North Platte Telegraph
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. North Platte will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Temporary ice rink, permanent BMX tracks pitched at NP council work session
Though they’re unrelated and one is much newer, two outdoor recreation projects presented to the North Platte City Council Monday shared several features in their pitches. Both a temporary seasonal ice rink and a revived proposal for a BMX bicycle motocross track would make use of existing city park spaces: Centennial Park for the rink and a relatively little-used north-side dog park for the track.
Ogallala defeats North Platte in Bulldog regular season finale
The Ogallala volleyball team defeated North Platte 9-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-19 on Tuesday in both team’s final non-tournament match of the regular season. “We came out on fire, as you probably saw, in the first set just ready to roll,” coach Jordan Frey said. “They were super excited to play their last home game. We had a good crowd going on.”
Job Vigil to present program at North Platte Public Library
Telegraph reporter and columnist Job Vigil will be presenting a program at noon on Thursday at the North Platte Public Library, highlighting his book entitled “Blueberry Candles and Cactus Plants.” The book is a compilation of columns Vigil has written over the past 19 years. He will share...
High school football roundup: Class D1 and D2 playoffs start Thursday
Playoff season begins now, at least for Class D1 and D2. While the other classes still have a week left in the regular season, eight-man football plays all of its first-round matchups on Thursday. St. Pat’s begins its quest for a state title in its first season playing eight-man football,...
Prep notebook: Hershey volleyball enters playoffs with 11-match winning streak
HERSHEY — The Hershey volleyball team heads into the postseason with a just a bit of momentum. Hershey beat Chase County in five sets on Tuesday to take its 11th straight match to close out the regular season schedule. The Panthers improved to 21-5 overall, which is the most victories for the program since 2013.
PACs, state GOP take sides in all-Republican races in western Nebraska
Leading Nebraska Republicans and political action committees have stepped up campaign donations in the Nov. 8 general election’s state-level races — all featuring Republicans — that most directly affect western Nebraska. That includes the legislative race in North Platte-centered District 42, where appointed Sen. Mike Jacobson has...
Phi Theta Kappa sponsoring Trash-A-Thon
The Phi Theta Kappa honor society at Mid-Plains Community College is sponsoring a Trash-A-Thon at 8 a.m. Oct. 22. The public is welcome to meet the group at the North Platte Community College South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road. Keep North Platte & Lincoln County Beautiful will provide vests, bags, gloves and picking tools.
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for October 20
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (4) updates to this series since Updated 10 min ago.
North Platte City Council votes to replace broken library elevator
The North Platte Public Library’s original elevator, broken for nearly a year, will be replaced following Tuesday’s City Council approval of a new one. Council members voted 8-0 to approve the $77,824 low bid by Otis Elevator of Farmington, Connecticut, to replace the elevator between the 1967 library’s first and second floors.
Socking it to them: St. Pat's sophomore wins Big Idea North Platte contest
The thought to put pockets on footwear has landed one St. Pat’s student a nice boost to his future education plans. Porter Connick’s “Cargo Socks” was selected as the winner in the third Big Idea North Platte business pitch competition Wednesday night at Venue 304 in downtown North Platte.
Letter to the Editor: Bruns has shown leadership, vision
As the November election fast approaches, I encourage the citizens of District 42 to join me in supporting Chris Bruns and cast your vote for Chris to represent us in the Nebraska Legislature. As a colleague on the County Board of Commissioners, Chris has demonstrated great leadership and vision for...
