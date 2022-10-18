Fact check: Mike Lee’s own texts contradict his debate claims about his effort to overturn the 2020 election

Read full article on original website
Liz Cheney says electing Arizona GOP nominees for governor and secretary of state could put US at risk
CNN — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney told Arizona voters on Wednesday that they will play a critical role in “ensuring the future functioning of our constitutional republic” – warning that election deniers like GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem could put the republic at risk.
George W. Bush RETURNS to the campaign trail: President will stump for Colorado Republican Joe O'Dea - who said Trump lost the election and shouldn't run in 2024
Former President George W. Bush is hitting the midterm campaign trail once again to stump for a Republican Senate candidate who's opposed to Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024. Bush will be in Colorado later this month to campaign for Joe O'Dea, the CEO of a construction...
Washington Examiner
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
Federal judge finds that Trump lied under oath about voter fraud in Georgia while trying to overturn the 2020 election results
Trump "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong" but touted them "both in court and to the public," Judge David Carter wrote.
Melania Trump will join other first ladies like Jill Biden, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton to promote a women's suffrage monument
Trump tweeted on Wednesday that she is "honored" to help secure a National Mall monument "of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders."
Rep. Liz Cheney says she won't vote for Harriet Hageman, the Trump-endorsed Republican who defeated her in the Wyoming GOP primary
Cheney said that she would work to ensure that candidates like Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake are unsuccessful at the ballot box.
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene Debates Democrat Marcus Flowers on TV – Then Proclaims Herself the Winner
Marjorie Taylor-Greene's Instagram Postrealmarjoriegreene on Instagram. On October 16, Georgia's controversial Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene debated Democrat Marcus Flowers, in the Congressional District 14 Debate. The clash was televised live on public broadcasting.
msn.com
Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog
A federal appeals court ruled the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding as unconstitutional. The agency currently receives funding through the Federal Reserve, rather than Congress. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who helped create the agency, called the ruling a "reckless decision." A court shaped by Republicans just ruled against a key consumer...
Majority of voters in poll support making it harder for politicians to override election results
A majority of Americans in a new poll support the idea of making it harder for politicians to override general election results. The Politico-Morning Consult poll published Wednesday found that 52 percent of respondents said it should be harder for lawmakers to override presidential election results, while 26 percent opposed the idea.
AOL Corp
Pence support for election deniers raises question of where GOP stands on 2020 lies
As he lines up a possible bid for the White House in 2024, former Vice President Mike Pence is campaigning with the strangest of political bedfellows, throwing his name and his money behind candidates who supported the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that put the Indiana Republican’s life in danger.
Mike Lee slams Utah newspaper for publishing endorsement seemingly written by himself
Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) is firing back at a local Utah newspaper for publishing a piece that purportedly showed him endorsing himself for reelection — which the Republican is saying is not the case.
This election isn't about inflation or abortion. It's about whether democracy can survive
We are three weeks out from the midterm elections and by all accounts many races are within the margin of error. It's pretty clear that the "red tsunami" everyone was expecting has not materialized. Republicans are still favored to win (at least in the House) but it's looking more and more as if it will be a very narrow victory if they do — and there's a decent chance they won't.
NBC News
George W. Bush to fundraise for Colorado GOP Senate candidate Joe O'Dea
Former President George W. Bush is making a rare appearance on the campaign trail, participating in a fundraiser with Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O'Dea in about two weeks. The event, shared first with NBC News, is another sign that Bush is aligning himself with candidates who have bucked former...
Washington Examiner
Tulsi Gabbard compares Biden to Hitler while campaigning for Senate GOP candidate
Former Hawaii congresswoman and recent departee of the Democratic Party Tulsi Gabbard compared President Joe Biden to Adolf Hitler while campaigning for a Republican Senate candidate on Sunday. Gabbard had been speaking at an event for New Hampshire GOP Senate candidate Don Bolduc when she said she was “pretty sure”...
Moderator pushes Rubio to answer question on 2022 election results
During Florida's first and only Senate debate, Republican Sen. Marco Rubio says he will support the results of the 2022 midterms elections.
Evan McMullin booed after calling Sen. Mike Lee a traitor at debate
Senate hopeful Evan McMullin faced rapturous booing from the debate crowd in Utah on Monday after calling incumbent Sen. Mike Lee (R) a traitor to the Constitution.
Idaho8.com
Newly released private messages show Oath Keepers leader was skeptical Trump would act on Jan. 6
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was skeptical that then-President Donald Trump would invoke the Insurrection Act in the lead up to January 6, according to new messages revealed Thursday, and was privately preparing to wage his own rebellion led by the far-right militia group. Investigators obtained the new messages from...
Mike Lee urges Romney to offer endorsement in tighter-than-expected Utah Senate race
Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) is urging fellow Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) to offer his endorsement as he seeks to fend off a challenge from independent candidate Evan McMullin in a race that is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in decades for the deep-red state. The plea...
KUTV
How to watch Sen. Mike Lee, Evan McMullin's only debate before election
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Sen. Mike Lee and challenger Evan McMullin are meeting on the debate stage Monday evening -- the only time the two will discuss policy face-to-face before the election. It will wrap up the Utah Debate Commission's series of events involving Utah's congressional delegation and...
Ohio and Utah Senate debates get contentious and personal
In two crucial Senate debates, party politics took center stage. CNN's Omar Jimenez reports on the spirited debates between Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee and his independent challenger Evan McMullin and the Ohio Senate debate between Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance.
