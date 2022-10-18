Read full article on original website
Related
'Elon, The Everywhere' — Elon Musk keeps in touch more with foreign leaders as Washington worries about his growing presence in global affairs, report says
Some US officials worry the tech CEO has too much influence in foreign affairs, according to a Washington Post report.
Happi
L'Oréal Reports Sales of $27.3 Billion
The L’Oreal Group’s sales in the third quarter to $27.3 billion, an increase of +20.5%. “In a context of unprecedented volatility, marked by the public health restrictions in China and inflation in the Western world, L’Oréal achieved a very solid quarter, continuing at a steady pace of growth compared to 2019,” said CEO Nicolas Hieronimus.
"I Co-Signed On A Truck For A Boyfriend": People Are Revealing The Costly Mistakes They Regret The Most, And It's Painful
"Tried messing with stocks out of boredom during Covid. Ended up getting into options and getting myself in a hole. Instead of accepting my losses, I continued to make more risky investments, and ended up losing about $20k over the course of eight months."
Comments / 0