retrofitmagazine.com
McElroy Hires UK International Business Manager
McElroy, a designer and manufacturer of thermoplastic fusion equipment, is pleased to announce the arrival of Alex Palaiologos as the company’s new UK International Business Manager. “As McElroy’s presence in the United Kingdom continues to grow, we recognized the need to add additional personnel to support our customers” says...
These East African twins are changing the face of beauty
Feven and Helena Yohannes, twin sisters born in Eritrea who came to the U.S. as refugees at 2 years old, launched 2.4.1 Cosmetics in 2019 with their own funds.
fashionunited.com
Telfar becomes one of the most valuable resale labels
Luxury resale platform Rebag has revealed that Telfar has become one of the most valuable labels in the resale market, and Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Hermes have reached “unicorn status” for leading the pack in terms of retention value. According to Rebag’s 2022 Clair Report, which investigates the...
A Recession May Just Prove To Be A Great Opportunity For Real Estate Investment
It seems like a tale of the past, but the U.S. saw record low mortgage rates in 2020 and 2021; concurrently, real estate investment soared. But the tried-and-true adage that real estate investment is a long-term proposition has never been more true today as mortgage interest rates steadily climb. As real estate prices come down and a recession looms, the question of whether now is a good time to invest in real estate takes center stage.
Jeep Has Its First Anti-Tesla Weapon (Including Pricing)
Jeep took its time -- but the iconic all-terrain-vehicle brand finally got here. "Here" is the brand's first 100%-electric vehicle. And the company is not hiding its ambition to unseat Tesla (TSLA) as the dominant force in the SUV segment of green vehicles. Indeed, Elon Musk's firm, the world's No....
CNBC
China, 'factory of the world,' is losing more of its manufacturing and export dominance, latest data shows
The latest data in the CNBC Supply Chain Heat Map shows China is losing more manufacturing to Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh, India, and Taiwan. Exports in furniture, apparel, footwear, travel goods and handbags, minerals, and science and technology are all declining. China's 'Zero Covid' policy is a big factor, with Port...
electrek.co
Arrival (ARVL) pivots business strategy again, moving Van production to US-based microfactory
EV start-up Arrival has announced its second business strategy pivot in the past three months. After recently demonstrating the successful use of its microfactory model in the UK to build its all-electric van, Arrival has decided to refocus its business approach and all resources for the US market with hopes of maximizing federal tax credits.
Elon Musk Prepares Huge Gift for Tesla Investors
Elon Musk took out the carrot. The CEO of Tesla (TSLA) tried on October 19 to reassure the electric vehicle maker's shareholders after a completely disastrous first half of October for Tesla shares. Tesla shares have lost 16.3% since September 30, which translates into a decline in market value of...
Goldman Sachs' return-to-office policy has brought back 65% of its workers to the workplace 5 days a week, said the bank's famously anti-remote work CEO
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon told CNBC it's especially important for young workers in their 20s to get into the office.
Uber to play in-car ads during journeys
Uber has announced that it will start playing ads to riders during journeys as a way to increase revenue.The company claimed it was “an engaging way for brands to connect with consumers throughout the entire ride process”, adding that “Journey Ads place relevant brand content and offers in front of purchase-minded audiences as they transact throughout their journey – while waiting for their driver and during their trip.”As well as Uber rides, ads will also appear on Uber Eats. These include sponsored listings and emails, ads on the homepage, post-checkout ads, and ads in the menu.“Cars will become our next...
France 24
‘I feel like I’ve been abandoned by the world’: Chinese youth hit by record unemployment
Despite Chinese President Xi Jinping’s assurances that the country’s youth are “living an extraordinary time”, recent statistics tell a vastly different story: One in five Chinese under 24 years old are currently out of work, the highest rate ever recorded. FRANCE 24 reports from Shanghai, where young people say the country’s “zero-Covid” policy and an overall slowing economy are preventing them from seeing the bright future Xi has promised.
coingeek.com
Digital Pilipinas showcases Ph as soft haven for global innovators Inaugural Philippine FinTech Festival highlights need for cross-border collaboration
Digital Pilipinas officially opened the Philippine FinTech Festival and World FinTech Festival-Philippines gathering local and foreign industry and tech leaders for week-long festivities, discussions and workshops. The PFF-WFF-Ph kicks off a month-long celebration of ASEAN FinTech while launching an anti-fragile technology and innovation ecosystem to bring about an economically stronger region.
Black Swan Warning for Investors
We all appreciate why high inflation and a hawkish Fed is a bad combination for the stock market (SPY). However, this ill tasting tonic also reawakens serious concerns that could...
Red Wing Shoes Is Undergoing a Digital Transformation
At 117 years old, Red Wing Shoes is undergoing a tech upgrade. The Minnesota-based footwear company, known for its rugged work and lifestyle boots, has spent the last five years investing time and resources to more fully integrate technology into its customer-facing and internal operations. Those efforts resulted in two big launches this year. Most recently, the company rolled out a fully integrated omnichannel solution for its b2b Red Wing for Business program. The service, which went live in July, provides a digital option for the brand’s industrial customers and their workers to purchase PPE and have it delivered at any time. “What...
Apple’s Employees Turn Against It
Apple can count on the fact that the unionization efforts at its retail locations have only started.
thepennyhoarder.com
Work Remotely as a Client Support Rep for CVS and Earn Up to $27 Per Hour
CVS is hiring a client support representative to work remotely full time. The anticipated salary ranges from $17 to $27.16 per hour depending on location and experience. You will be handling a high volume of calls and emails; evaluating and identifying opportunities to drive process improvements; and working with business partners to provide solutions for clients and members.
fitsmallbusiness.com
8 Best Places to Buy Real Estate Leads in 2022
Buying real estate leads through a lead generation provider is the fastest and best way to get real estate leads and create lists of potential clients to produce immediate revenue. This makes it an extremely cost-effective option for a new agent, but it can also be used to supplement referral business and other traditional organic lead generation methods. We examined the strengths, weaknesses, prices, and ideal users of dozens of platforms to identify the top eight lead generation platforms where agents can buy real estate leads:
The first baby bison has been born in UK 'rewilding' program
This fluffy baby bison isn't just adorable -- it's also an asset in the United Kingdom's plan to fight climate change.
Why a bank CEO needs empathy to be an effective leader
Only 5% of financial institutions globally are led by women. Bank of the West CEO Nandita Bakhshi writes about growing pains at the top.
getnews.info
DigitlHaus Agency is transforming eCommerce businesses using the BigCommerce Platform
ECommerce merchants choose DigitlHaus Agency to re-platform their outdated technology and redesign their store. The result, a future-proof eCommerce solution built to scale. For any eCommerce business, a high-performing online store is critical to increasing sales and building a large customer base. Many fail to realize that their eCommerce is obsolete until it’s affecting their day-to-day management and overall sales. DigitlHaus Agency rescues B2B and D2C brands from outdated technology and poor design with the power of BigCommerce .
