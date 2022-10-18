ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Fact check: Mike Lee’s own texts contradict his debate claims about his effort to overturn the 2020 election

By CNN Newsource
Idaho8.com
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
msn.com

Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog

A federal appeals court ruled the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding as unconstitutional. The agency currently receives funding through the Federal Reserve, rather than Congress. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who helped create the agency, called the ruling a "reckless decision." A court shaped by Republicans just ruled against a key consumer...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Salon

This election isn't about inflation or abortion. It's about whether democracy can survive

We are three weeks out from the midterm elections and by all accounts many races are within the margin of error. It's pretty clear that the "red tsunami" everyone was expecting has not materialized. Republicans are still favored to win (at least in the House) but it's looking more and more as if it will be a very narrow victory if they do — and there's a decent chance they won't.
NBC News

George W. Bush to fundraise for Colorado GOP Senate candidate Joe O'Dea

Former President George W. Bush is making a rare appearance on the campaign trail, participating in a fundraiser with Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O'Dea in about two weeks. The event, shared first with NBC News, is another sign that Bush is aligning himself with candidates who have bucked former...
COLORADO STATE
KUTV

How to watch Sen. Mike Lee, Evan McMullin's only debate before election

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Sen. Mike Lee and challenger Evan McMullin are meeting on the debate stage Monday evening -- the only time the two will discuss policy face-to-face before the election. It will wrap up the Utah Debate Commission's series of events involving Utah's congressional delegation and...
UTAH STATE
CNN

Ohio and Utah Senate debates get contentious and personal

In two crucial Senate debates, party politics took center stage. CNN's Omar Jimenez reports on the spirited debates between Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee and his independent challenger Evan McMullin and the Ohio Senate debate between Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy