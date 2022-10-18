ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Recalls Getting Robbed In L.A.: “It’s Really Dangerous”

Boosie says that he was once robbed in L.A. while doing an interview with No Jumper. Boosie says that Los Angeles is a “really dangerous” city and that he was robbed while there to record an interview with No Jumper. The Baton Rouge recalled having his truck stolen in L.A. during an appearance on Drink Champs over the weekend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Andy Dick Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Power Tools

Andy Dick is facing a felony burglary charge in California after getting arrested yet again ... this time cops say he was stealing power tools from someone's garage. The Santa Barbara Police Department tells TMZ ... officers busted Andy on Oct. 13, after responding to a report of a burglary in progress at a home.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
TMZ.com

New Gabby Petito Footage Shows Her Shopping Hours Before Death

Newly released surveillance footage from a Wyoming supermarket shows the last time Gabby Petito was seen alive ... and her killer boyfriend was right there beside her. Fox News Digital released the videos Monday, tracking the movements of Gabby and Brian Laundrie as they casually shopped at a Whole Foods Market in Jackson, Wyoming, in the hours leading up to her death on August 27, 2021. The couple had gotten into a heated argument at a Tex-Mex restaurant in town just a short time earlier.
JACKSON, WY
TMZ.com

Post Malone Rolls Ankle Onstage, Falls to Ground in Painful Video

Post Malone's concert stages have it out for him, because he got a fresh injury -- a banged-up ankle -- at his show in Atlanta, just one month after busting a rib onstage. PM was in Atlanta for his Twelve Carat Tour when he took a wrong step up during his performance of "Psycho" and twisted his ankle so badly, he had to go down on his knees.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Rams owner must pay whopping $571 million to St. Louis after lawsuit over controversial move

It’s been six years since the rebirth of the Rams franchise. Previously known as the St. Louis Rams, they relocated to Inglewood in 2016 and have since been known as the Los Angeles Rams. It has also taken the NFL that long to come up with a resolution that would have Rams owner Stan Kroenke paying the NFL $600 million over his franchise’s decision to head west.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Police: North Carolina rampage began when teen shot brother

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police believe the shooting rampage that left five dead in North Carolina’s capital city last week began when the 15-year-old suspect shot his older brother, according to a report released Thursday. More details about the shootings emerged from the four-page preliminary report that Raleigh’s police chief provided to the city manager. Such summaries are written within five business days of an officer-involved shooting. Those who died in the Oct. 13 shooting included an off-duty city police officer who lived in the Hedingham neighborhood where the shootings began, according to police. Two others were wounded, one of them another community resident who remains in critical but stable condition, the report said. Witnesses had described a shooter wearing camouflage clothing, which the report confirmed, and firing a shotgun in the subdivision and along a nearby walking trail.
RALEIGH, NC

