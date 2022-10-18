Two men were injured when the truck they were in overturned in Redwood County on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Oct. 19, John Prosper Rivard, age 60, of Stillwater, was driving a Ford F250 westbound on Highway 19. At about 3:50 p.m., near the intersection with 295th Street, the load inside the trailer Rivard was towing shifted, making a back tire lock up. The pickup lost control, went off the road, and rolled.

