billion

The L’Oreal Group’s sales in the third quarter to $27.3 billion, an increase of +20.5%. “In a context of unprecedented volatility, marked by the public health restrictions in China and inflation in the Western world, L’Oréal achieved a very solid quarter, continuing at a steady pace of growth compared to 2019,” said CEO Nicolas Hieronimus.

