SkySports
West Brom 0-2 Bristol City: Joe Williams and Nahki Wells seal victory for Robins
West Bromwich Albion's home woes continued as they were beaten 2-0 by Bristol City. The managerless Baggies, with Richard Beale in caretaker charge after the sacking of Steve Bruce, haven't won in five home games after Joe Williams and Nahki Wells scored before half-time. Former West Brom assistant manager and...
Newcastle 1-0 Everton: Player ratings as Toffees come unstuck at St James' Park
Player ratings as Newcastle face Everton at St James' Park
BBC
Richard Thomas: Wales Women assistant boss takes Colchester United role
Colchester United have named Wales Women assistant coach Richard Thomas as boss Matt Bloomfield's number two. Thomas had worked with Wales since May 2021, having previously led the academies at Watford and Leyton Orient. Bloomfield was named head coach at the end of last month and Colchester are currently above...
BBC
Manchester United charged with failing to control players against Newcastle
Manchester United have been charged by the Football Association after their players surrounded referee Craig Pawson during Sunday's game against Newcastle. United's players reacted angrily after Pawson disallowed a Cristiano Ronaldo goal during the 0-0 draw at Old Trafford. The referee included the incident in his report on the match.
BBC
FA Cup: BBC to show Hereford v Portsmouth and South Shields v Forest Green
The FA Cup first round will get under way live on the BBC when two-time winners Portsmouth travel to non-league Hereford on Friday, 4 November. BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website will show that tie (19:55 GMT). The BBC will also show South Shields, from the seventh...
‘There is a ceiling’: Eddie Howe hits back at Jürgen Klopp’s Newcastle comments
Newcastle’s manager Eddie Howe has reacted to a claim from Jürgen Klopp that the club ‘can do what they want financially’
EXCLUSIVE: Herbie Farnworth trained with Manchester United as a youngster... now the England star has his sights set on Old Trafford and Rugby League World Cup glory
Not for the first time, Herbie Farnworth has Old Trafford in his sights. The England centre is eyeing a visit there on November 19 for the final of the Rugby League World Cup. But there was once a time when Farnworth imagined playing with a different shaped ball at the Theatre of Dreams. ‘When I was really young, I trained with Manchester United,’ the 22-year-old tells Sportsmail.
Gerrard out as manager of Premier League club Aston Villa
Steven Gerrard is out as manager of Premier League club Aston Villa after less than a year in charge
SkySports
Coventry 1-0 Sheffield United: Late Martyn Waghorn penalty earns win for Sky Blues
Martyn Waghorn scored his first Coventry goal for over a year as the Sky Blues moved off the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship with a 1-0 win over Sheffield United. The striker came off the bench to score a penalty in the 87th minute to make it back-to-back wins for Mark Robins' men for the first time since April after their 1-0 victory against Cardiff at the weekend.
BBC
Steven Schumacher: Plymouth Argyle boss says West Bromwich Albion link will not distract him
Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher says he will not be distracted by speculation linking him with the vacant manager's job at West Bromwich Albion. The 38-year-old is the bookmakers' favourite to take over after Steve Bruce left the Baggies last week. Schumacher has guided the Pilgrims to the top of...
SB Nation
Villama Preview: Fulham v Aston Villa
Losing to Chelsea in the current environment wasn’t a shock, but remains frustrating nonetheless. Looking to rebound from that, the Villa travel to take on Fulham. The London side, 12th in the table, have lost two and drawn one of the past three. A 4-1 Craven Cottage loss to Newcastle United was followed up with a 3-1 loss to West Ham United at the London Stadium, and most recently a 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth. Players to look out for include Aleksandar Mitrovic at striker, midfielder Joao Palhinha, and defender Tim Ream.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Nottingham Forest climbed off the bottom of the Premier League table following a battling goalless draw which extended Roberto De Zerbi’s winless start as Brighton and Hove Albion manager.Seagulls forward Leandro Trossard rattled the crossbar in the first half on a frustrating evening for the dominant hosts at the Amex Stadium, while Pascal Gross was denied a late winner by a superb save from visiting goalkeeper Dean Henderson.Struggling Forest failed to register an effort on target but moved a point and a place above East Midlands rivals Leicester after doggedly digging in to claim only a sixth point of a difficult campaign to date.Brighton remain seventh having failed to score in three successive games, while they have taken just two points from a possible 12 since the appointment of head coach De Zerbi a month ago.Profligate Albion managed 19 attempts at goal but, aside from expertly clawing away from Gross nine minutes from time, England World Cup hopeful Henderson was rarely tested.
BBC
Neil Lennon: Former Celtic manager sacked by Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia
Former Northern Ireland and Celtic midfielder Neil Lennon has been sacked by Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia after seven months in charge. The club announced the news soon after a 1-0 home defeat by Nea Salamis that leaves them seventh in the Division One table. Former Celtic boss Lennon led Omonia...
SB Nation
Everton at Newcastle: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | DCL, Gordon start
Frank Lampard has decided to go with Dominic Calvert-Lewin from the start, with Anthony Gordon reinstated after coming back from suspension. Eddie Howe has named an unchanged lineup from the weekend. Everton. Newcastle. Everton take on Newcastle United in a midweek game as the Premier League heats up ahead of...
Manchester United Charged By FA For Incident vs Newcastle United
Manchester United have been charged by the FA following an incident during their 0-0 draw against Newcastle United.
SkySports
Wasps and Worcester Warriors woes: Exeter Chiefs boss Baxter defends RFU over process
Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter has defended the Rugby Football Union over its treatment of Wasps and Worcester and questioned what other punishment the two financially-stricken clubs could have expected. The Gallagher Premiership is in crisis after Wasps followed Worcester into administration on Monday when all 167 players and...
BBC
'West Ham finding a groove'
Former West Ham defender Danny Gabbidon says the Hammers are starting to find their flow. Gabbidon says West Ham are a side who can "upset one of the big boys" but as a Liverpool fan, revealed he was "buzzing" to see the Reds beat Manchester City on Sunday.
BBC
Wasps administrators 'confident' club's women's rugby and netball teams will play on
Wasps' administrators are "confident" the club's women's team will play in the Premier 15s this season - and hold similar optimism for the netball side. The Coventry-based club entered administration on Monday, making 167 players and staff redundant. Wasps' men's side have been suspended and relegated by Premiership Rugby but...
Which former Sunderland players are playing European football this season?
As Sunderland fans we often see old names pop back up, most of the time scoring against us - but who's doing it for the elites?
Miguel Almirón cracker lifts Newcastle and leaves Everton looking down
Almirón’s delicate chip in the first half was enough to give Eddie Howe’s Newcastle a 1-0 home victory over Everton
