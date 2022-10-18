ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

West Brom 0-2 Bristol City: Joe Williams and Nahki Wells seal victory for Robins

West Bromwich Albion's home woes continued as they were beaten 2-0 by Bristol City. The managerless Baggies, with Richard Beale in caretaker charge after the sacking of Steve Bruce, haven't won in five home games after Joe Williams and Nahki Wells scored before half-time. Former West Brom assistant manager and...
BBC

Richard Thomas: Wales Women assistant boss takes Colchester United role

Colchester United have named Wales Women assistant coach Richard Thomas as boss Matt Bloomfield's number two. Thomas had worked with Wales since May 2021, having previously led the academies at Watford and Leyton Orient. Bloomfield was named head coach at the end of last month and Colchester are currently above...
BBC

Manchester United charged with failing to control players against Newcastle

Manchester United have been charged by the Football Association after their players surrounded referee Craig Pawson during Sunday's game against Newcastle. United's players reacted angrily after Pawson disallowed a Cristiano Ronaldo goal during the 0-0 draw at Old Trafford. The referee included the incident in his report on the match.
BBC

FA Cup: BBC to show Hereford v Portsmouth and South Shields v Forest Green

The FA Cup first round will get under way live on the BBC when two-time winners Portsmouth travel to non-league Hereford on Friday, 4 November. BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website will show that tie (19:55 GMT). The BBC will also show South Shields, from the seventh...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Herbie Farnworth trained with Manchester United as a youngster... now the England star has his sights set on Old Trafford and Rugby League World Cup glory

Not for the first time, Herbie Farnworth has Old Trafford in his sights. The England centre is eyeing a visit there on November 19 for the final of the Rugby League World Cup. But there was once a time when Farnworth imagined playing with a different shaped ball at the Theatre of Dreams. ‘When I was really young, I trained with Manchester United,’ the 22-year-old tells Sportsmail.
SkySports

Coventry 1-0 Sheffield United: Late Martyn Waghorn penalty earns win for Sky Blues

Martyn Waghorn scored his first Coventry goal for over a year as the Sky Blues moved off the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship with a 1-0 win over Sheffield United. The striker came off the bench to score a penalty in the 87th minute to make it back-to-back wins for Mark Robins' men for the first time since April after their 1-0 victory against Cardiff at the weekend.
SB Nation

Villama Preview: Fulham v Aston Villa

Losing to Chelsea in the current environment wasn’t a shock, but remains frustrating nonetheless. Looking to rebound from that, the Villa travel to take on Fulham. The London side, 12th in the table, have lost two and drawn one of the past three. A 4-1 Craven Cottage loss to Newcastle United was followed up with a 3-1 loss to West Ham United at the London Stadium, and most recently a 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth. Players to look out for include Aleksandar Mitrovic at striker, midfielder Joao Palhinha, and defender Tim Ream.
The Independent

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Nottingham Forest climbed off the bottom of the Premier League table following a battling goalless draw which extended Roberto De Zerbi’s winless start as Brighton and Hove Albion manager.Seagulls forward Leandro Trossard rattled the crossbar in the first half on a frustrating evening for the dominant hosts at the Amex Stadium, while Pascal Gross was denied a late winner by a superb save from visiting goalkeeper Dean Henderson.Struggling Forest failed to register an effort on target but moved a point and a place above East Midlands rivals Leicester after doggedly digging in to claim only a sixth point of a difficult campaign to date.Brighton remain seventh having failed to score in three successive games, while they have taken just two points from a possible 12 since the appointment of head coach De Zerbi a month ago.Profligate Albion managed 19 attempts at goal but, aside from expertly clawing away from Gross nine minutes from time, England World Cup hopeful Henderson was rarely tested.
BBC

Neil Lennon: Former Celtic manager sacked by Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia

Former Northern Ireland and Celtic midfielder Neil Lennon has been sacked by Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia after seven months in charge. The club announced the news soon after a 1-0 home defeat by Nea Salamis that leaves them seventh in the Division One table. Former Celtic boss Lennon led Omonia...
SB Nation

Everton at Newcastle: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | DCL, Gordon start

Frank Lampard has decided to go with Dominic Calvert-Lewin from the start, with Anthony Gordon reinstated after coming back from suspension. Eddie Howe has named an unchanged lineup from the weekend. Everton. Newcastle. Everton take on Newcastle United in a midweek game as the Premier League heats up ahead of...
SkySports

Wasps and Worcester Warriors woes: Exeter Chiefs boss Baxter defends RFU over process

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter has defended the Rugby Football Union over its treatment of Wasps and Worcester and questioned what other punishment the two financially-stricken clubs could have expected. The Gallagher Premiership is in crisis after Wasps followed Worcester into administration on Monday when all 167 players and...
BBC

'﻿West Ham finding a groove'

F﻿ormer West Ham defender Danny Gabbidon says the Hammers are starting to find their flow. G﻿abbidon says West Ham are a side who can "upset one of the big boys" but as a Liverpool fan, revealed he was "buzzing" to see the Reds beat Manchester City on Sunday.
BBC

Wasps administrators 'confident' club's women's rugby and netball teams will play on

Wasps' administrators are "confident" the club's women's team will play in the Premier 15s this season - and hold similar optimism for the netball side. The Coventry-based club entered administration on Monday, making 167 players and staff redundant. Wasps' men's side have been suspended and relegated by Premiership Rugby but...

Comments / 0

Community Policy