TMZ.com
Deshaun Watson Busted For Speeding 97 MPH in 70 Zone After Browns Trade
Deshaun Watson found himself in trouble in Ohio just months after he was traded to the Browns ... TMZ Sports has learned he was busted for going 97 MPH in a 70 MPH zone in June. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says it caught the star quarterback speeding in his...
hotnewhiphop.com
Boosie Recalls Getting Robbed In L.A.: “It’s Really Dangerous”
Boosie says that he was once robbed in L.A. while doing an interview with No Jumper. Boosie says that Los Angeles is a “really dangerous” city and that he was robbed while there to record an interview with No Jumper. The Baton Rouge recalled having his truck stolen in L.A. during an appearance on Drink Champs over the weekend.
TMZ.com
Andy Dick Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Power Tools
Andy Dick is facing a felony burglary charge in California after getting arrested yet again ... this time cops say he was stealing power tools from someone's garage. The Santa Barbara Police Department tells TMZ ... officers busted Andy on Oct. 13, after responding to a report of a burglary in progress at a home.
CBS Sports
Rams owner Stan Kroenke forced to pay staggering $571 million of NFL's St. Louis settlement, per report
It took nearly 12 months, but it appears the NFL has finally figured out who will be footing the bill for the $790 million settlement that the league made with the city of St. Louis last November. According to ESPN, the NFL's 32 owners are set to approve a resolution...
Handcuffed teen twins escape, say their mom kept them imprisoned along with 5 other kids
Seven children – ages 7 to 16 – are safe and their Houston-area mom and her boyfriend are under arrest in Louisiana until they can be sent back to Harris County. Still wearing handcuffs,
TMZ.com
New Gabby Petito Footage Shows Her Shopping Hours Before Death
Newly released surveillance footage from a Wyoming supermarket shows the last time Gabby Petito was seen alive ... and her killer boyfriend was right there beside her. Fox News Digital released the videos Monday, tracking the movements of Gabby and Brian Laundrie as they casually shopped at a Whole Foods Market in Jackson, Wyoming, in the hours leading up to her death on August 27, 2021. The couple had gotten into a heated argument at a Tex-Mex restaurant in town just a short time earlier.
TMZ.com
Photo Shows NBA's James Bouknight Passed Out In Car W/ Handgun In Lap
Charlotte Hornets hooper James Bouknight lay passed out in his Mercedes-Benz AMG GT with a bag of Doritos and a Glock handgun in his lap before he was arrested for DWI ... a photo obtained by TMZ Sports appears to show. The 22-year-old former 11th overall pick (2021) was arrested...
TMZ.com
Post Malone Rolls Ankle Onstage, Falls to Ground in Painful Video
Post Malone's concert stages have it out for him, because he got a fresh injury -- a banged-up ankle -- at his show in Atlanta, just one month after busting a rib onstage. PM was in Atlanta for his Twelve Carat Tour when he took a wrong step up during his performance of "Psycho" and twisted his ankle so badly, he had to go down on his knees.
Rams owner must pay whopping $571 million to St. Louis after lawsuit over controversial move
It’s been six years since the rebirth of the Rams franchise. Previously known as the St. Louis Rams, they relocated to Inglewood in 2016 and have since been known as the Los Angeles Rams. It has also taken the NFL that long to come up with a resolution that would have Rams owner Stan Kroenke paying the NFL $600 million over his franchise’s decision to head west.
Police: North Carolina rampage began when teen shot brother
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police believe the shooting rampage that left five dead in North Carolina’s capital city last week began when the 15-year-old suspect shot his older brother, according to a report released Thursday. More details about the shootings emerged from the four-page preliminary report that Raleigh’s police chief provided to the city manager. Such summaries are written within five business days of an officer-involved shooting. Those who died in the Oct. 13 shooting included an off-duty city police officer who lived in the Hedingham neighborhood where the shootings began, according to police. Two others were wounded, one of them another community resident who remains in critical but stable condition, the report said. Witnesses had described a shooter wearing camouflage clothing, which the report confirmed, and firing a shotgun in the subdivision and along a nearby walking trail.
TMZ.com
Astroworld Victim's Family Settles Lawsuit from Travis Scott Festival
1:13 PM PT -- A source connected to the case tells us it's Live Nation, and not Travis, who is paying up in the settlement. 12:40 PM PT -- A source close to Travis tells us, "No member of Travis Scott's team has been involved in any Astroworld settlement discussions."
